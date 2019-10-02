Pattie Hulse, director of the Everett Children's Adventure Garden at the New York Botanical Garden, shares the October special Spooky Pumpkin Garden attraction now on display. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.
NY Botanical Garden Offering Pumpkin Garden Thrills And Chills
Yankees Have Eyes On Return To World SeriesThe Yankees are gearing up for Game 1 of the ALDS against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday. CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer reports
Here's Why Leaves Are Turning Colors Early This FallHeading out into the woods lately already shows off fall sunshine illuminating the trees: Leaves sway in the breeze, some green, others already showing their autumn colors. CBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock reports.
Mayor de Blasio Issues Water Warning After Teens Go Missing From Rockaway BeachOfficials are looking for two teens who went missing off Rockaway Beach, and authorities have shifted to recovery mode. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Brooklyn DA Advocates Art Course Over Jail For Low-Level OffendersA new program created by Brooklyn's district attorney allows low-level offenders to avoid jail time -- or even a court appearance -- by taking an art course at the Brooklyn Museum. CBSN New York's Marcia Kramer reports
New York Weather: CBS2 10/2 Wednesday Morning ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. We’re in for some October heat as temperatures soar to about 90°. In addition to that, it will be a little sticky out there, so even if we come up short, it will certainly feel like 90°. Then, after temperatures spike, expect a few hit and miss showers and isolated thunderstorm late in the day.
Long Island Teen Shot Dead By Brother In Front Of Family, CopsA Long Island man is facing murder charges after police say he walked up to a car where his younger brother sat and shot him at point-blank range, killing him as police and family members looked on. CBS2's Tarra Jakeway reports.
14th Street Closed To Dayside Through Traffic Starting ThursdayThe busy crosstown route will close to through traffic from early morning until late evening, and turning the route into a busway. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Mike Pompeo Says He Was On Trump-Ukraine CallSecretaray of State Mike Pompeo acknowledges he was on the July phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president. CBS2's Nicole Killian reports.
Bernie Sanders Suspends Campaign Due To Heart ProcedurePresidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign events due to needing a procedure for heart stents this week. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Autopsy Shows Resort Worker Had Toxic Levels Of Cocaine Before Confrontation With Connecticut FamilyA revised autopsy raises questions about whether cocaine detected in Kenny Mitchel's system played a role in his death after a fight with Scott Hapgood. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Caught On Video: Desperate Escape From House Fire In NewarkA desperate man is seen jumping from the third floor of his burning home on Summer Avenue in Newark. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.
Vintage WWII Plane Crashes In ConnecticutA vintage World War II airplane crashed into a fireball as it tried to land at Bradley Airport outside Hartford on Wednesday morning.
Child Of Kazakhstani Diplomat Attacked By Dog In New YorkPolice say the dog escaped a fenced off area and attacked the 4-year-old girl in the area of 6024 Huxley Avenue in the North Riverdale section of the Bronx. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Brooklyn DA, Museum Announce Project Reset ProgramThe diversion program for non-violent offenders includes art-based education at the museum.
DOT Update On 14th Street BuswayNew York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg discusses the 14th Street Busway, which takes effect tomorrow.
Police: Suspect Sought In Attempted Rate In East HarlemPolice are looking for help identifying a man linked to an attempted sexual assault near 101 Street and 1st Avenue in East Harlem on Sept. 22.
Comedy Series 'The Unicorn' Joins CBS Fall Line-Up"The Unicorn" star Walton Goggins joined CBSN New York's Alex Denis to talk about his new show airing Thursday nights at 8:30 p.m. on CBS2.
1 Dead In Newark House FireOne person is dead and multiple people are injured following a house fire in Newark.
Teenage Swimmers Missing Off Rockaway BeachSurfers helped save a 15-year-old boy from the waters off Rockaway Beach last night, but the search continues today for two of his friends. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Multiple Hurt In Newark House FireChopper 2 is over the scene of a house fire on Summer Avenue in Newark.
Toilet Paper Wedding Dress CompetitionYou can "Say Yes to the Dress" even if it's made of toilet paper.
Women Sought In Brooklyn Playground ShootingPolice want to question two women in connection with the summer's deadly mass shooting at a block party at a Brooklyn playground. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Gigi Hadid Confronts Runway CrasherThe super model sprang into action on the Chanel runway in Paris.
DOT Update On 14th Street BuswayDOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg will hold a press conference today on the 14th Street busway.
R. Kelly Case In CourtA status conference will be held today at Brooklyn Federal Court for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly.
Suspect Sought In Subway Sex AssaultPolice have released video and photos of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a subway station on the Upper West Side.
Dirt Bike Rider Wanted In Hit-And-RunPolice are searching for a man accused of hitting another man with his dirt bike and then walking away.
EMS In Rockaways Receive 'Terroristic Threats'The NYPD says it's taking steps to protect FDNY EMTs and medics working in the Rockaways after receiving "terroristic threats."
Man Accused Of Making Threats On SubwayPolice are searching for a man accused of yelling racial slurs on a C train and threatening to cut passengers with what looked like a box cutter.