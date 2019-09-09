Renters Still Paying High Applications Fees Despite New LawNew York renters say they are still paying hundreds of dollars just to apply for a new apartment, despite a new law meant to limit landlords to no more than $20 fees - a move no one seems to be enforcing. CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner reports.

13 minutes ago

Should Students Be Allowed Mental Health Days?A recent study from the Pew Research Center found 70 percent of teens in the U.S. view anxiety and depression as a major problem among their peers. New York State lawmakers are considering a measure that would let students take mental health days from school.

40 minutes ago

Debate Goes On Over Biking, Helmets And Rides Through New York CityA bike battle is brewing in the city in the wake of increased cyclist deaths. Dr. Joseph Herrera, chairman of the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance, Mount Sinai Health System, spoke with CBSN New York's Jessica Layton about helmets and injury risks.

47 minutes ago

Rabbi With ALS Makes NYC TripAmyotrophic lateral sclerosis has taken a lot from a California rabbi. But he didn’t let it take away the opportunity to be there for his son’s bar mitzvah in Crown Heights. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports.

51 minutes ago

New York Weather: 9/9 Monday Afternoon ForecastPartly cloudy skies are on tap tonight. It will be another cool one with temps falling into the mid and low 60s. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

1 hour ago

Tip Of The Day: Green Seedless GrapesTony Tantillo reports.

1 hour ago

'The Talk' Season 10 Welcomes Marie Osmond, More From Fans As '6th Person At The Table'"The Talk" returns Monday for its 10th season, featuring the debut of Marie Osmond as co-host next to Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.

2 hours ago

RV Fire Causes Partial Closure Of NJ Turnpike In Fort LeeA traffic camera shows thick white smoke rising from an RV just before the entrance to the George Washington Bridge. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.

2 hours ago

Car Slams Into Jersey City BuildingIt happened at around 6:30 a.m. Martin Luther King Drive near Clinton Avenue.

2 hours ago