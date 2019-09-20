Verdi Square is a small park on the Upper West Side, and though it is now vibrant and full of life, it wasn't always that way. Aleya Lehmann, president of "The Friends of Verdi Square," stopped by CBSN New York to talk to Dana Tyler about the park's makeover. Learn more at friendsofverdisquare.org.
'The Friends Of Verdi Square' Help Breathe New Life Into Park
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN New York HighlightsCategories: News, Local News, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Full Interview: Mayor Bill De Blasio On Ending His 2020 Presidential RunMayor Bill de Blasio announced the end to his Campaign 2020 presidential run and talked with CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer about why his bid failed.
Author Eleanor Randolph On "The Many Lives Of Michael Bloomberg"The Simon & Schuster author dives into the legacy of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and explains why he didn't run for president in 2016.
Claudia Lacy & Jacqueline Olive On "Always In Season" & Lennon LacyThe powerful documentary about the mysterious death of Lennon Lacy and racism and lynching in America hits New York theaters on September 20.
Full Video: NYPD Officers Miss Gun During SearchWatch NYPD officers search a suspect, missing a loaded .45 pistol, which he was able to carry all the way back to the station where it was found.
'Y&R' Star Eileen Davidson Talks About Her Road Leading To '7 Days To Vegas'CBS2's Cindy Hsu talks with "The Young & The Restless" star Eileen Davidson who co-stars with her real-life husband, World of Poker commentator Vincent Van Patten, in the new movie "7 Days To Vegas" premiering in New York on Sept. 20 and debuting on streaming services on Sept. 24.
'The Friends Of Verdi Square' Help Breathe New Life Into ParkVerdi Square is a small park on the Upper West Side, and though it is now vibrant and full of life, it wasn't always that way. Aleya Lehmann, president of "The Friends of Verdi Square," stopped by CBSN New York to talk to Dana Tyler about the park's makeover. Learn more at friendsofverdisquare.org.
Mysterious Wishing Tree Offering Hope For Some NJ DreamersSome dreamers in New Jersey are finding hope in an unexpected place; CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.
Teen Affected By Hurricanes Sandy & Maria Fighting To Address Climate ChangeSeeing the effects of climate change can have an impact on anyone, but actually experiencing and surviving a hurricane can change you; CBSN New York's Nina Kapur spoke to a young climate change leader.
Plans For Luxury High-Rise In Historic LI Village Gets Mixed ReactionsPlans to build a luxury high-rise on Long Island are getting mixed reactions; CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.
More Videos
Latin Sandwiches And Life Lessons: Doorman-Turned-Chef Follows His Passion At Jibarito ShackAfter ten years working as a doorman, Angel Medina was ready for a change.
New York Weather: 9/20 Friday Afternoon ForecastHigh pressure remains in control today with just a few cirrus clouds passing by. It will be warmer, as well, with highs right around 80°. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Bronx Homeowner Accused Of Chasing Down, Killing BurglarThe incident happened just before midnight at a home on E. 222rd Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. Police say the 54-year-old homeowner spotted a man in his backyard and went outside to confront him. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
NYPD Allows Suspect Into Precinct With Firearm In His PantsQuestions are being raised for the NYPD after a suspect under arrest apparently was able to keep a loaded gun in the waistband of his pants. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.
With De Blasio Out Of Presidential Race, New York Mayor Duties Back On DeckMayor Bill de Blasio had trouble attracting supporters, with most polls showing him a 0%. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
NYC Students Strike For Climate Change Awareness Ahead Of U.N. SummitThe New York Department of Education excused students with parents' permission on Friday to allow them to attend a climate change rally. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Mayor De Blasio Drops Out Of Presidential PrimaryNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray answer questions after the mayor ended his presidential campaign.
Marcia Kramer On Mayor De Blasio Dropping OutCBSN New York Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reacts to Mayor Bill de Blasio ending his presidential campaign.
Mayor De Blasio Drops Out Of 2020 RaceNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's ending his 2020 presidential campaign.
Bronx Exhibit Honors Hispanic Heritage MonthBronx Parks Commissioner and Founder of the New York City Parks Latino Society Iris Rodriguez-Rosa discusses an exhibit that details the struggles of Latinos while celebrating their pride and culture.
DOE Excuses Student Absences For Climate RallyTens of thousands of students in the Tri-State Area and around the world are staging climate change protests today ahead of next week’s summit at the United Nations. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Bronx Homeowner Kills Burglary SuspectPolice say a man was killed after he tried to burglarize a home in the Bronx.
'Blinking Guy' Raising Money For MSThe man behind the "blinking guy" meme is putting his fame to good use and raising money for multiple sclerosis.
Deadly Stabbing At Brooklyn DeliA 37-year-old man was stabbed to death at a deli early this morning in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
Man Stabbed In Riverside Park On UWSA man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed overnight on the Upper West Side.
Man Sought In 2 Attempted RapesPolice say a man wanted for attempting to rape a woman in Brooklyn is now suspected in another rape attempt.
Man Accused Of Groping Elderly WomanPolice say the 82-year-old victim left the door of her Manhattan apartment open to get some air before she was attacked.
Students Plan Global Climate StrikeStudents around the world are staging a global climate strike today, ahead of the U.N. summit next week. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports from Manhattan's Foley Square.
New York Weather: Temperatures ReboundCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
At Least 2 Dead After Tropical Storm Imelda Batters TexasHeavy rains have flooded neighborhoods and many homes and roads are still under water this morning. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on the situation in Houston.