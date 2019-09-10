A new comedy is coming to CBS: "Bob ❤️s Abishola." Stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowoyeku chatted with CBSN New York's Alex Denis about the show.
'Bob ❤️s Abishola' Stars Talk About The New Comedy
Morgan Spurlock & Jonathan Buttram On "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!"The filmmaker and farmer discuss the new documentary and explain what New Yorkers can expect when the Holy Chicken! fast food restaurant comes to town.
Det. Lou Alvarez, Other Fallen 9/11 Heroes Honored In BrooklynFor many people in our area and around the country, late NYPD Det. Lou Alvarez has become a face of the fight for increased aid for New York City first responders suffering from 9/11-related illnesses. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was joined by FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and other officials to honor Alvarez ahead of the somber day of remembrance.
HEARTWARMING: Little Best Friends Greet Each Other On The StreetThis is how 2-year-old best friends Maxwell and Finnegan reacted after spotting each other on the street in Washington Heights. More: https://cbsloc.al/2UKHSvS
Paramus School Bus Safety TestingThe New Jersey Department of Transportation inspects school buses in Paramus, a year after the deadly crashed that killed a teacher and student.
Van Bramer Leads Rally To Make Thomson Ave SaferNew York City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and other advocates rally in front of LaGuardia Community College to call for safety improvements along Thomson Avenue.
Former Mayor Bloomberg Unveils Anti-Youth-Vaping InitiativeFormer New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined "CBS This Morning" to announce his new $160 million initiative to stem the youth vaping epidemic.
Bronx Teen To Be Sentenced In School StabbingA Bronx teen found guilty of fatally stabbing his high school classmate will be sentenced today. The case forced the Department of Education to make changes to keep students safe and handle bullying. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
One Dead, Another Injured In Queens CrashOne woman is dead and another is injured after their SUV collided with another vehicle and then crashed into a building overnight in Queens. Police say they’re searching for the other driver, who fled the scene. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Commuter Alert: Crash On Henry Hudson ParkwayTwo lanes are closed on the southbound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway due to an earlier crash.
Nassau Officials Urge Parents To Vaccinate KidsLeaders and lawmakers in Nassau County are urging parents to vaccinate their children and comply with a new state law.
Uber, Lyft Drivers Want Bill Of RightsUber and Lyft drivers are expected to gather in front of City Hall today to protest what they say is the Taxi and Limousine Commission's failure to protect their rights.
Serial Burglar Caught On CameraNew video shows a man police say is responsible for a string of burglaries in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Pink's Daughter Gets New LookPop star Pink's daughter is rocking a new look, and it's all the buzz.
Little Friends Share Big HugTwo little boys in Washington Heights shared a heartwarming hug.
'Blue Lives Matter' Vigil For NYPD SuicidesToday is World Suicide Prevention Day, and it comes as NYPD officers are remembering friends and co-workers who took their own lives.
ISIS Sniper From BK Faces ArraignmentA Brooklyn man who became a high-ranking sniper and weapons trainer for the Islamic State group will be arraigned on federal terrorism charges today.
Bloomberg's Anti-Vaping InitiativeFormer New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is announcing a new $160 million initiative to help stop teens from using e-cigarettes.
Jersey City Partnering With VIAJersey City is launching New Jersey's first city-run transit system.
Doctor Faces Sentencing In Overdose DeathsSentencing will be held today for a Queens doctor accused in the overdose deaths of three patients.
Opening Statements In Deadly Chain-Reaction CrashOpening statements will get underway today in the trial of a man accused in a deadly five-car crash on the Nassau Expressway.
Bronx Teen Stabbed In BackPolice are searching for the suspect who stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the back yesterday in the Bronx.
New York Weather: Enjoy ItCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
Gov. Cuomo, Health Officials Issue Stern Warning Against VapingGov. Andrew Cuomo and health officials are issuing a stern warning, saying vaping can expose you to toxic chemicals and kill you; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 9 at 11 p.m.
Video Of Toddlers Hugging In Washington Heights Goes ViralAn adorable moment between two toddlers in Washington Heights is going viral.