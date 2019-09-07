Bill de Blasio and Cory Booker were among the 19 Democratic candidates at the party's convention in New Hampshire.
De Blasio, Booker Among 2020 Candidates In New Hampshire
New York Weather: CBS2 9/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 7 at 11 p.m.
Man Arrested For Damaging Charging Bull StatueA Texas man has been arrested for defacing Manhattan's iconic Charging Bull statue by reportedly striking it with a banjo.
'Saturday Night Lights' Keeping Kids Out Of TroubleCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on a program helping to keep New York City kids off the streets and build a relationship with police.
The Bahamas Left Devastated By DorianCBS' Errol Barnett has the latest on the devastation in the Bahamas left by Hurricane Dorian.
CDC, New York Officials Urge People To Stop VapingCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the newest warnings from federal and state officials about vaping.
NYPD SUV Jumps Curb In BrooklynTwo NYPD officers were injured after their SUV was struck in an accident and jumped the curb in Brooklyn.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/7 Weekend Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 7 at 6 p.m.
Labor Day Parade Marches In ManhattanThe annual Labor Day parade marches along Fifth Avenue on Saturday.
Plan To Put Turf In Skateboarding Park Called OffCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on a 'turf war' between New York City and local skateboarders.
Long Island Police Dedicate New Vehicle To Fallen SoldierPolice in Suffolk County dedicated a new emergency vehicle to a fallen soldier from Northport.
Suspects Sexually Assaults Woman On SubwayThe NYPD is looking for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman who fell asleep on the subway.
MIT Director Steps Down Amid Epstein ReportA director at MIT has stepped down after a new report linked the school to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Surfers Head To NYC Beaches Despite WarningsCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the surfers who went to New York City beaches despite warnings of rip currents caused by Hurricane Dorian.
New York Joins CDC, Urges People To Stop VapingCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the new warnings going out from the CDC and Gov. Cuomo, urging people to stop using vaping products.
Police: Man Steals Mother's NecklacePolice are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman and her 7-year-old daughter last week in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)
NYC Beaches Closed Due To Hurricane DorianNew York City beaches are closed today as the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian impacts our area. The worst of the wind and rain is over, but don’t let that fool you. Dangerous rip currents and rough surf remain. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman has the latest.
Gov. Cuomo Speaks At Labor Day ParadeNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at the New York City Labor Day Parade for workers in Manhattan.
Tunnel To Towers' Frank Siller Honored By Police UnionOn Wednesday, the city and nation will mark 18 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was born out of that tragedy, providing support for first responders and their families. Recently, the Chairman and CEO was honored by the city's largest police union. He sits down with CBS2's Andrea Grymes.
Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure TomorrowCentral Park will turn pink tomorrow as New Yorkers make strides against breast cancer.
Suicide Prevention Week Starts TomorrowIt's a subject no one really wants to talk about, but so many people suffering in silence because of the stigma, and that needs to change. CBS2's Cindy Hsu is joined by Alex Boye, an artist who's trying to save lives through music, and Bob Gebbia, the CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Westchseter Offering Back-To-School VaccinesWestchester County is offering free back-to-school vaccines today in Yonkers.
Optimum Service Coming Back OnlineOptimum says its service is starting to come back online after thousands of customers were left without cable, internet or phone last night.
Search For Suspect In Stone AttackPolice are asking for the public's help in the ongoing search for a man wanted for beating a Brooklyn man with a paving stone last month.
NYC Officials Urge Swimmers, Surfers To Stay Out Of WaterNew York City beaches are closed today as the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian impacts our area. The worst of the wind and rain is over, but don’t let that fool you. Dangerous rip currents and rough surf remain. CBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest.
New York Weather: Picture PerfectCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 6 at 11 p.m.
FDNY Members Honored On 9/11 Memorial Wall22 new names were added to the FDNY's memorial wall for first responders who have died of 9/11-related illnesses. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Brooklyn Man Shot And KilledA 41-year-old was killed inside a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night.