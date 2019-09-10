CBSN New York's Dick Brennan speaks with Michael Arad, architect of the 9/11 Memorial and Memorial Glade, about the landmark's growing design over the years.
Living Large: Elegant Townhouse Living On Manhattan's East SideElegant lifestyles have long been associated with townhouse living on Manhattan's East Side. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge took a look inside one of these notable homes for this week's Living Large.