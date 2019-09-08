Man Arrested For Damaging Charging Bull StatueA Texas man has been arrested for defacing Manhattan's iconic Charging Bull statue by reportedly striking it with a banjo.

11 hours ago

'Saturday Night Lights' Keeping Kids Out Of TroubleCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on a program helping to keep New York City kids off the streets and build a relationship with police.

11 hours ago

De Blasio, Booker Among 2020 Candidates In New HampshireBill de Blasio and Cory Booker were among the 19 Democratic candidates at the party's convention in New Hampshire.

11 hours ago

The Bahamas Left Devastated By DorianCBS' Errol Barnett has the latest on the devastation in the Bahamas left by Hurricane Dorian.

11 hours ago

CDC, New York Officials Urge People To Stop VapingCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the newest warnings from federal and state officials about vaping.

11 hours ago

NYPD SUV Jumps Curb In BrooklynTwo NYPD officers were injured after their SUV was struck in an accident and jumped the curb in Brooklyn.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/7 Weekend Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 7 at 6 p.m.

16 hours ago

Labor Day Parade Marches In ManhattanThe annual Labor Day parade marches along Fifth Avenue on Saturday.

16 hours ago

Plan To Put Turf In Skateboarding Park Called OffCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on a 'turf war' between New York City and local skateboarders.

16 hours ago

Long Island Police Dedicate New Vehicle To Fallen SoldierPolice in Suffolk County dedicated a new emergency vehicle to a fallen soldier from Northport.

16 hours ago

Suspects Sexually Assaults Woman On SubwayThe NYPD is looking for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman who fell asleep on the subway.

16 hours ago

MIT Director Steps Down Amid Epstein ReportA director at MIT has stepped down after a new report linked the school to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

16 hours ago

Surfers Head To NYC Beaches Despite WarningsCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the surfers who went to New York City beaches despite warnings of rip currents caused by Hurricane Dorian.

16 hours ago

New York Joins CDC, Urges People To Stop VapingCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the new warnings going out from the CDC and Gov. Cuomo, urging people to stop using vaping products.

16 hours ago

Police: Man Steals Mother's NecklacePolice are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman and her 7-year-old daughter last week in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

20 hours ago

NYC Beaches Closed Due To Hurricane DorianNew York City beaches are closed today as the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian impacts our area. The worst of the wind and rain is over, but don’t let that fool you. Dangerous rip currents and rough surf remain. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman has the latest.

23 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Speaks At Labor Day ParadeNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at the New York City Labor Day Parade for workers in Manhattan.

1 day ago

Tunnel To Towers' Frank Siller Honored By Police UnionOn Wednesday, the city and nation will mark 18 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was born out of that tragedy, providing support for first responders and their families. Recently, the Chairman and CEO was honored by the city's largest police union. He sits down with CBS2's Andrea Grymes.

1 day ago

Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure TomorrowCentral Park will turn pink tomorrow as New Yorkers make strides against breast cancer.

1 day ago

Suicide Prevention Week Starts TomorrowIt's a subject no one really wants to talk about, but so many people suffering in silence because of the stigma, and that needs to change. CBS2's Cindy Hsu is joined by Alex Boye, an artist who's trying to save lives through music, and Bob Gebbia, the CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

1 day ago