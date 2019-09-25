Video Shows Brooklyn Deli ShootingNew video shows shots being fired inside a Brooklyn deli.

Bill Aims To Ease Congestion In NYCNew York City Council's transportation committee has introduced a new bill to ease traffic congestion in some of the city's busiest areas.

Subway Heroes To Be HonoredBronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. will honor two Bronx men for their heroic efforts rescuing a little girl from under a train Monday.

End Of Rockland County Measles OutbreakRockland County Executive Ed Day is set to announce an end to the county's measles outbreak.

Sentencing Day For Parking Garage ArsonistEvon Stephens admitted to setting the blaze that injured 21 people, including 18 firefighters, at Kings Plaza Shopping Center last year.

MTA Board To Vote On $51.5 Billion Transit PlanThe MTA board is set to vote today on a nearly $52 billion capital spending plan to fix the subways, buses, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road over the next five years. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Placido Domingo Steps Down From Metropolitan OperaThe Metropolitan Opera's opening night of "Macbeth" will go on without its star singer. Placido Domingo has stepped down amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment. CBS2's Aundrea Cline Thomas reports.

New York Weather: Another BeautyCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

Democrats Launch Impeachment Inquiry Into President TrumpPresident Donald Trump is expected to meet with Ukraine's president today in New York as the administration plans to release the transcript of the two's July phone call. CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest.

New York Weather: CBS2 9/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 24 at 11 p.m.

Historic NYPD Photos UnearthedCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on over a century's worth of photos taken by the NYPD now being shared with the public.

Army Soldier Charged In West Point Cadet's DeathA U.S. Army soldier has been charged with manslaughter in the death of West Point cadet Christopher Morgan.

Small Plane Crashes Into New Jersey TreetopsCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the small plane that crashed in New Jersey.

Impeachment Inquiry Announced Against President TrumpCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on House Speaker Pelosi announcing an impeachment inquiry into a phone call by President Trump to the Ukraine.

NTSB Releases Report On Deadly Chopper CrashCBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest on the NTSB's report on the deadly 2018 helicopter photography tour crash in the East River.

Local Teacher Competes On 'Survivor'CBSN New York's Ali Bauman has the latest on the local teacher competing on the new season of 'Survivor' on CBS.

Hunters Point Library Finally OpenCBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the long-awaited opening of the Hunters Point Library in Queens.

Mosquito Virus Kills Second Person In ConnecticutA second person has died of a deadly mosquito-borne virus in Connecticut.

