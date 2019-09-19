Father, Son Injured When Car Crashes With NJ TRANSIT TrainA father and son are in serious condition after their car collided with a NJ TRANSIT train. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

Have You Been Denied A Hookup By National Grid?DENIED A GAS HOOKUP BY NATIONAL GRID? If so, we want to hear from you! Tell us YOUR National Grid story. We're demanding answers! Check out Julie Levin's story: https://cbsloc.al/2M01lF2

3 hours ago

Robber Breaks Into Elderly Woman's East Village HomeA woman who was beaten and robbed inside her East Village home says the thief took money she was saving to buy her late husband a gravestone. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

Oceanside Fatal Stabbing Suspect Appears In CourtThe 18-year-old suspect accused of stabbing 16-year-old Khaseen Morris to death during a violent brawl in Long Island appeared before a judge on Thursday. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Update On Deadly Oceanside StabbingNassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, District Attorney Madeline Singas and homicide Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick discuss the arrest in the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Long Island.

4 hours ago

Actor Lucy Fry On "Godfather of Harlem" & Forrest WhitakerFry discusses her new show that was shot in Harlem, what she learned about NYC in the 1960s, and what it was like working with the great Forrest Whitaker.

4 hours ago

Jets’ Adams Blasts NFL After Being Fined For Hit On MayfieldJets safety Jamal Adams is calling the NFL “a damn joke” for fining him for a hit he made on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during New York’s loss to Cleveland on Monday night. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD Commissioner O'Neill Speaks Before ABNY BreakfastNYPD Commissioner James O'Neill speaks before the Association for a Better New York breakfast in Manhattan.

6 hours ago

Car Struck By NJ TRANSIT Train In River Edge; 2 InjuredAn NJ TRANSIT train hit a car in River Edge Thursday morning. Two people in the car, an adult and a child, had to be extricated and are in serious condition, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Suspect Wanted In Robbery Of 89-Year-Old WomanPolice are searching for a man accused of violently robbing an 89-year-old woman in Manhattan. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman has more.

8 hours ago

Top Stories At 7:30 AMCBSN New York has the latest on an East village robbery, missing New Jersey woman, and the mother of Eric Garner testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

8 hours ago

Jersey City Launching On-Demand Bus ServiceJersey City is partnering with the ride-share app Via to launch the first city-run public bus system in the state.

8 hours ago

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Baby No. 5It's baby No. 5 on the way for Hilaria and Alec Baldwin.

8 hours ago

Buckingham Palace Helps Little Girl Find Lost Toy MonkeyA 5-year-old Australian girl's missing toy monkey was found thousands of miles away.

8 hours ago

Umbrella Locks WeWork Employees Out Of OfficeTech employees at a WeWork office found themselves in a jam, literately.

8 hours ago

N.J. Lawmakers To Visit Lake HopatcongSome New Jersey state senators will take a boat tour of Lake Hopatcong today. The lake was closed for much of the summer because of toxic blue-green algae blooms.

8 hours ago

NYPD To Announce UN General Assembly SecurityThe NYPD will hold a news conference this morning to announce the security measures for this year's United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan.

8 hours ago

New Video Of Suspects After Jewish Man AttackedPolice have released new video of the suspects wanted in a random attack on a 24-year-old Jewish man in Brooklyn.

8 hours ago

18-Year-Old Charged In Deadly Long Island BrawlAn 18-year-old arrested in the stabbing death of another teen will face a judge today on Long Island. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

8 hours ago

89-Year-Old Woman Violently RobbedPolice are searching for a man they say violently robbed an 89-year-old woman of $5,000 in the East Village. CBS2's Marc Liverman has more.

10 hours ago