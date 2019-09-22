Cedric the Entertainer joined Cindy Hsu to talk about the second season of "The Neighborhood" on CBS, his charity work and roots in St. Louis and advice on getting into show business.
Cedric the Entertainer Back In "The Neighborhood" For Season 2
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 DigitalCategories: Arts & Entertainment, News, Celebrity/Gossip, Television, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Cedric the Entertainer Back In "The Neighborhood" For Season 2Cedric the Entertainer joined Cindy Hsu to talk about the second season of "The Neighborhood" on CBS, his charity work and roots in St. Louis and advice on getting into show business.
123rd Street Playground Opens In Morningside ParkA newly renovated playground is now open in Manhattan.
Roommate Of Missing Monmouth Co. Woman To Appear In CourtA Monmouth County man whose roommate went missing after their house was destroyed by fire will appear in court Monday.
Sunday Is The Last Day Of Feast Of San Gennaro In Little ItalySunday is the last day to enjoy the Feast of San Gennaro in the heart of Little Italy.
Tip Of The Day: Rainbow CarrotsTony Tantillo reports.
General Motors Expanding Recall Of Chevrolet Trax SUVsGeneral Motors is expanding its SUV recall linked to faulty suspension.
18-Year-Old Accused In Teen's Stabbing Death Due In CourtAn 18-year-old accused in the stabbing death of another teenager is due back in Nassau County Court on Monday.
MTA Board Expected To Review Capital Spending PlanThe Metropolitan Transportation Authority board is expected to vote on a $54 billion capital spending plan Monday.
Service On F Train Resumes Following DerailmentService on the F train was back to normal Sunday morning after a subway derailment Saturday night.
More Videos
Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run In BrooklynA man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.
Cooking Segment: Il Posto Accanto's Italian MeatballsBeatrice Tosti, of Il Posto Accanto on the Lower East Side, stopped by to demonstrate how to make Italian meatballs.
Cooking Segment: Medovik Layer CakeEdan Leshnick, of Breads Bakery, stopped by to share a few Rosh Hashanah dessert recipes.
New York Weather: 9/22 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.
Furry Friend Finder: Bear & NaomiBear is an 8-month-old, 21-pound terrier mix, and Naomi is a 3-year-old, 13-pound Dachshund mix.
United Nations General Assembly Begins MondayGet ready for major gridlock in Midtown and on the East Side starting Monday as the United Nations General Assembly gets underway; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/21 Nightly Forecast at 11 p.m.CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for September 21 at 11 p.m.
Off-Duty NYPD Captain Breaks Stolen Car CaseAn NYPD captain out for a jog ended up breaking a stolen car case instead.
Cyclist In Critical Condition On Staten IslandA female cyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Staten Island.
Teen Cyclist Killed In Long Island CityCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on the death of a 14-year-old biker struck by a truck in Queens.
Queens Train Derails, Disrupts F Train ServiceCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the partial train derailment in Queens Saturday night.
Robbery Suspect Targeting Bronx WomenPolice are looking for a robbery suspect targeting women in the Bronx.
Final Day Of San Gennaro Feast SundayThe final day of the Feast of San Gennaro will be on Sunday in Little Italy.
Bat Signal Goes Up In New YorkThe 80th anniversary of Batman was celebrated in New York Saturday, as the 'bat signal' was displayed on a building in Brooklyn.
New Push For Chokehold Law In New YorkA new bill would make chokeholds used by police officers a criminal offense in New York.
Cory Booker Asks For Donations To Stay In 2020 RaceSen. Cory Booker says he needs nearly $2 million to stay in the race for president in 2020.
Burglars Steal Baby's Ashes From Long Island HomeCBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest on a mother's plea to the suspects who stole her child's ashes.
Reward For Missing N.J. Girl Up To $35,000The reward for information that helps find a missing New Jersey five-year-old has been raised to $35,000.
2-Alarm Fire In WilliamsburgFirefighters in Brooklyn battled an apartment fire that injured two people.
Teen Cyclist Killed By Truck In QueensCBSN New York's Matt Kozar has the latest on the death of a 14-year-old boy struck by a dump truck in Long Island City.