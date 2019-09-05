Man Accused Of Setting Deadly Fire Due In CourtA former tenant accused of setting a fire that killed a wheelchair-bound woman in Queens is due in court today on murder and arson charges. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

2 hours ago

Couple Named People's Best DressedFor the first time, a celebrity couple is sharing top honors on People magazine's annual best dressed list.

2 hours ago

Pratt Students Spend Hours Getting Pigeon Out Of Dorm RoomIt was a chaotic day on campus for these Pratt students, and it had nothing to do with class.

2 hours ago

84-Year-Old Man Punched In FacePolice are trying to identify three teens after an 84-year-old man was assaulted in the East Village.

2 hours ago

Monroe-Woodbury Schools In SessionIt's back to school today at the largest district in Orange County, New York.

2 hours ago

Bronx Boro Pres Weighs In On Borough-Based JailsBrooklyn Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. weighs in on the mayor's plan to replace Rikers Island with four borough-based jails.

2 hours ago

City Council Hearing Today On Jail ProposalThe New York City Council will hold a public hearing today on a plan to eliminate Rikers Island and replace it with four borough-based jails.

2 hours ago

Ribbon Cutting For LIRR Crossing In New CasselA ribbon cutting ceremony will be held today in New Cassel as the Long Island Rail Road celebrates the first of five grade crossings to be turned into an underpass.

2 hours ago

New Video: Suspect In Stray-Bullet ShootingPolice have released new video of a man accused of shooting an innocent bystander last week in Jamaica, Queens.

2 hours ago