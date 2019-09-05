LIRR Reopens Urban Avenue In New Cassel As UnderpassThe MTA's ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the first of five grade crossings to be turned into an underpass. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

L Train Shutting Down For Weekend Of ConstructionThe L subway train will not run at all the weekend of Sept. 13 through Sept. 15. Crews will be installing a new escalator at the Union Square Station. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

NYC Council Committee Considers Plan To Close Rikers IslandA city council subcommittee takes up a controversial plan from the mayor to replace Rikers Island. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Husband Arrested Again In Investigation Of Missing Connecticut MomThe estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos is facing new charges in connection to her disappearance. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

Back-To-School For NYC Public SchoolsThere are a lot of new initiatives in place for 2019, but also renewed criticism for some long-standing programs. CBS2's Andrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Web Extra: DCWP Announces Lawsuit Against T-MobileThe New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announces a lawsuit against T-Mobile for allegedly violating the New York City consumer protection law.

4 hours ago

Mayor de Blasio, Schools Chancellor Carranza Make Remarks As Students Head Back To SchoolMayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carranza cut the ribbon and make remarks at the Richmond Pre-K Center on Staten Island.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Man Accused Of Setting Deadly Fire Due In CourtA former tenant accused of setting a fire that killed a wheelchair-bound woman in Queens is due in court today on murder and arson charges. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

8 hours ago

Couple Named People's Best DressedFor the first time, a celebrity couple is sharing top honors on People magazine's annual best dressed list.

8 hours ago

Pratt Students Spend Hours Getting Pigeon Out Of Dorm RoomIt was a chaotic day on campus for these Pratt students, and it had nothing to do with class.

8 hours ago

84-Year-Old Man Punched In FacePolice are trying to identify three teens after an 84-year-old man was assaulted in the East Village.

8 hours ago

Monroe-Woodbury Schools In SessionIt's back to school today at the largest district in Orange County, New York.

8 hours ago

Bronx Boro Pres Weighs In On Borough-Based JailsBrooklyn Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. weighs in on the mayor's plan to replace Rikers Island with four borough-based jails.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

New Video: Suspect In Stray-Bullet ShootingPolice have released new video of a man accused of shooting an innocent bystander last week in Jamaica, Queens.

8 hours ago

First Day Of Classes For NYC Public SchoolsMore than one million students across New York City head back to school this morning. The new school year comes as the mayor and schools chancellor face tough questions over controversial education policy changes. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

9 hours ago

Man Wanted In Nine Burglaries In BK And QNSPolice say a serial burglar is wanted in nine crimes across Brooklyn and Queens.

9 hours ago

Hurricane Dorian Heads Toward Georgia, CarolinasHurricane Dorian strengthened back to a Category 3 storm overnight as it threatens Georgia and the Carolinas. CBS2's Hillary Lane reports.

9 hours ago