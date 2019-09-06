Linda Tantawi, CEO of Susan G. Komen Greater New York City, joined CBSN New York's Dana Tyler to talk about this weekend's Race For The Cure and the fight against cancer.
CEO Gives Preview Of Komen Greater NYC's Race For Cure
Program: CBSN New York HighlightsCategories: Health & Fitness, News, Cancer, Local News, WCBSTV
