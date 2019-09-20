Latin Sandwiches And Life Lessons: Doorman-Turned-Chef Follows His Passion At Jibarito ShackAfter ten years working as a doorman, Angel Medina was ready for a change.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 9/20 Friday Afternoon ForecastHigh pressure remains in control today with just a few cirrus clouds passing by. It will be warmer, as well, with highs right around 80°. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

4 hours ago

Bronx Homeowner Accused Of Chasing Down, Killing BurglarThe incident happened just before midnight at a home on E. 222rd Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. Police say the 54-year-old homeowner spotted a man in his backyard and went outside to confront him. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD Allows Suspect Into Precinct With Firearm In His PantsQuestions are being raised for the NYPD after a suspect under arrest apparently was able to keep a loaded gun in the waistband of his pants. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

4 hours ago

With De Blasio Out Of Presidential Race, New York Mayor Duties Back On DeckMayor Bill de Blasio had trouble attracting supporters, with most polls showing him a 0%. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

4 hours ago

NYC Students Strike For Climate Change Awareness Ahead Of U.N. SummitThe New York Department of Education excused students with parents' permission on Friday to allow them to attend a climate change rally. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Drops Out Of Presidential PrimaryNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray answer questions after the mayor ended his presidential campaign.

4 hours ago

Marcia Kramer On Mayor De Blasio Dropping OutCBSN New York Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reacts to Mayor Bill de Blasio ending his presidential campaign.

7 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Drops Out Of 2020 RaceNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

8 hours ago

Bronx Exhibit Honors Hispanic Heritage MonthBronx Parks Commissioner and Founder of the New York City Parks Latino Society Iris Rodriguez-Rosa discusses an exhibit that details the struggles of Latinos while celebrating their pride and culture.

9 hours ago

DOE Excuses Student Absences For Climate RallyTens of thousands of students in the Tri-State Area and around the world are staging climate change protests today ahead of next week’s summit at the United Nations. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

9 hours ago

Bronx Homeowner Kills Burglary SuspectPolice say a man was killed after he tried to burglarize a home in the Bronx.

10 hours ago

'Blinking Guy' Raising Money For MSThe man behind the "blinking guy" meme is putting his fame to good use and raising money for multiple sclerosis.

10 hours ago

Deadly Stabbing At Brooklyn DeliA 37-year-old man was stabbed to death at a deli early this morning in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

10 hours ago

Man Stabbed In Riverside Park On UWSA man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed overnight on the Upper West Side.

10 hours ago

Man Sought In 2 Attempted RapesPolice say a man wanted for attempting to rape a woman in Brooklyn is now suspected in another rape attempt.

10 hours ago

Man Accused Of Groping Elderly WomanPolice say the 82-year-old victim left the door of her Manhattan apartment open to get some air before she was attacked.

10 hours ago

Students Plan Global Climate StrikeStudents around the world are staging a global climate strike today, ahead of the U.N. summit next week. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports from Manhattan's Foley Square.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Temperatures ReboundCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

At Least 2 Dead After Tropical Storm Imelda Batters TexasHeavy rains have flooded neighborhoods and many homes and roads are still under water this morning. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on the situation in Houston.

11 hours ago