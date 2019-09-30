Fire Breaks Out Near Rutgers CampusA fire broke out overnight at a smoke shop near Rutgers University's main campus in New Brunswick.

Search Continues For Alleged Car ThiefThe manhunt continues for a man caught on camera stealing a car with an 8-year-old child inside. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest from Long Island.

NYPD Mourns Officer Brian MulkeenAn NYPD officer was killed during a violent struggle with a suspect early Sunday morning in the Bronx. The 33-year-old, six-year veteran is being remembered as a hero. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.

New York Weather: Touch CoolerCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

New York Weather: 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Marshall has your forecast to begin the new work week.

Mulkeen Remembered As Top Cop, Friendly NeighborMembers of the NYPD, former colleagues and neighbors spoke glowingly of Brian Mulkeen on Sunday as word spread of the officer's shooting death earlier in the day. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

NYPD Probing Officer Mulkeen's Shooting DeathThe NYPD is trying to figure out the circumstances of Officer Brian Mulkeen's death. He was shot to death during a struggle with a suspect on Sunday, but it's unknown at this time who pulled the trigger. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports

New York Weather: 9 p.m. ForecastTV 10/55's John Marshall says summer will make its last stand on Wednesday, and temperatures will feel a lot more like fall.

CBS News: Whistleblower To TestifyTop Democrats say the whistleblower at the center of an impeachment inquiry against President Trump has tentatively agreed to testify before a congressional committee. Republicans continue to speak out against the proceedings. TV 10/55's Natalie Brand reports

Yet Another Successful Tunnel To Towers Run/WalkOn Sunday, thousands followed in the footsteps of a hero, marking the 18th annual Tunnel to Towers run and walk. TV 10/55's Jessica Moore reports

Relief On Way For L Train Riders?Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday construction on the L train line may be finished six months early, much to the delight of commuters. TV 10/55's Nick Caloway reports

Police: Body Found In Car At Bear MountainPolice say they are looking for the husband of a woman whose body was found in a car inside Bear Mountain State Park on Saturday night. TV 10/55's Jessica Moore reports

Sen. Chuck Schumer Calls For Universal Gun Background ChecksSen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday called for President Donald Trump and Congress to move forward on universal gun background checks.

Thousands Participate In Tunnel To Towers 5K Run And WalkThousands flooded the streets of New York City on Sunday morning for the annual Tunnel To Towers 5K run and walk.

Tunnel To Towers 2019: Tony Lemma On How Home Depot Works With The Stephen Siller FoundationTony Lemma, regional vice president of Home Depot, joined CBS2's John Elliott at the 2019 Tunnel To Towers 5K to discuss how Home Depot works with the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

Cooking Segment: Apple Bourekas With Silan Sesame DrizzleNaomi Nachman, author of "Perfect Flavors" and cooking host on Kosher.com, and Jay Buchsbaum of the Herzog family of wines stopped by to help celebrate the Jewish New Year with the perfect spread.

