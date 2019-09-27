Hispanic Entrepreneurship Training Program Focuses On Networking, GrowthA special program in New Jersey is like a business boot camp for Hispanic entrepreneurs, using courses and coaching, but most importantly, community building. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

5 hours ago

Battle Over Mural To Honor Sugar Hill GangCBSN New York's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the mural honoring the Sugar Hill Gang facing roadblocks in Bergen County.

6 hours ago

New York Beaches Staying OpenFour state park beaches in New York will be open for swimming on Saturday and Sunday.

6 hours ago

Train Operator Fights MTA Over Religious HolidayCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on a veteran MTA worker fighting the transit agency after they demanded proof he was taking a day off to observe the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

6 hours ago

14th Street Bus Plan Gets Green LightNew York judges have approved New York City's plan to ban cars from 14th Street for a portion of each day to give priority to buses.

6 hours ago

Fight Over Man's Dirt Pile In Sussex CountyCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the fight between a Sussex County property owner and neighbors over a massive dirt pile.

6 hours ago

Bodycam Video Released Of Chelsea Bombing SuspectAuthorities have released police bodycam video of the Chelsea bombing suspect during his gun battle with officers in New Jersey.

6 hours ago

Thomas Gilbert Sentenced To 30 YearsThomas Gilbert, the New York man convicted of killing his father, has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

6 hours ago

What Are Your Bathroom Rights On An Airplane?After an unruly passenger forced to plane from JFK to make an emergency landing over not being allowed to use the first-class bathroom, CBS2's Christina Fan reports on what rights passengers have on board a plane.

6 hours ago

New Report Says NYC Failed To Inspect Lead ExposureCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on Comptroller Scott Stringer's report saying New York City has not inspected thousands of buildings for lead exposure.

6 hours ago

Lego Artwork On Display At New York Hall Of ScienceA new Lego exhibit is open at the New York Hall of Science. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/27 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 27 at 5 p.m.

6 hours ago

CBS Hosts Coffee With VetsThe CBS Veterans Network hosted the first ever 'Coffee With Vets' event Friday.

7 hours ago

Homeless Advocates Sleep Outside City hallHomeless advocates slept outside City Hall, saying Mayor de Blasio hasn't done enough to help the city's homeless.

7 hours ago

Armed Robbery At Long Island HotelCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on a daylight armed robbery at a Long Island hotel.

7 hours ago

The Dig: Man Brings Native Nigerian Flavors To Food TruckCBSN New York's Elle McLogan introduces you to a Nigerian food truck owner bringing exotic flavors to New York.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Family Of 9 Left Without Gas By National GridCBS2's Valerie Castro went demanding answers from National Grid after a Brooklyn family of nine was the latest customer left without gas by the utility.

7 hours ago

Missing Connecticut Mother Turns 51Friday marked the 51st birthday of the missing mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, who has not been seen since May.

7 hours ago

CDC: Marijuana May Play Role In Vaping IllnessesThe CDC says marijuana may be playing a role in the spike in vaping-related illnesses.

7 hours ago