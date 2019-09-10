One Dead, Another Injured In Queens CrashOne woman is dead and another is injured after their SUV collided with another vehicle and then crashed into a building overnight in Queens. Police say they’re searching for the other driver, who fled the scene. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

5 hours ago

Commuter Alert: Crash On Henry Hudson ParkwayTwo lanes are closed on the southbound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway due to an earlier crash.

5 hours ago

Nassau Officials Urge Parents To Vaccinate KidsLeaders and lawmakers in Nassau County are urging parents to vaccinate their children and comply with a new state law.

5 hours ago

Uber, Lyft Drivers Want Bill Of RightsUber and Lyft drivers are expected to gather in front of City Hall today to protest what they say is the Taxi and Limousine Commission's failure to protect their rights.

5 hours ago

Serial Burglar Caught On CameraNew video shows a man police say is responsible for a string of burglaries in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

5 hours ago

Pink's Daughter Gets New LookPop star Pink's daughter is rocking a new look, and it's all the buzz.

5 hours ago

Little Friends Share Big HugTwo little boys in Washington Heights shared a heartwarming hug.

5 hours ago

'Blue Lives Matter' Vigil For NYPD SuicidesToday is World Suicide Prevention Day, and it comes as NYPD officers are remembering friends and co-workers who took their own lives.

5 hours ago

ISIS Sniper From BK Faces ArraignmentA Brooklyn man who became a high-ranking sniper and weapons trainer for the Islamic State group will be arraigned on federal terrorism charges today.

5 hours ago

Bloomberg's Anti-Vaping InitiativeFormer New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is announcing a new $160 million initiative to help stop teens from using e-cigarettes.

5 hours ago

Jersey City Partnering With VIAJersey City is launching New Jersey's first city-run transit system.

5 hours ago

Doctor Faces Sentencing In Overdose DeathsSentencing will be held today for a Queens doctor accused in the overdose deaths of three patients.

5 hours ago

Opening Statements In Deadly Chain-Reaction CrashOpening statements will get underway today in the trial of a man accused in a deadly five-car crash on the Nassau Expressway.

5 hours ago

Bronx Teen Stabbed In BackPolice are searching for the suspect who stabbed a 14-year-old boy in the back yesterday in the Bronx.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Enjoy ItCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

Sentencing Day For Abel CedenoA Bronx teen found guilty of fatally stabbing his high school classmate will be sentenced today. The case forced the Department of Education to make changes to keep students safe and handle bullying. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

6 hours ago

7 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo, Health Officials Issue Stern Warning Against VapingGov. Andrew Cuomo and health officials are issuing a stern warning, saying vaping can expose you to toxic chemicals and kill you; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 9 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago