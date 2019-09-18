Mayor De Blasio Calls For Severe Punishments For Hate CrimesFaced with a spike in hate crimes in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he would like to see offenders dealt with harshly. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports

4 hours ago

Ex-Cop Defends Testimony In Nassau DWI CasesA rash of recent dismissals and deals in Nassau County DWI cases has been pinned on the allegedly inconsistent courtroom testimony of one veteran cop. On Wednesday, he spoke exclusively to CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.

5 hours ago

Arrest Made In Teen's Stabbing DeathPolice on Long Island have made an arrest in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris.

5 hours ago

Real ID Coming To New JerseyNew 'Real ID' cards are coming to New Jersey, the state's Motor Vehicle Commission announced.

5 hours ago

Behind The Scenes Of JFK's Customs ProcessCBS2's Alice Gainer takes a look at the process of screening and seizing food safety threats at JFK Airport.

5 hours ago

Evidence Ties Airplane Saboteur To TerrorismNew evidence against the American Airlines employee who sabotaged a plane now may link the suspect to terrorism.

5 hours ago

Chilling PSA Mimics School ShootingCBS' Katherine Johnson has the latest on the new PSA from Sandy Hook parents that mimics a school shooting.

5 hours ago

NYC Road Signs Covered In GumCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the problem of people of double-decker tour bus sticking their gum on road signs.

5 hours ago

New Health Guidelines For MilkHealth experts are laying out new guidelines for children drinking milk.

5 hours ago

Reckless ATV Riders In Suffolk CountyPolice are looking for a group of reckless ATV riders seen traveling through Long Island.

5 hours ago

Michelle Troconis In Court In Missing Mother CaseThe girlfriend of a missing Connecticut woman's estranged husband appeared in court to face new charges of tampering with evidence.

5 hours ago

School Safety Report Released In WestchesterA new report details the best ways to keep children and teachers safe in Westchester County.

5 hours ago

Report Highlights Major Problems For Hudson Valley BridgesCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the new report looking at the structurally deficient bridges in New York's Hudson Valley.

5 hours ago

Iran Blamed For Saudi Arabia Oil Field AttackCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on President Trump's response to the Iranian attack on a Saudi oil field.

5 hours ago

Man Ambushed By 4 Suspects In BrooklynPolice are looking for the four suspects who ambushed and attacked a Jewish man in Brooklyn.

5 hours ago

Search Continues After Amber Alert Issued For Missing GirlCBS2's Cleve Bryan has the latest on the search for a missing New Jersey child allegedly taken from a playground.

5 hours ago

NYPD Officer Released From Hospital After ShootingCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the NYPD officer on Staten Island released from the hospital after being shot in the hand.

6 hours ago

Police Looking For Missing Woman In New JerseyCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the search for a missing woman in New Jersey whose home was destroyed by fire.

6 hours ago

Cuomo Talks On #TimesUp Movement, Guns In NY And Other IssuesGov. Andrew M. Cuomo answered reporter's questions after being joined by leaders of the TIME'S UP movement and NOW-NYC on Sept. 18, 2019.

7 hours ago

Shot Staten Island Cop Released From HospitalThe NYPD officer shot in the wrist on Staten Island was released from the hospital.

9 hours ago