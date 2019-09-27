A shocking report finds 2,700 New York City kids tested positive for lead exposure when city agencies could have prevented it. CBS2 urban affairs expert Mark Peters talked with CBSN New York's Valerie Castro about the report.
Report Finds Nearly 3,000 New York City Kids Exposed To Lead
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN New York HighlightsCategories: Health & Fitness, News, General, Pediatrics, Gov't, Politics & Law, Local News, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
World's Largest Display Of Lego Art Arrives At New York Hall Of ScienceCBSN New York's John Dias got a sneak peek at "The Art of the Brick," an exhibition featuring Lego artwork at the New York Hall of Science.
Homeless Advocates Hold First City Hall 'Sleep Out' Since 2013Homeless advocates hosted a "sleep out" at City Hall on Thursday night for the first time in six years.
Report Finds Nearly 3,000 New York City Kids Exposed To LeadA shocking report finds 2,700 New York City kids tested positive for lead exposure when city agencies could have prevented it. CBS2 urban affairs expert Mark Peters talked with CBSN New York's Valerie Castro about the report.
Police Say Visiting Tourist Pulled Gun On Hotel Front Desk ClerkLong Island residents are calling for greater police security after a tourist from Connecticut allegedly pulled a gun on a hotel manager; CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Come For Your Passport, Stay For The Food Outside Nigeria's Consulate At Africana Mobile KitchenAfricana Mobile Kitchen aims to bring a taste of home to Nigerians in New York City. The main draw is the jollof rice with goat.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/27 Friday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. It’s a picture-perfect afternoon with lots of sunshine out there. In addition to this, expect low humidity levels with highs in the mid-70s.
Police Officer Critically Injured In Crash Released From HospitalBagpipes played and fellow officers applauded as Officer Christian Vidal was wheeled out of Stony Brook University Hospital on a stretcher. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Police: Man Attacks, Slashes 7-Eleven Clerk For Not Having Pizza ReadyNassau County Police say a man became enraged and violent after a convenience store clerk denied him pizza in the early hours of Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.
Rally In Support Of Long-Delayed Gateway Tunnel ProjectThe multi-billion dollar project would replace the Portal Bridge; construct a new Hudson River tunnel and modernize 100-year old infrastructure that was badly damaged during Superstorm Sandy. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
More Videos
Small Plane Stuck In Trees After Crash Finally Brought DownThe plane had been suspended in trees since Tuesday after the pilot missed the runway at an airport in Hillsborough. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
1 Dead In House Fire In East Islip; Police Investigating CauseA 61-year-old woman died in a house fire in East Islip. Neighbors captured video of the flames in a home on Washington Avenue just after 2 a.m. Friday morning. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Stamford Police: Death Of 93-Year-Old Woman A HomicideA 93-year-old woman was found dead in the basement of her Stamford home. It looks like an accident but the medical examiner says otherwise. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Child Luring Case Has Old Tappan Community On EdgeAn attempted luring was reported in a Bergen County town where police say a boy was walking from school when a stranger appeared out of nowhere. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Coffee With Vets Salutes U.S. VeteransCBS2's Chris Wragge, Alex Denis and CBS Chief Veteran Officer Rich Jones turned out for the "Coffee With Vets" events on Sept. 27. CBSN New York's Elise Finch reports.
Build Gateway Now RallyThe Build Gateway Now Coalition holds a rally at Penn Station calling on President Donald Trump to help fund the infrastructure program.
Behind The Scenes At Macy's Holiday DisplayThe holiday season is still months away, but that isn't stopping Macy's creative team from working like they're in the North Pole to get their iconic window displays ready in time. CBSN New York's John Dias gets a behind-the-scenes look at how they're preparing.
JFK Flight Diverted Due To Angry PassengerAn Alaska Airlines flight had to be diverted after leaving JFK Airport for LAX because of an unruly passenger. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more.
J. Lo And Shakira To Headline Super Bowl Halftime ShowTwo Latin superstars - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira - have been picked to headline the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.
Justin Bieber Asks Fans To Help Pick Wedding TuxJustin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber are preparing for their wedding ceremony, and the groom took to Instagram to ask his fans for some advice on what to wear.
'Hamilton' Music Director Recreates Abbey RoadThe iconic Beatles album came out 50 years ago this week, and to pay tribute, the music director of the Broadway hit "Hamilton" turned it into 50 seconds of song.
Church Vandalized In Bayonne, N.J.This is the third church to be vandalized in Hudson County in the past two months.
Search For Suspect Behind 2 Attempted RapesPolice are searching for the suspect - or suspects - behind two attempted rapes in Park Slope, Brooklyn.
Police: Man Throws Water At Traffic AgentPolice say an argument between a man and a traffic agent turned violent in Queens.
Caught On Camera: Armed Robbery At Subway RestaurantSurveillance images captured the suspect pointing a gun at an employee at the sandwich shop in Franklin Square.
Fire Rips Through East Islip HomeA massive fire broke out overnight at a home in East Islip.
Dining Deal: Amylos TavernaAstoria has firmly established itself as home to one of the largest Greek communities in the city, and that brings with it some of the best Greek restaurants. CBS2's Tony Tantillo has one that's a true standout for this week's Dining Deal.
Angry Passenger Forces Emergency LandingAn Alaska Airlines flight had to be diverted after leaving JFK Airport for LAX because of an unruly passenger. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more.
Rally For Gateway Project FundingThe Gateway Project has been called the nation’s most critical infrastructure project, but it’s not getting done. Today, a group plans to rally at Penn Station, hoping it will lead to the Trump administration to finally moving things forward. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
New York Weather: Nice OneCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.