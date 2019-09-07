Plan To Put Turf In Skateboarding Park Called OffCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on a 'turf war' between New York City and local skateboarders.

8 hours ago

Long Island Police Dedicate New Vehicle To Fallen SoldierPolice in Suffolk County dedicated a new emergency vehicle to a fallen soldier from Northport.

8 hours ago

Suspects Sexually Assaults Woman On SubwayThe NYPD is looking for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman who fell asleep on the subway.

8 hours ago

MIT Director Steps Down Amid Epstein ReportA director at MIT has stepped down after a new report linked the school to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

8 hours ago

Surfers Head To NYC Beaches Despite WarningsCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the surfers who went to New York City beaches despite warnings of rip currents caused by Hurricane Dorian.

8 hours ago

New York Joins CDC, Urges People To Stop VapingCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the new warnings going out from the CDC and Gov. Cuomo, urging people to stop using vaping products.

8 hours ago

Police: Man Steals Mother's NecklacePolice are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman and her 7-year-old daughter last week in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

12 hours ago

NYC Beaches Closed Due To Hurricane DorianNew York City beaches are closed today as the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian impacts our area. The worst of the wind and rain is over, but don’t let that fool you. Dangerous rip currents and rough surf remain. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman has the latest.

15 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Speaks At Labor Day ParadeNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at the New York City Labor Day Parade for workers in Manhattan.

16 hours ago

Tunnel To Towers' Frank Siller Honored By Police UnionOn Wednesday, the city and nation will mark 18 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was born out of that tragedy, providing support for first responders and their families. Recently, the Chairman and CEO was honored by the city's largest police union. He sits down with CBS2's Andrea Grymes.

16 hours ago

Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure TomorrowCentral Park will turn pink tomorrow as New Yorkers make strides against breast cancer.

16 hours ago

Suicide Prevention Week Starts TomorrowIt's a subject no one really wants to talk about, but so many people suffering in silence because of the stigma, and that needs to change. CBS2's Cindy Hsu is joined by Alex Boye, an artist who's trying to save lives through music, and Bob Gebbia, the CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

16 hours ago

Westchseter Offering Back-To-School VaccinesWestchester County is offering free back-to-school vaccines today in Yonkers.

16 hours ago

Optimum Service Coming Back OnlineOptimum says its service is starting to come back online after thousands of customers were left without cable, internet or phone last night.

16 hours ago

Search For Suspect In Stone AttackPolice are asking for the public's help in the ongoing search for a man wanted for beating a Brooklyn man with a paving stone last month.

17 hours ago

NYC Officials Urge Swimmers, Surfers To Stay Out Of WaterNew York City beaches are closed today as the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian impacts our area. The worst of the wind and rain is over, but don’t let that fool you. Dangerous rip currents and rough surf remain. CBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: Picture PerfectCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 6 at 11 p.m.

1 day ago

FDNY Members Honored On 9/11 Memorial Wall22 new names were added to the FDNY's memorial wall for first responders who have died of 9/11-related illnesses. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

1 day ago

Brooklyn Man Shot And KilledA 41-year-old was killed inside a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night.

1 day ago