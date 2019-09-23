It may be fall but it's not too late to think about visiting the Hamptons. Real estate experts at Out East crunched the numbers and found you can save up to 38% on rentals.
Not Too Late To Visit The Hamptons
Father Killed, Daughter Injured After Being Struck By Train In The BronxThe father was killed. The daughter was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in serious condition.
United Nations General Assembly Gets UnderwayWorld leaders, including President Donald Trump, are in New York City for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which gets underway today. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Fiery Van Crash On Staten IslandA van burst into flames after barreling into a building last night on Staten Island, and police say it was no accident. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Suspect Linked To Series Of Mn. RobberiesPolice have released a new photo of a man suspected in at least seven robberies in Manhattan.
Pricey Repairs To World Trade Center OculusWork is being done to repair the World Trade Center Oculus before the weather changes.
Rally Against Anti-Semitic AttacksA coalition of groups organized the event just steps from City Hall to condemn anti-Antisemitism in the city.
Stars Rock Purple Carpet At Emmy AwardsThe stars stepped out in style on the purple carpet last night.
MTA Board Meeting On Capital Spending PlanThe MTA board is expected to review a new $52 billion capital spending plan today.
Public Hearing On Wind Turbine ProjectA public meeting will be held today in Queens about a planned wind turbine project off the coast of Long Island.
Catering Building Catches Fire In Lakewood, N.J.Nearby homes had to be evacuated as an out of control fire ripped through a building in Lakewood, New Jersey last night.
Sailboat Ends Up On Brighton BeachSome people enjoying the last spurts of summer on the beach got an unexpected visit.
WeWork Reportedly Looking To Replace CEOWeWork's Co-Founder and CEO Adam Neumann is facing increased pressure to resign.
Fotis Dulos Back In Court TodayThe estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will appear in court today for a check on the GPS monitoring device he's wearing as part of his bond agreement.
Update Expected On Newark Water EmergencyState and local officials will provide an update today on the Newark water emergency.
Teen Due In Court In Deadly StabbingThe suspect accused in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old in Oceanside, Long Island is due in court today.
Man Due In Court In Roommate's DisappearanceA Monmouth County man whose roommate is still missing after their house was destroyed by fire will appear in court today.
Shooting Suspect Arrested AgainA New Jersey man acquitted on homicide charges last year is now accused of fatally shooting a woman in Bayonne.
Search For Suspect In SlashingA 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition after he was slashed late Friday night in Borough Park, Brooklyn.
United Nations General Assembly Gridlock AlertDozens of world leaders, including President Donald Trump, are in New York City for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which gets underway today. While global leaders talk policy, New Yorkers will try to avoid the gridlock that comes with the weeklong meeting. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
New York Weather: Hot First Day Of FallCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
Celebrity Chef Carl Ruiz DiesCelebrity chef and New York City restaurant owner Carl Ruiz has died at the age of 44.
Man Crashes Van Into Building Where Ex-Wife LivesA van burst into flames after barreling into a building last night on Staten Island, and police say it was no accident. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
New York Weather: 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your 11 p.m. forecast as fall officially begins.
Only On 2: Bronx Trash House Angers NeighborsAn unsanitary mess in front of Throggs Neck, Bronx home has neighbors fed up. They're calling it a health hazard. CBS2's Reena Roy reports
UN General Assembly Street Closures BeginMultiple streets are closed ahead of the United Nations General Assembly events that begin Monday. President Trump is among those attending. CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on the street closures on the East Side of Manhattan.
NYPD Probing Jewelry Thefts At Trump TowerSources tell TV 10/55 that more than $350,000 worth of jewelry is missing from two apartments inside Trump Tower. Jessica Moore reports
New York Weather: WLNY Sunday Evening ForecastTV 10-55's Vanessa Murdock has your Sunday night forecast,
Deer Freed From Lacrosse Net On Long IslandRescuers saved a deer in distress on Long Island on Saturday. TV 10/55's Hazel Sanchez spoke to the people who stepped up to save the day -- after the animal had its antlers caught in a net.