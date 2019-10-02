Yankees Have Eyes On Return To World SeriesThe Yankees are gearing up for Game 1 of the ALDS against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday. CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer reports

2 hours ago

Here's Why Leaves Are Turning Colors Early This FallHeading out into the woods lately already shows off fall sunshine illuminating the trees: Leaves sway in the breeze, some green, others already showing their autumn colors. CBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock reports.

2 hours ago

Mayor de Blasio Issues Water Warning After Teens Go Missing From Rockaway BeachOfficials are looking for two teens who went missing off Rockaway Beach, and authorities have shifted to recovery mode. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Brooklyn DA Advocates Art Course Over Jail For Low-Level OffendersA new program created by Brooklyn's district attorney allows low-level offenders to avoid jail time -- or even a court appearance -- by taking an art course at the Brooklyn Museum. CBSN New York's Marcia Kramer reports

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/2 Wednesday Morning ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. We’re in for some October heat as temperatures soar to about 90°. In addition to that, it will be a little sticky out there, so even if we come up short, it will certainly feel like 90°. Then, after temperatures spike, expect a few hit and miss showers and isolated thunderstorm late in the day.

3 hours ago

Long Island Teen Shot Dead By Brother In Front Of Family, CopsA Long Island man is facing murder charges after police say he walked up to a car where his younger brother sat and shot him at point-blank range, killing him as police and family members looked on. CBS2's Tarra Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

14th Street Closed To Dayside Through Traffic Starting ThursdayThe busy crosstown route will close to through traffic from early morning until late evening, and turning the route into a busway. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

Mike Pompeo Says He Was On Trump-Ukraine CallSecretaray of State Mike Pompeo acknowledges he was on the July phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president. CBS2's Nicole Killian reports.

3 hours ago

Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign Due To Heart ProcedurePresidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign events due to needing a procedure for heart stents this week. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago