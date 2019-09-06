Driver Injured When Minor Street Explosion Lifts Steel PlateCity crews were working on a water main on Second Avenue between E. 36th Street and 37th Street when a contractor cut into a gas main. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Hurricane Dorian Makes North Carolina LandfallHurricane Dorian took its last shot as a Category 1 storm hitting the East Coast of the United States. CBS News' Katherine Johnson reports.

3 hours ago

Despite Hurricane Warnings, Tri-State Area Beach-Goers Ignoring BanSwimming and surfing are banned Friday and Saturday due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Weekend Forecast Under Hurricane Dorian For East CoastCBS2's John Elliott shares the forecast on how Hurricane Dorian may affect the East Coast on Friday and into the weekend.

4 hours ago

Amber Alert Cancelled After 3-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Alleged ShootingA little girl found safe after long island law enforcement and residents came together to bring her home. police say 3-year-old Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell has been found in Riverhead. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

4 hours ago

Amber Alert Cancelled For Southampton GirlPolice have canceled an AMBER alert for a 3-year-old girl on Long Island.

5 hours ago

Lawmakers Pushing To Pass Robocall BanNew York State lawmakers call on the Legislature to pass a bill that would ban robocalls.

6 hours ago

Amber Alert: Child Abducted In RiverheadPolice have issued an AMBER alert for a 3-year-old girl on Long Island. Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell was last seen around 8:22 p.m. Thursday near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead.

7 hours ago

AMBER Alert For Long Island GirlPolice have issued an AMBER alert for a 3-year-old girl on Long Island. Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell was last seen around 8:22 p.m. Thursday near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead.

8 hours ago

Police Search For Pair Behind Robbery SpreePolice are searching for two men behind four armed robberies in one week in Queens. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports from Richmond Hill.

8 hours ago

South Plainfield Suspect Due In CourtA New Jersey man whose actions led to the cancellation of South Plainfield's Labor Day Parade will make his first court appearance today.

8 hours ago

NY Lawmakers Call For Robocall BanSeveral New York lawmakers are calling for the passage of legislation that would ban those annoying robocalls.

8 hours ago

Vitamin-E Acetate Linked To Vaping ProblemsNew York officials investigating a link between vaping and severe lung illnesses say they found extremely high levels of the chemical Vitamin-E acetate in nearly all cannabis-containing vape products they analyzed.

8 hours ago

'Friends' Pop-Up Opens This WeekendLucky fans will get a chance to be a "Friend" beginning this weekend.

9 hours ago

Hurricane Dorian Closing Beaches In Our AreaHurricane Dorian is creating dangerous conditions at local beaches, prompting warnings across the Tri-State Area. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

9 hours ago

Water Main Break In Jersey CityChopper 2 is over the scene of a water main break on Johnston Avenue in Jersey City.

9 hours ago

Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of ATMNassau County Executive Laura Curran will honor 93-year-old Donald Wetzel, who revolutionized the banking industry with his groundbreaking invention - the automated teller machine.

9 hours ago

Nassau Officer To Be Released From RehabA Nassau County highway patrol officer who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash will be released from a rehabilitation center today.

9 hours ago

Red Cross, FDNY Head To Help CarolinasA team of current and former FDNY firefighters will head to the Carolinas today as part of a Red Cross disaster assistance response team helping with Hurricane Dorian.

9 hours ago

September Best BuysBack-to-school shopping can get expensive, especially when you have more than one child. But you can save money on those last-minute supplies, and many other items, with the right strategy. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.

9 hours ago