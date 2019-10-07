CBS2 A Proud Sponsor Of Sunday's JDRF WalkThousands of people walked for a cure to Type 1 diabetes on Sunday. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hosted a fundraising event on Staten Island. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

11 hours ago

Deer Crashes Through Hair SalonThe owner of a hair salon on Long Island had quite the scare, and is now assessing the damage. A deer crashed through the front window, and all the chaos was caught on camera. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports

11 hours ago

Another Whistleblower Comes ForwardA second whistleblower has come forward claiming to have knowledge of President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

11 hours ago

High-Tech Crackdown On Bus Lane Violators Set To BeginStarting Monday, cameras mounted on certain city buses will be taking pictures and videos of vehicles that are in bus lanes, and eventually those drivers could be issued tickets. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

11 hours ago

Man Faces 4 Counts Of Murder In Homeless SlayingsThe suspect in the killing of four homeless men in Chinatown has been charged with several counts of murder and faced a judge on Sunday. Police say he used a metal pipe to bludgeon the victims to death. CBS2's Reena Roy reports

11 hours ago

Homeless Man Charged With 4 Counts Of Murder In Chinatown AttacksA homeless man accused of killing four other homeless men in Lower Manhattan is now facing murder charges; CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

15 hours ago

Man With Autism Who Went Missing In Manhattan Located, Reunited With FamilyThe NYPD says a missing man with autism has been found.

18 hours ago

2nd Annual New York Pizza Festival Held In The BronxA one-of-a-kind pizza party is being held in the Bronx this weekend.

19 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Beefsteak TomatoesTony Tantillo reports.

19 hours ago

Cooking Segment: Pork Belly & Octopus TacosThe New York City Wine And Food Festival features some of the biggest names in the culinary world, including Chef PJ Calapa, who stopped by to share a recipe for pork belly and octopus tacos.

19 hours ago

American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Holding Community Walks Thoroughout OctoberDr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Dionne Monsanto, a board member for the NYC chapter of the foundation, discuss suicide prevention and Out of the Darkness community walks

20 hours ago

New York Weather: 10/6 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.

20 hours ago

Witness In Dallas Officer's Trial Killed In Drive-By ShootingA key witness in the trial against the Dallas cop convicted of murder has been killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in Texas.

20 hours ago

Search For Man Accused Of Double Shooting In BrooklynThe NYPD has released new images of a man accused of shooting two women in Brooklyn.

20 hours ago

'NYC Walk With Us To Cure Lupus' To Be Held Oct. 12Next weekend, CBS2 will join thousands of people in the fight against lupus at the NYC Walk With Us To Cure Lupus. Andrea O'Neill, executive director of the Lupus Research Alliance, talks about the event.

21 hours ago

Second Whistleblower Reportedly May Come Forward As Impeachment Inquiry Heats UpA report in The New York Times says another intelligence official is contemplating filing a complaint over the president's dealings with Ukraine; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

21 hours ago

Missing Man Found Dead Days After Wife Found DeadA Poughkeepsie man wanted for questioning in the death of his wife has been found dead.

21 hours ago

15-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In LakewoodPolice in New Jersey are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lakewood, Ocean County.

21 hours ago

Search For Suspect Behind Double Shooting In BrooklynPolice are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Brooklyn.

21 hours ago

Furry Friend Finder: Reginald & SamanthaReginald is a 5-month-old, 12-pound, standard-size, smooth-coat dachshund puppy, and Samantha is an 8-month-old, 7-pound Jack Russell terrier mix puppy.

21 hours ago