NYC, Nation Mark 18 Years Since 9/11 Terror AttacksToday New York City and the nation mark 18 years since the September 11th terror attacks. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports from Lower Manhattan, where the names of those who perished that day will be read aloud by family members this morning.

4 hours ago

Toddler Welcomed Back To School After StormCheck out the moment a 3-year-old returned to school after surviving Hurricane Dorian.

4 hours ago

Selena Gomez Surprises Old Middle SchoolThe pop star surprised students at her old middle school in Texas.

4 hours ago

Search For Subway Slashing SuspectsNew video shows a group of men police say slashed as subway rider multiple times during an attack in Manhattan.

4 hours ago

N.J. Students 'Never Forget'Some Essex County students who were not alive when the 9/11 attacks happened are doing their part to never forget. For the fifth straight year, the school is organizing a moving tribute right on the school's lawn. CBS2's Lisa Mateo reports from Cedar Grove.

4 hours ago

LI Tribute At Point LookoutA sunrise memorial service will be held on Long Island at Point Lookout in the Town of Hempstead.

4 hours ago

N.J. Tribute At Liberty State ParkNew Jersey will pay tribute to the more than 700 residents from the Garden State who lost their lives on 9/11.

4 hours ago

Port Authority Flies American Flag At GWBThe Port Authority is remembering 9/11 with a flag tribute.

4 hours ago

Police ID 10-Year-Old Boy Killed In Bus Stop CrashPolice have identified the 10-year-old boy killed when a driver suffered a medical episode and crashed into scaffolding near a bus stop in Brooklyn. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Temps On The RiseCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Remembering CBS Employees Lost On 9/11We at CBS2 would like to extend a special word to the families of Isaias Rivera and Robert Pattison who were lost on 9/11.

6 hours ago

VP Pence Set To Speak At Shanksville Memorial CeremonyShanksville is where United Airlines Flight 93 went down, as passengers struggled with terrorists who had taken over the aircraft and were heading toward Washington, D.C.

6 hours ago

President Trump Set To Attend Pentagon Memorial CeremonyPresident Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will take part in a moment of silence on the south lawn of the White House, and then attend the ceremony at the Pentagon.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 10 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Rabid Raccoon Found In WestchesterAuthorities say a raccoon in Westchester County has tested positive for rabies after it attacked three people.

11 hours ago

Taylor Swift Burglar Arrested For Trump Golf Course VandalismThe same New Jersey man accused of breaking into Taylor Swift's home is now accused of vandalizing President Trump's golf course.

12 hours ago

Man Shares Story Of Cancer Awareness After 9/11CBS2's Jessica Layton talks to a man who was working near Ground Zero during the 9/11 terror attack and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

12 hours ago