The Jersey City waterfront on Grand Street is usually busy with people on their way to work, but each year on 9/11 it's quiet for the reflection ceremony. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
Jersey City Holds Remembrance Ceremony For Victims in 9/11 Attacks
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 News This MorningCategories: News, Local News, WCBSTV, Google
Latest Videos
Moving Symbolism Fills The Glade At 9/11 Memorial GroundsThe site where the ramp rescuers used at Ground Zero is now an outdoor place of reflection and remembrance. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
CBS2 Remembers Employees Isaias Rivera, Robert Pattison Lost in 9/11 AttacksIsaias Rivera was a CBS2 engineer and Robert Pattison was a broadcast engineer who worked at our transmitter inside the World Trade Center towers. CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi report.
Long Island Observances Give Strength To Those Who Lost Loved One In 9/11On Long Island, thousands have returned to the Point Lookout where 18 years ago they watched the attacks on the World Trade Center from the seaside vantage point. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Jersey City Holds Remembrance Ceremony For Victims in 9/11 AttacksThe Jersey City waterfront on Grand Street is usually busy with people on their way to work, but each year on 9/11 it's quiet for the reflection ceremony. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
9/11 Memorial And Museum Marks 8 Years Of Support To Victims' FamiliesEight years after its opening, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum serves as a place for victims' families to be close to one another and remember one of their hardest days. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Brother Of Det. Lou Alvarez Speaks On First 9/11 Since His DeathLate NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez spent months at the World Trade Center following the September 11, 2001 attack. He developed cancer and spent the rest of his life crusading for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. CBS2's Dick Brennan sits down with his brother.
A Look Back At 9/11, 18 Years LaterIt has been 18 years since terror attacks changed New York forever. A ceremony unfolds at the site where the twin towers once reached 1,300 feet toward the sky. CBS2's Tony Aiello takes a look back.
Out-Of-Control SUV Kills Boy At BK Bus StopPolice have identified the 10-year-old boy killed when a driver suffered a medical episode and crashed into scaffolding near a bus stop in Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Names Of 9/11 Victims To Be Read At WTCToday New York City and the nation mark 18 years since the September 11th terror attacks. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports from Lower Manhattan, where the names of those who perished that day will be read aloud by family members this morning.
More Videos
NYC, Nation Mark 18 Years Since 9/11 Terror AttacksToday New York City and the nation mark 18 years since the September 11th terror attacks. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports from Lower Manhattan, where the names of those who perished that day will be read aloud by family members this morning.
Toddler Welcomed Back To School After StormCheck out the moment a 3-year-old returned to school after surviving Hurricane Dorian.
Selena Gomez Surprises Old Middle SchoolThe pop star surprised students at her old middle school in Texas.
Search For Subway Slashing SuspectsNew video shows a group of men police say slashed as subway rider multiple times during an attack in Manhattan.
N.J. Students 'Never Forget'Some Essex County students who were not alive when the 9/11 attacks happened are doing their part to never forget. For the fifth straight year, the school is organizing a moving tribute right on the school's lawn. CBS2's Lisa Mateo reports from Cedar Grove.
LI Tribute At Point LookoutA sunrise memorial service will be held on Long Island at Point Lookout in the Town of Hempstead.
N.J. Tribute At Liberty State ParkNew Jersey will pay tribute to the more than 700 residents from the Garden State who lost their lives on 9/11.
Port Authority Flies American Flag At GWBThe Port Authority is remembering 9/11 with a flag tribute.
Police ID 10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Bus Stop CrashPolice have identified the 10-year-old boy killed when a driver suffered a medical episode and crashed into scaffolding near a bus stop in Brooklyn. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
New York Weather: Temps On The RiseCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
New York, Nation Mark 18 Years Since 9/11Today New York City and the nation mark 18 years since the September 11th terror attacks. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports from Lower Manhattan, where the names of those who perished that day will be read aloud by family members this morning.
Police ID 10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Scaffolding CrashPolice have identified the 10-year-old boy killed when a driver suffered a medical episode and crashed into scaffolding near a bus stop in Brooklyn. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Remembering CBS Employees Lost On 9/11We at CBS2 would like to extend a special word to the families of Isaias Rivera and Robert Pattison who were lost on 9/11.
VP Pence Set To Speak At Shanksville Memorial CeremonyShanksville is where United Airlines Flight 93 went down, as passengers struggled with terrorists who had taken over the aircraft and were heading toward Washington, D.C.
President Trump Set To Attend Pentagon Memorial CeremonyPresident Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will take part in a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House, and then attend the ceremony at the Pentagon.
NYC, Nation Mark 18 Years Since 9/11Today New York City and the nation mark 18 years since the September 11th terror attacks. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports from Lower Manhattan, where the names of those who perished that day will be read aloud by family members this morning.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 10 at 11 p.m.
Rabid Raccoon Found In WestchesterAuthorities say a raccoon in Westchester County has tested positive for rabies after it attacked three people.
Taylor Swift Burglar Arrested For Trump Golf Course VandalismThe same New Jersey man accused of breaking into Taylor Swift's home is now accused of vandalizing President Trump's golf course.
Man Shares Story Of Cancer Awareness After 9/11CBS2's Jessica Layton talks to a man who was working near Ground Zero during the 9/11 terror attack and was diagnosed with breast cancer.