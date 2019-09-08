Newark Water Emergency: Volunteers Visiting 18,000 Homes Amid Lead CrisisVolunteers are expected to visit around 18,000 homes across Newark to pass out safe water and sign up residents to replace lead service lines at no cost, part of a $120 million program. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

42 minutes ago

Sunday Top Stories: Tracking Dorian, NYPD SUV Jumps Curb, Chilling Subway CrimeCBSN New York's Cindy Hsu has the latest headline from CBSN New York.

48 minutes ago

Bravehearts' Trail To Zero Program Riding To Rescue Of U.S. Veterans In CrisisThe support group Bravehearts is riding into Manhattan on horseback to draw attention to the growing epidemic of veterans taking their own lives. President Meggan Hill-McQueeney and veteran Mitchell Reno joined CBS2 to talk about the initiative. For more information, see TrailToZero.org.

1 hour ago

Classic Cannolis Reign At Little Italy's Feast Of San Gennaro"Cannoli King" John DeLutro, owner of Caffe Palermo in Little Italy, shares some of his sweet treats ahead of the 93rd annual Feast of San Gennaro with CBS2's Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.

2 hours ago

Broadway Week Offering 2-For-1 Ticket DealsAlyssa Schmid from NYC And Co. joins CBS2's Andrea Grymes to talk about the Broadway Week 2-for-1 deal. For more information, see NYCGo.com/Broadway-Week

2 hours ago

Furry Friend Finder: Pip & Panda Searching For Their Forever HomesBoth Pomeranian brothers are 2-and-a-half years old who love to be petted and hang out with their humans. CBS2's Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu report.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 9/8 Sunday Komen Race For The Cure ForecastIt's going to be a super Sunday for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, with highs in the upper 70s. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

3 hours ago

Man Accused Of Robbing Woman, Young Daughter In The BronxSurveillance video shows the suspect rushing out of a building in the Concourse section. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

3 hours ago

Local Beaches Reopen As Remains Of Hurricane Dorian Head NorthRed warning flags that lined the Jersey Shore, Rockaway Beach and other local ocean spots are coming down as dangerously high winds and massive waves leave the area. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

4 hours ago