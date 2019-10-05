'NYC Walk With Us To Cure Lupus' To Be Held Oct. 12Next weekend, CBS2 will join thousands of people in the fight against lupus at the NYC Walk With Us To Cure Lupus. Andrea O'Neill, executive director of the Lupus Research Alliance, talks about the event.

8 hours ago

Second Whistleblower Reportedly May Come Forward As Impeachment Inquiry Heats UpA report in The New York Times says another intelligence official is contemplating filing a complaint over the president's dealings with Ukraine; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

8 hours ago

Missing Man Found Dead Days After Wife Found DeadA Poughkeepsie man wanted for questioning in the death of his wife has been found dead.

8 hours ago

15-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In LakewoodPolice in New Jersey are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lakewood, Ocean County.

9 hours ago

Search For Suspect Behind Double Shooting In BrooklynPolice are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Brooklyn.

9 hours ago

Furry Friend Finder: Reginald & SamanthaReginald is a 5-month-old, 12-pound, standard-size, smooth-coat dachshund puppy, and Samantha is an 8-month-old, 7-pound Jack Russell terrier mix puppy.

9 hours ago

New York Comic Con: Actress Felicia Day On A Star's Life At NYCCActress Felicia Day talks with CBS2 about her new book and her fondest memories from meeting fans at the annual New York Comic Con.

15 hours ago

New York Comic Con: Mental Health In The Spotlight At NYCCActress Chase Masterson talks with CBS2 about mental health and anti-bullying messages taking the spotlight at this year's New York Comic Con.

15 hours ago

New York Comic Con: Actor Joe Gatto Talks Fans, Mental HealthActor Joe Gatto of 'Impractical Jokers' talks with CBS2 about embracing the fans at the New York Comic Con and his work with the mental health and anti-bullying group Pop Culture Hero.

15 hours ago

New York Comic Con: Classic Comics In The SpotlightComic book expert Harley Yee talks to CBS2 about life as a seller at the annual New York Comic Con.

15 hours ago

Young Girls Enjoy 'Junior Rangers' Ice Hockey ProgramYoung girls in the Tri-state area got to enjoy a day in the ice rink, taking part in a USA Hockey program introducing children to the sport.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/5 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for October 5 at 11 p.m.

18 hours ago

Multiple Coyote Attacks Close New Jersey ParkTwo coyote attacks in Mahwah have forced police to close a local park.

18 hours ago

DoorDash Delivery Driver KilledA woman working as a DoorDash food delivery driver was shot and killed in New Jersey.

18 hours ago

10-Year-Old Boy Killed By SUV In BrooklynCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on a deadly accident in Brooklyn that killed a 10-year-old.

18 hours ago

Homeless Man Facing Rape Charges On Long IslandPolice have arrested a man they say raped and assaulted a woman on Long Island.

20 hours ago

Blessing Of The Animals In ManhattanPet owners gathered in Manhattan for the annual Blessing of the Animals event.

20 hours ago

Deer Crashes Through Long Island Salon's WindowA deer on Long Island was caught on camera crashing through a local salon's window.

20 hours ago

10-Year-Old Struck And Killed In BrooklynA 10-year-old on his bike was killed by an SUV in Brooklyn.

20 hours ago

New Yorkers Demand Action On Homeless Crisis After MurdersCBSN New York's Reena Roy has reaction from New Yorkers and city policy experts who say not enough is being done about New York City's growing homeless crisis.

20 hours ago