Public Hearing On Wind Turbine ProjectA public meeting will be held today in Queens about a planned wind turbine project off the coast of Long Island.

3 hours ago

Catering Building Catches Fire In Lakewood, N.J.Nearby homes had to be evacuated as an out of control fire ripped through a building in Lakewood, New Jersey last night.

3 hours ago

Sailboat Ends Up On Brighton BeachSome people enjoying the last spurts of summer on the beach got an unexpected visit.

3 hours ago

WeWork Reportedly Looking To Replace CEOWeWork's Co-Founder and CEO Adam Neumann is facing increased pressure to resign.

3 hours ago

Fotis Dulos Back In Court TodayThe estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will appear in court today for a check on the GPS monitoring device he's wearing as part of his bond agreement.

3 hours ago

Update Expected On Newark Water EmergencyState and local officials will provide an update today on the Newark water emergency.

3 hours ago

Teen Due In Court In Deadly StabbingThe suspect accused in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old in Oceanside, Long Island is due in court today.

3 hours ago

Man Due In Court In Roommate's DisappearanceA Monmouth County man whose roommate is still missing after their house was destroyed by fire will appear in court today.

3 hours ago

Shooting Suspect Arrested AgainA New Jersey man acquitted on homicide charges last year is now accused of fatally shooting a woman in Bayonne.

3 hours ago

Search For Suspect In SlashingA 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition after he was slashed late Friday night in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

United Nations General Assembly Gridlock AlertDozens of world leaders, including President Donald Trump, are in New York City for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which gets underway today. While global leaders talk policy, New Yorkers will try to avoid the gridlock that comes with the weeklong meeting. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Hot First Day Of FallCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Celebrity Chef Carl Ruiz DiesCelebrity chef and New York City restaurant owner Carl Ruiz has died at the age of 44.

4 hours ago

Man Crashes Van Into Building Where Ex-Wife LivesA van burst into flames after barreling into a building last night on Staten Island, and police say it was no accident. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your 11 p.m. forecast as fall officially begins.

9 hours ago

Only On 2: Bronx Trash House Angers NeighborsAn unsanitary mess in front of Throggs Neck, Bronx home has neighbors fed up. They're calling it a health hazard. CBS2's Reena Roy reports

9 hours ago

UN General Assembly Street Closures BeginMultiple streets are closed ahead of the United Nations General Assembly events that begin Monday. President Trump is among those attending. CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on the street closures on the East Side of Manhattan.

9 hours ago

NYPD Probing Jewelry Thefts At Trump TowerSources tell TV 10/55 that more than $350,000 worth of jewelry is missing from two apartments inside Trump Tower. Jessica Moore reports

10 hours ago

New York Weather: WLNY Sunday Evening ForecastTV 10-55's Vanessa Murdock has your Sunday night forecast,

11 hours ago

Deer Freed From Lacrosse Net On Long IslandRescuers saved a deer in distress on Long Island on Saturday. TV 10/55's Hazel Sanchez spoke to the people who stepped up to save the day -- after the animal had its antlers caught in a net.

12 hours ago