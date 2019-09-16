Today sees high temperatures reaching the upper 70s with a 30% chance of some rain early in the day. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
New York Weather: 9/16 Monday Morning Forecast
Program: CBS2 News This MorningCategories: Weather, Weather Forecast, WCBSTV
2 Shot On 145th Street In Harlem, Gunman Still At LargePolice say a 37-year-old was shot in the abdomen and a 43-year-old was shot in the face. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Hoboken To Begin Installing New Water Mains TodayMore than 7,000 feet of old service lines will be replaced. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Suspected Robber Stabbed When Smoke Shop Worker Fights BackA robbery suspect is in the hospital Monday morning after police say the man behind the counter of a Brooklyn smoke shop fought back. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Police Investigate Attempted Abduction In Howell TownshipPolice say a man driving a black SUV placed a bag over the head of a 6-year-old girl who was playing outside her house in Howell Township, N.J. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Oxycontin-Maker Purdue Pharma Declares Bankruptcy After Opioid Crisis SettlementAccording to Purdue Pharma, the bankruptcy is worth $10 billion and will go toward addressing the opioid crisis in New York, New Jersey and elsewhere around the country. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Express Train Service Begins On F Subway Line TodayThe new F express will provide some major relief for riders between Coney Island and Manhattan. Until now those commuters had to deal with stopping at 26 stations with no express option. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
New York Weather: 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your Sunday night forecast, and she sees a lot of blue sky on the horizon.
30-Year-Old Man Killed In Brooklyn Hit-And-RunA Brooklyn community is mourning the death of a man killed in a hit-and-run. Neighbors say the street is known to be dangerous. CBS2's Reena Roy reports
Cops Probing Attempted Abduction In Howell Township, N.J.Police said an attempted abduction happened on Crooked Stick Court in Howell Township, N.J. on Sunday afternoon. A man driving a black SUV placed a bag over the head of a 6-year-old girl who was playing outside her home. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
Health vs. Business: Vaping Debate IntensifiesNew York Gov, Andrew Cuomo is going on the offensive against vaping and certain flavors of e-cigarettes, but critics say a ban will hurt small businesses/ CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports
NYPD: 'Cars' Frontman Ocasek Found DeadRic Ocasek, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band The Cars, was found dead in a New York City townhouse on Sunday, police confirmed. TV 10/55's Jessica Layton reports
N.Y. Lawmakers Pressure Trump On Gun ReformNew York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on lawmakers on Capitol Hill to take action on gun safety. TV 10/55's Hazel Sanchez reports.
New York Weather: 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your Sunday evening forecast, with an eye on a possible early start to fall.
Police ID Victims in Newark Double-HomicideNewark police have identified two 30-year-old men that were killed in a shooting on Saturday. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
Officials: Pancake Collapse Took Down Wildwood DeckThere is new information on that deck collapse at a condo building in Wildwood, New Jersey. Investigators say the decks on the second and third floors went through a so-called "pancake collapse" -- from the top down -- trapping several people. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
Smoke Shop Worker Fights BackAm employee at a smoke shop in Brooklyn fought back after a suspect pushed him inside the store on Sunday, stabbing his attacker in the stomach. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
Suspicious Bag Causes Scare At Staten Island Ferry TerminalStaten Island Ferry service was suspended Sunday afternoon, after a scare at the Manhattan terminal. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
NYPD Hunting For Driver In Fatal Brooklyn Hit-And-RunPolice are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Brooklyn early Sunday morning that left a 30-year-old man dead. CBS2's Christina Fan reports
Gov. Cuomo Goes After Flavored E-Cig ProductsNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking executive action, banning popular e-cigarette flavors. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports
Gov. Cuomo Calls For Ban On Most Vaping FlavorsNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for a ban on all vape flavors except tobacco and menthol amid a vaping crisis in our area and across the country.
Police Search For Driver Who Struck And Killed 1 Person In BrookynPolice say a hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 30-year-old man in Brooklyn early Sunday morning; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.
Man Arrested In Connection To Uber Driver's Stabbing DeathA man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an Uber driver to death earlier this year. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls For Ban Of Flavored E-Cigarettes In Vaping CrackdownGov. Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency executive action to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in New York State on Sunday.
'Cash Mob' Event Held To Help Save Gem Spa In East VillageA grassroots event was held Saturday to save an East Village institution.
Jets, Giants Trying To Rebound From Season Opening LossesBrandon Tierney from CBS Sports Network's "That Other Pregame Show" talks about the Jets and the Giants in NFL Week 2.
Tip Of The Day: LycheesTony Tantillo reports.
Where's Hizzoner?: Sept. 15, 2019CBS2 is tracking Mayor Bill de Blasio's daily location amid criticism that he's spending too much time away from New York City while he's out on the campaign trail running for president.