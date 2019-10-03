NJ Transit Bus Hearing TonightTonight, New Jersey Transit will hold a public hearing in Jersey City to discuss expanded bus service that includes stops at the American Dream megamall at the Meadowlands.

LI Opioid Task Force To Release Its ReportNassau County Executive Laura Curran will reveal the results of a new report by the county's opioid action plan task force.

Closing Arguments In Chelsea Bomber's New TrialAhmad Khan Rahimi is on trial in New Jersey on attempted murder charges stemming from a shootout with police during his arrest in 2016.

Escaped Prisoner Captured By PoliceA man who escaped police custody at a Queens courthouse is back behind bars.

Man Mugging Women With Box CutterPolice are searching for a man accused of threatening woman in the Bronx with a box cutter before running off with their cash and valuables. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Wake Today For NYPD Officer Brian MulkeenA wake will be held today for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, who was killed by friendly fire during a struggle with a suspect in the Bronx.

Commuter Alert: 14th Street Busway Launches TodayCommuter alert: The 14th Street busway launches today in Manhattan. Passenger cars will no longer be allowed to drive straight across the street, because the route will be reserved for buses and trucks. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

New York Weather: Fall FeelCBS2's John Marshall has you covered with the latest forecast.

New York Weather: CBS2 10/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 2 at 11 p.m.

N.Y. Democrat Supports Trump Impeachment InquiryCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry sparked by a whistleblower complaint.

World War II Planes Crashes In Connecticut, 7 DeadCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the investigation into a deadly plane crash involving a World War II B-17 bomber.

Police Step Up Patrols After Officer Fatally ShotThe NYPD says they are looking for 9 suspects wanted for a shooting in the Bronx that led to the fatal incident between Officer Brian Mulkeen and an armed suspect.

Dallas Cop Sentenced For Murder, Forgiven By FamilyCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the sentencing of a former Dallas police officer after a remarkable moment of forgiveness by a murder victim's family.

Fall Foliage ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest forecast for your fall foliage around New York.

Art Course Offered To Low-Level Offenders In NYCCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the Brooklyn District Attorney's new program allowing low level offenders to take an art course instead of face prosecution.

11-Year-Old Attacked At School Fears To ReturnCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the Harlem student badly beaten at school and how the school is dealing with his attacker.

Non-Profit Trying To Restore New York Oyster PopulationCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the non-profit working to help the local oyster population in New York.

New York Weather: CBS2 10/2 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 2 at 5 p.m.

