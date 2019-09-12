Time Out New York's Will Gleason shares his top picks on New York City events this weekend.
What Are Your Weekend Plans?
Jets' Darnold Out With MonoJets starting quarterback Sam Darnold cold miss multiple weeks after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer and Dr. Max Gomez report
Estranged Husband Of Missing CT Mom Appears In Court AgainFotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, pleaded not guilty to another charge of evidence tampering on Thursday. CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports
CBS2 Extends Condolences To Families Of Employees Who Died On 9/11We at CBS2 would like to extend a special word to the families of Isaias Rivera and Robert Pattison who were lost on 9/11.
Doctors Save Vaping VictimA Long Island man who said he was in bad shape after vaping THC was saved by doctors at North Shore University Hospital. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports
Man Found Tied Up In Basement Of Bronx DeliPolice were chasing two suspects into a deli in the Wakefield section of the Bronx when they stumbled upon a man who was apparently tied up in the basement for three days. CBSN New York Alice Gainer reports
9/12 CBS2 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the weather forecast.
NYPD Unveils New Crime Stoppers AppNYPD Chief of Detectives Dermont Shea unveils the department's new Crime Stoppers app.
White Couple Gives Birth To Asian Daughter After Alleged Fertility Clinic Mix-UpA fertility clinic in New Jersey is being ordered to turn over a list of sperm donors after a white couple gave birth to an Asian baby. Meg Oliver reports.
Construction Worker Falls To His DeathA construction worker fell to his death when his equipment was struck by a truck early this morning in Queens. CBS2's Christina Fan has more.
Campaign 2020: Top 10 Democratic Presidential Candidates Set For 3rd DebateThe lineup includes current front runner Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Body Found Wrapped In Carpet In HarlemSomeone spotted the body on the sidewalk along West 145th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.
N.J. Seeks To Ban Sale Of All Vaping ProductsPresident Donald Trump and the Food and Drug Administration plan to remove most flavored e-cigarettes from the market. New Jersey lawmakers are considering even more drastic measures. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Advocates Want Animal Cruelty Laws Changed After Pit Bull Is StrangledAnimal advocates converged on court Thursday morning wearing "Justice for Rex" t-shirts and chanting. They're trying to change animal cruelty laws after a dog named Rex was killed by another dog owner. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
MTA's Andy Byford Presents Latest Performance DataTransit Authority President Andy Byford presents the latest subway performance data, showing improvements in rider experience.
Jets Player Sam Darnold Out of Monday's GameJets starting quarterback Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and won’t start against the visiting Cleveland Browns on Monday night, coach Adam Gase announced Thursday.
Gov. Murphy At Hackensack Medical Center GroundbreakingNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks at the groundbreaking for Hackensack Medical Center's Second Street pavilion.
Democratic Presidential Debate TonightTonight the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates will take part in a three-hour debate in Houston, Texas.
Lawmakers, Advocates Call For Triborough Bridge ImprovementsLawmakers and transportation advocates call on the MTA to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety on the Triborough Bridge.
Fotis Dulos Faces New Evidence Tampering ChargeFotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, is due in court to face a new charge of evidence tampering. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Trump Administration Joins Fight Against VapingPresident Trump and the FDA have announced plans to remove most flavored e-cigarettes from the market. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Get Paid To Drink CoffeeCalling all coffee lovers - a small business website wants to pay you to drink java.
Valley Stream Wetland Restoration Opens TodayA ribbon cutting will be held today on Long Island at the new Brook Road Park wetland restoration in Valley Stream.
Riders Alliance To Release Survey ResultsTransit advocacy group The Riders Alliance will release the results of its new survey today.
'The Situation' To Be Released From Prison"The Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is expected to be freed from federal prison today after doing time for tax evasion.
NJT Engineer Wins Job Back After Deadly Hoboken CrashThe New Jersey Transit engineer who crashed into Hoboken Terminal in 2016, killing one woman and injuring more than 100 people, has won his job back.
New York Weather: Cooler With Chance Of RainCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.