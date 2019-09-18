CBS2's Vanessa Murdock speaks with the good Samaritan who helped a woman who crashed into a residential swimming pool.
Good Samaritan Rescues Woman From Car In Pool
Amber Alert Issued For Long Island BabyAn Amber Alert has been issued for an infant boy in Suffolk County.
Deadly Mosquito Virus Reported In Tri-State20 cases of a deadly mosquito virus have been reported in several states, including New Jersey and Connecticut. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.
Referee Suspended After Having Wrestler's Dreadlocks CutA New Jersey high school referee has been suspended for having a wrestler's dreadlocks cut off.
National Grid Refuses To Help Another FamilyCBS2's Jessica Moore demands answers from Gov. Cuomo after another family has their gas hook ups refused to be installed by National Grid.
New Plan To Renovate Central Park UnveiledCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the planned renovation for New York's Central Park.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/18 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 18 at 5 p.m.
New York Fails Report On Parenting After DivorceCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on a report that gives New York a failing grade for encouraging shared parenting of children after a divorce.
Could A Single Pill Protect You From Heart Disease?CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on a year-long trial of a new pill for heart disease.
Mayor De Blasio Calls For Severe Punishments For Hate CrimesFaced with a spike in hate crimes in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he would like to see offenders dealt with harshly. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports
Ex-Cop Defends Testimony In Nassau DWI CasesA rash of recent dismissals and deals in Nassau County DWI cases has been pinned on the allegedly inconsistent courtroom testimony of one veteran cop. On Wednesday, he spoke exclusively to CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.
Arrest Made In Teen's Stabbing DeathPolice on Long Island have made an arrest in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris.
Real ID Coming To New JerseyNew 'Real ID' cards are coming to New Jersey, the state's Motor Vehicle Commission announced.
Behind The Scenes Of JFK's Customs ProcessCBS2's Alice Gainer takes a look at the process of screening and seizing food safety threats at JFK Airport.
Evidence Ties Airplane Saboteur To TerrorismNew evidence against the American Airlines employee who sabotaged a plane now may link the suspect to terrorism.
Chilling PSA Mimics School ShootingCBS' Katherine Johnson has the latest on the new PSA from Sandy Hook parents that mimics a school shooting.
NYC Road Signs Covered In GumCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the problem of people of double-decker tour bus sticking their gum on road signs.
New Health Guidelines For MilkHealth experts are laying out new guidelines for children drinking milk.
Reckless ATV Riders In Suffolk CountyPolice are looking for a group of reckless ATV riders seen traveling through Long Island.
Michelle Troconis In Court In Missing Mother CaseThe girlfriend of a missing Connecticut woman's estranged husband appeared in court to face new charges of tampering with evidence.
School Safety Report Released In WestchesterA new report details the best ways to keep children and teachers safe in Westchester County.
Report Highlights Major Problems For Hudson Valley BridgesCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the new report looking at the structurally deficient bridges in New York's Hudson Valley.
Iran Blamed For Saudi Arabia Oil Field AttackCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on President Trump's response to the Iranian attack on a Saudi oil field.
Man Ambushed By 4 Suspects In BrooklynPolice are looking for the four suspects who ambushed and attacked a Jewish man in Brooklyn.
Search Continues After Amber Alert Issued For Missing GirlCBS2's Cleve Bryan has the latest on the search for a missing New Jersey child allegedly taken from a playground.
NYPD Officer Released From Hospital After ShootingCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the NYPD officer on Staten Island released from the hospital after being shot in the hand.
Police Looking For Missing Woman In New JerseyCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the search for a missing woman in New Jersey whose home was destroyed by fire.
Cuomo Talks On #TimesUp Movement, Guns In NY And Other IssuesGov. Andrew M. Cuomo answered reporter's questions after being joined by leaders of the TIME'S UP movement and NOW-NYC on Sept. 18, 2019.
Shot Staten Island Cop Released From HospitalThe NYPD officer shot in the wrist on Staten Island was released from the hospital.