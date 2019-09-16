Cops Probing Attempted Abduction In Howell Township, N.J.Police said an attempted abduction happened on Crooked Stick Court in Howell Township, N.J. on Sunday afternoon. A man driving a black SUV placed a bag over the head of a 6-year-old girl who was playing outside her home. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

8 hours ago

Health vs. Business: Vaping Debate IntensifiesNew York Gov, Andrew Cuomo is going on the offensive against vaping and certain flavors of e-cigarettes, but critics say a ban will hurt small businesses/ CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

8 hours ago

NYPD: 'Cars' Frontman Ocasek Found DeadRic Ocasek, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his band The Cars, was found dead in a New York City townhouse on Sunday, police confirmed. TV 10/55's Jessica Layton reports

9 hours ago

N.Y. Lawmakers Pressure Trump On Gun ReformNew York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on lawmakers on Capitol Hill to take action on gun safety. TV 10/55's Hazel Sanchez reports.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your Sunday evening forecast, with an eye on a possible early start to fall.

12 hours ago

Police ID Victims in Newark Double-HomicideNewark police have identified two 30-year-old men that were killed in a shooting on Saturday. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

12 hours ago

Officials: Pancake Collapse Took Down Wildwood DeckThere is new information on that deck collapse at a condo building in Wildwood, New Jersey. Investigators say the decks on the second and third floors went through a so-called "pancake collapse" -- from the top down -- trapping several people. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

12 hours ago

Smoke Shop Worker Fights BackAm employee at a smoke shop in Brooklyn fought back after a suspect pushed him inside the store on Sunday, stabbing his attacker in the stomach. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

12 hours ago

Suspicious Bag Causes Scare At Staten Island Ferry TerminalStaten Island Ferry service was suspended Sunday afternoon, after a scare at the Manhattan terminal. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

12 hours ago

NYPD Hunting For Driver In Fatal Brooklyn Hit-And-RunPolice are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Brooklyn early Sunday morning that left a 30-year-old man dead. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

12 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Goes After Flavored E-Cig ProductsNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking executive action, banning popular e-cigarette flavors. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports

13 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Calls For Ban On Most Vaping FlavorsNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for a ban on all vape flavors except tobacco and menthol amid a vaping crisis in our area and across the country.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Man Arrested In Connection To Uber Driver's Stabbing DeathA man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing an Uber driver to death earlier this year. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

17 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Calls For Ban Of Flavored E-Cigarettes In Vaping Crackdown
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an emergency executive action to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in New York State on Sunday.

18 hours ago

20 hours ago

'Cash Mob' Event Held To Help Save Gem Spa In East VillageA grassroots event was held Saturday to save an East Village institution.

20 hours ago

Jets, Giants Trying To Rebound From Season Opening LossesBrandon Tierney from CBS Sports Network's "That Other Pregame Show" talks about the Jets and the Giants in NFL Week 2.

21 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: LycheesTony Tantillo reports.

21 hours ago

Where's Hizzoner?: Sept. 15, 2019CBS2 is tracking Mayor Bill de Blasio's daily location amid criticism that he's spending too much time away from New York City while he's out on the campaign trail running for president.

21 hours ago