Tractor-Trailer Fire On NJ Turnpike In CarteretA tractor-trailer erupted in flames last night on the New Jersey Turnpike in Carteret.

3 hours ago

E-Bike Rider Struck By Garbage TruckA 52-year-old man is in critical condition after his e-bike collided with a garbage truck overnight in Gowanus, Brooklyn. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Commuter Alert: NJ TRANSIT Resumes Regular Rail ServiceNew Jersey Transit has resumed regular rail service to and from Penn Station on the Montclair-Boonton line following a summer of Amtrak track repairs. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Another Nice OneCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Jeff Berardelli has your Sunday night forecast.

10 hours ago

Warren Takes Lead In CBS Battleground TrackerThere's has been a change at the top in a new CBS News Battleground tracker poll. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is now ahead with 26 percent when it comes to voters' first choice for a Democratic nominee. Warren is followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

10 hours ago

Talks With Taliban Called OffSecretly planned meetings with Taliban leaders at Camp David have been cancelled. President Donald Trump made the decision after a Taliban suicide bomber killed 12 people, including a U.S. soldier. CBS2's Natalie Brand reports

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Yonkers Police On Hunt For 2 SuspectsPolice in Yonkers are searching for two suspects in the shooting a 12-year-old boy on Saturday night. CBS2's Reena Roy reports

10 hours ago

More Questions Than Answers Following NYPD CrashPolice are trying to figure out what led to a crash involving an NYPD SUV late Saturday night in Brooklyn that left five people injured. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

10 hours ago

11 hours ago

New York Weather: 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Jeff Berardelli has your Sunday evening weather forecast.

14 hours ago

Surfers Gather To Honor FDNY Firefighter Killed On 9/11Around 80 surfers took part in an event on Sunday on Rockaway Beach that honored a firefighter who was killed on Sept. 11, 2001. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports

14 hours ago

Thousands Take Park In Komen Race For The CureAs many as 10,000 people participated in Sunday's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Central Park. The event raised $2.5 million for breast cancer research and to help patients in need. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

14 hours ago

NYPD Cruiser Struck, Jumps Curb In Borough ParkAn NYPD cruiser barreled into two pedestrians after being struck by another car in Borough Park, Brooklyn on Saturday. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

14 hours ago

Mom Arrested After Small Boy Found Alone On His BikeA Brooklyn mother was facing charges on Sunday after her 5-year-old boy was found riding his bike by himself on Saturday night in East Flatbush. CBS2's Reena Roy reports

14 hours ago

12-Year-Old Boy Shot In Neck In YonkersPolice in Yonkers are searching for two shooters in an incident that left a 12-year-old boy in serious condition at an area hospital after he was shot in the neck. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

14 hours ago

New York Weather: 9/8 Sunday ForecastIt's going to be a super Sunday for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, with highs in the upper 70s. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

20 hours ago

Newark Water Emergency: Volunteers Visiting 18,000 Homes Amid Lead CrisisVolunteers are expected to visit around 18,000 homes across Newark to pass out safe water and sign up residents to replace lead service lines at no cost, part of a $120 million program. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

22 hours ago

Sunday Top Stories: Tracking Dorian, NYPD SUV Jumps Curb, Chilling Subway CrimeCBSN New York's Cindy Hsu has the latest headline from CBSN New York.

22 hours ago