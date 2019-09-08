It's going to be a super Sunday for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, with highs in the upper 70s. CBS2's John Elliott reports.
Newark Water Emergency: Volunteers Visiting 18,000 Homes Amid Lead CrisisVolunteers are expected to visit around 18,000 homes across Newark to pass out safe water and sign up residents to replace lead service lines at no cost, part of a $120 million program. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.
Sunday Top Stories: Tracking Dorian, NYPD SUV Jumps Curb, Chilling Subway CrimeCBSN New York's Cindy Hsu has the latest headline from CBSN New York.
Bravehearts' Trail To Zero Program Riding To Rescue Of U.S. Veterans In CrisisThe support group Bravehearts is riding into Manhattan on horseback to draw attention to the growing epidemic of veterans taking their own lives. President Meggan Hill-McQueeney and veteran Mitchell Reno joined CBS2 to talk about the initiative. For more information, see TrailToZero.org.
Classic Cannolis Reign At Little Italy's Feast Of San Gennaro"Cannoli King" John DeLutro, owner of Caffe Palermo in Little Italy, shares some of his sweet treats ahead of the 93rd annual Feast of San Gennaro with CBS2's Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu.
Broadway Week Offering 2-For-1 Ticket DealsAlyssa Schmid from NYC And Co. joins CBS2's Andrea Grymes to talk about the Broadway Week 2-for-1 deal. For more information, see NYCGo.com/Broadway-Week
Furry Friend Finder: Pip & Panda Searching For Their Forever HomesBoth Pomeranian brothers are 2-and-a-half years old who love to be petted and hang out with their humans. CBS2's Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu report.
Man Accused Of Robbing Woman, Young Daughter In The BronxSurveillance video shows the suspect rushing out of a building in the Concourse section. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
NYPD Seeks Suspect In Subway Sexual AssaultPolice are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at the Times Square subway station. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
Local Beaches Reopen As Remains Of Hurricane Dorian Head NorthRed warning flags that lined the Jersey Shore, Rockaway Beach and other local ocean spots are coming down as dangerously high winds and massive waves leave the area. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
Make These Kid-Friendly, Back To School Lunch IdeasNutritional therapist Amy Ruth Finegold shares some kid-friendly lunch ideas for the new school year.
NYPD SUV Jumps Curb In Brooklyn, Injuring 2 Cops, 3 OthersTwo NYPD officers and three other people were injured after a crash accident in Brooklyn caused their police SUV to jump the curb. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Dining Deals: Toriko NYTony Tantillo reports.
Young Girl Scouts Talks On Why They Joined In Komen Greater New York Race For The CureGirl Scouts Laura and Taylor Rodriguez talk about why they participate in the Susan G. Komen Greater New York Run For The Cure with CBS'2 Vanessa Murdock.
Komen Race For The Cure: CEO Linda TantawiSusan G. Komen Greater New York City CEO Linda Tantawi talks with CBS2's Venessa Murdock about today's race.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 7 at 11 p.m.
Man Arrested For Damaging Charging Bull StatueA Texas man has been arrested for defacing Manhattan's iconic Charging Bull statue by reportedly striking it with a banjo.
'Saturday Night Lights' Keeping Kids Out Of TroubleCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on a program helping to keep New York City kids off the streets and build a relationship with police.
De Blasio, Booker Among 2020 Candidates In New HampshireBill de Blasio and Cory Booker were among the 19 Democratic candidates at the party's convention in New Hampshire.
The Bahamas Left Devastated By DorianCBS' Errol Barnett has the latest on the devastation in the Bahamas left by Hurricane Dorian.
CDC, New York Officials Urge People To Stop VapingCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the newest warnings from federal and state officials about vaping.
NYPD SUV Jumps Curb In BrooklynTwo NYPD officers were injured after their SUV was struck in an accident and jumped the curb in Brooklyn.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/7 Weekend Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 7 at 6 p.m.
Labor Day Parade Marches In ManhattanThe annual Labor Day parade marches along Fifth Avenue on Saturday.
Plan To Put Turf In Skateboarding Park Called OffCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on a 'turf war' between New York City and local skateboarders.
Long Island Police Dedicate New Vehicle To Fallen SoldierPolice in Suffolk County dedicated a new emergency vehicle to a fallen soldier from Northport.
Suspects Sexually Assaults Woman On SubwayThe NYPD is looking for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman who fell asleep on the subway.
MIT Director Steps Down Amid Epstein ReportA director at MIT has stepped down after a new report linked the school to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.