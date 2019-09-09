A bike battle is brewing in the city in the wake of increased cyclist deaths. Dr. Joseph Herrera, chairman of the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance, Mount Sinai Health System, spoke with CBSN New York's Jessica Layton about helmets and injury risks.
Debate Goes On Over Biking, Helmets And Rides Through New York City
