Brooklyn Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. weighs in on the mayor's plan to replace Rikers Island with four borough-based jails.
Bronx Boro Pres Weighs In On Borough-Based Jails
Man Accused Of Setting Deadly Fire Due In CourtA former tenant accused of setting a fire that killed a wheelchair-bound woman in Queens is due in court today on murder and arson charges. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Couple Named People's Best DressedFor the first time, a celebrity couple is sharing top honors on People magazine's annual best dressed list.
Pratt Students Spend Hours Getting Pigeon Out Of Dorm RoomIt was a chaotic day on campus for these Pratt students, and it had nothing to do with class.
84-Year-Old Man Punched In FacePolice are trying to identify three teens after an 84-year-old man was assaulted in the East Village.
Monroe-Woodbury Schools In SessionIt's back to school today at the largest district in Orange County, New York.
City Council Hearing Today On Jail ProposalThe New York City Council will hold a public hearing today on a plan to eliminate Rikers Island and replace it with four borough-based jails.
Ribbon Cutting For LIRR Crossing In New CasselA ribbon cutting ceremony will be held today in New Cassel as the Long Island Rail Road celebrates the first of five grade crossings to be turned into an underpass.
New Video: Suspect In Stray-Bullet ShootingPolice have released new video of a man accused of shooting an innocent bystander last week in Jamaica, Queens.
First Day Of Classes For NYC Public SchoolsMore than one million students across New York City head back to school this morning. The new school year comes as the mayor and schools chancellor face tough questions over controversial education policy changes. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Man Wanted In Nine Burglaries In BK And QNSPolice say a serial burglar is wanted in nine crimes across Brooklyn and Queens.
Hurricane Dorian Heads Toward Georgia, CarolinasHurricane Dorian strengthened back to a Category 3 storm overnight as it threatens Georgia and the Carolinas. CBS2's Hillary Lane reports.
Former Tenant Due In Court On Murder, Arson ChargesA former tenant accused of setting a fire that killed a wheelchair-bound woman in Queens is due in court today on murder and arson charges.
5 Hurt In Brooklyn CrashFive people were hurt when a Nissan crashed into a parked Chevy early Thursday morning in Brooklyn.
NYC Students Head Back To SchoolMore than one million students across New York City head back to school this morning. The new school year comes as the mayor and schools chancellor face tough questions over controversial education policy changes. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
New York Weather: Slightly CoolerCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 4 at 11 p.m.
Hell's Kitchen Trash Turned Into Local SanctuaryCBS2's Valerie Castro tours a man's creation, turning Manhattan trash into a small neighborhood sanctuary.
Suffolk County Extends Red Light Camera ProgramSuffolk County has extended a controversial red light program for five more years.
Hoboken To Use Eminent Domain On Dry DockHoboken officials say they will use eminent domain to take over a dry dock operated by New York Waterway.
Missing Connecticut Mother's Husband ArrestedFotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother has been arrested again in connection with the case.
Bahamas Devastated By Hurricane DorianCBS' Ted Scouten has the latest on the devastation brought by Hurricane Dorian.
Man Charged With Arson, Murder For Queens FireCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the arrest of a man accused of setting the fire that killed a wheelchair-bound Queens woman.
Lawmakers Vote To Keep Red Light CamerasSuffolk County lawmakers have voted to extend a controversial red light camera program for five more years.
Boy Recovering From Brain Aneurysm Attends First Day Of SchoolCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on a young Orange County boy attending his first day of school after recovering from a brain aneurysm.
New York To Provide Concussion InformationNew York State will now provide parents with sports concussion information as part of a new law.
De Blasio Defends Work Ethic Amid Growing CriticismCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the growing criticism of Mayor de Blasio work ethic after more revelations about how little time he spends at City Hall.
Will Controversial Red Light Cameras Stay In Suffolk County?CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the fiery public hearing on the red light cameras in Suffolk County.
Queens Residents Want Junk-Covered Home Cleaned UpCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on a junk covered home in Queens that neighbors say has become a hazard to the community.