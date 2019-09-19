Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares Things To Do this weekend including Astor Alive, Brooklyn Book Festival, the Yes Block Party Bushwick and more
Time Out New York's Things To Do
Best In Town: Snug HarborOn the north shore of Staten Island along the Kill Van Kull is Snug Harbor. This national historic landmark district was originally built for a retired merchant seaman in 1833. Sponsored content by Optimum by Altice.
Web Extra: Drone Force 2 At The North Fork Sunflower MazeDrone Force 2 flew over Sidor Farms, where residents from across the Tri-State Area flock to the 20-25 acre field of bright yellow sunflowers.
Jersey City Proposes On-Demand Bus ServiceAs an alternative to struggling NJ TRANSIT, Mayor Steven Fulop says Jersey City is moving ahead with plans to offer a ride-sharing bus service. CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports
New Jersey Readies To Get REAL IDs Into Travelers' HandsREAL IDs are not yet being offered throughout New Jersey, but the Motor Vehicle Commission says to expect the service soon for U.S. citizens looking to fly on domestic airlines after Oct. 1, 2020. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
New York Weather: 9/19 Thursday Afternoon ForecastSunshine’s abound this afternoon with high pressure anchored directly overhead. It will be bone dry out there, as well, with dew points only in the 30s. Between that and highs in the low 70s we couldn’t ask for a much better day. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
AAA Reveals Best Time To Book Holiday FlightsAccording to Data from the last three years, travellers should start booking their holiday flight next week. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
New Jersey Offering Sign-Ups To Get Alerts On REAL ID AvailabilityREAL IDs are not yet being offered throughout New Jersey, but the Motor Vehicle Commission says to expect the service soon for U.S. citizens looking to fly on domestic airlines after Oct. 1, 2020. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
Eric Garner's Mother Testifies At Hearing On Policing PracticesGwen Carr, the mother of slain Eric Garner, appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday morning. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Father, Son Injured When Car Crashes With NJ TRANSIT TrainA father and son are in serious condition after their car collided with a NJ TRANSIT train. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
Have You Been Denied A Hookup By National Grid?DENIED A GAS HOOKUP BY NATIONAL GRID? If so, we want to hear from you! Tell us YOUR National Grid story. We're demanding answers! Check out Julie Levin's story: https://cbsloc.al/2M01lF2
Robber Breaks Into Elderly Woman's East Village HomeA woman who was beaten and robbed inside her East Village home says the thief took money she was saving to buy her late husband a gravestone. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Oceanside Fatal Stabbing Suspect Appears In CourtThe 18-year-old suspect accused of stabbing 16-year-old Khaseen Morris to death during a violent brawl in Long Island appeared before a judge on Thursday. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Update On Deadly Oceanside StabbingNassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, District Attorney Madeline Singas and homicide Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick discuss the arrest in the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old boy on Long Island.
Actor Lucy Fry On "Godfather of Harlem" & Forrest WhitakerFry discusses her new show that was shot in Harlem, what she learned about NYC in the 1960s, and what it was like working with the great Forrest Whitaker.
Jets’ Adams Blasts NFL After Being Fined For Hit On MayfieldJets safety Jamal Adams is calling the NFL “a damn joke” for fining him for a hit he made on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during New York’s loss to Cleveland on Monday night. Katie Johnston reports.
NYPD Commissioner O'Neill Speaks Before ABNY BreakfastNYPD Commissioner James O'Neill speaks before the Association for a Better New York breakfast in Manhattan.
Car Struck By NJ TRANSIT Train In River Edge; 2 InjuredAn NJ TRANSIT train hit a car in River Edge Thursday morning. Two people in the car, an adult and a child, had to be extricated and are in serious condition, authorities said.
Suspect Wanted In Robbery Of 89-Year-Old WomanPolice are searching for a man accused of violently robbing an 89-year-old woman in Manhattan. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman has more.
Top Stories At 7:30 AMCBSN New York has the latest on an East village robbery, missing New Jersey woman, and the mother of Eric Garner testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.
Jersey City Launching On-Demand Bus ServiceJersey City is partnering with the ride-share app Via to launch the first city-run public bus system in the state.
Alec, Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Baby No. 5It's baby No. 5 on the way for Hilaria and Alec Baldwin.
Buckingham Palace Helps Little Girl Find Lost Toy MonkeyA 5-year-old Australian girl's missing toy monkey was found thousands of miles away.
Umbrella Locks WeWork Employees Out Of OfficeTech employees at a WeWork office found themselves in a jam, literately.
N.J. Lawmakers To Visit Lake HopatcongSome New Jersey state senators will take a boat tour of Lake Hopatcong today. The lake was closed for much of the summer because of toxic blue-green algae blooms.
NYPD To Announce UN General Assembly SecurityThe NYPD will hold a news conference this morning to announce the security measures for this year's United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan.
New Video Of Suspects After Jewish Man AttackedPolice have released new video of the suspects wanted in a random attack on a 24-year-old Jewish man in Brooklyn.
18-Year-Old Charged In Deadly Long Island BrawlAn 18-year-old arrested in the stabbing death of another teen will face a judge today on Long Island. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
89-Year-Old Woman Violently RobbedPolice are searching for a man they say violently robbed an 89-year-old woman of $5,000 in the East Village. CBS2's Marc Liverman has more.