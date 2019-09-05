Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares fun activities around the city as the summer comes to a close: Pig Island Food Festival in Red Hook, Autumn Starfest in Central Park, the Coney Island Beard and Mustache Competition and more.
Time Out New York's End Of Summer Things To Do
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN New York HighlightsCategories: Arts & Entertainment, Family & Parenting, Local Community, News, General, General, Parenting, Local News, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Experts Warn About 'Snowplow Parents' Overly Protecting Kids From Life's ChallengesWith the start of the school year comes the need for parents to start thinking about how much they need to monitor and control their children's lives, to an extreme experts are calling "snowplow parenting." CBSN New York's John Dias reports.
Mamaroneck Mom Cynthia Arce Pleads To Killing Her 2-Year-Old DaughterA Mamaroneck mother accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter took a plea deal in court Thursday and next faces 25 years to life in prison. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Nassau County Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Stealing Church DonationsInvestigators say a man seen in a surveillance video at Saint Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre pried open a donation box and stole money.
St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church Robbed 3 TimesThree times in just the last 3 weeks. Someone has broken into a church in Paterson, New Jersey. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports.
Time Out New York's End Of Summer Things To DoTime Out New York editor Will Gleason shares fun activities around the city as the summer comes to a close: Pig Island Food Festival in Red Hook, Autumn Starfest in Central Park, the Coney Island Beard and Mustache Competition and more.
Two Wanted In Bronx 'Little Ceasar's' RobberyTwo suspects are being sought in connection to a Little Caesars pizza shop robbery in the Bronx.
Police Seek Help In St. Agnes Church Burglary InvestigationNassau County police looking for a man who stole from the donation box twice at St. Agnes
Young New Rochelle Hockey Player Lands 360-Degree Trick ShotRichie Janniello pulled off an amazing shot during one of his hockey practices, lifting the puck with his stick before hurling it into the net. CBS2's Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge report.
New York Weather: 9/5 Thursday Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. We’re seeing filtered sunshine today thanks to high clouds from Dorian streaming in from the south. They’ll thicken as the day goes on, but it stays dry and much cooler than yesterday. Highs will only be in the mid-70s with low humidity
More Videos
LIRR Reopens Urban Avenue In New Cassel As UnderpassThe MTA's ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the first of five grade crossings to be turned into an underpass. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
L Train Shutting Down For Weekend Of ConstructionThe L subway train will not run at all the weekend of Sept. 13 through Sept. 15. Crews will be installing a new escalator at the Union Square Station. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
NYC Council Committee Considers Plan To Close Rikers IslandA city council subcommittee takes up a controversial plan from the mayor to replace Rikers Island. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Husband Arrested Again In Investigation Of Missing Connecticut MomThe estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos is facing new charges in connection to her disappearance. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Back-To-School For NYC Public SchoolsThere are a lot of new initiatives in place for 2019, but also renewed criticism for some long-standing programs. CBS2's Andrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Web Extra: DCWP Announces Lawsuit Against T-MobileThe New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announces a lawsuit against T-Mobile for allegedly violating the New York City consumer protection law.
Mayor de Blasio, Schools Chancellor Carranza Make Remarks As Students Head Back To SchoolMayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carranza cut the ribbon and make remarks at the Richmond Pre-K Center on Staten Island.
LIRR Finishes 1st Of Five Underpass ProjectsA ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning in New Cassel as the Long Island Rail Road celebrated the first of five grade crossings to be turned into an underpass.
Man Accused Of Setting Deadly Fire Due In CourtA former tenant accused of setting a fire that killed a wheelchair-bound woman in Queens is due in court today on murder and arson charges. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Couple Named People's Best DressedFor the first time, a celebrity couple is sharing top honors on People magazine's annual best dressed list.
Pratt Students Spend Hours Getting Pigeon Out Of Dorm RoomIt was a chaotic day on campus for these Pratt students, and it had nothing to do with class.
84-Year-Old Man Punched In FacePolice are trying to identify three teens after an 84-year-old man was assaulted in the East Village.
Monroe-Woodbury Schools In SessionIt's back to school today at the largest district in Orange County, New York.
Bronx Boro Pres Weighs In On Borough-Based JailsBrooklyn Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. weighs in on the mayor's plan to replace Rikers Island with four borough-based jails.
City Council Hearing Today On Jail ProposalThe New York City Council will hold a public hearing today on a plan to eliminate Rikers Island and replace it with four borough-based jails.
Ribbon Cutting For LIRR Crossing In New CasselA ribbon cutting ceremony will be held today in New Cassel as the Long Island Rail Road celebrates the first of five grade crossings to be turned into an underpass.
New Video: Suspect In Stray-Bullet ShootingPolice have released new video of a man accused of shooting an innocent bystander last week in Jamaica, Queens.
First Day Of Classes For NYC Public SchoolsMore than one million students across New York City head back to school this morning. The new school year comes as the mayor and schools chancellor face tough questions over controversial education policy changes. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Man Wanted In Nine Burglaries In BK And QNSPolice say a serial burglar is wanted in nine crimes across Brooklyn and Queens.
Hurricane Dorian Heads Toward Georgia, CarolinasHurricane Dorian strengthened back to a Category 3 storm overnight as it threatens Georgia and the Carolinas. CBS2's Hillary Lane reports.