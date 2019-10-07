CBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.
10/7 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 News This MorningCategories: Weather, Weather Forecast, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Authorities Investigating After Fire Rips Through 2 Homes In BushwickAn investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, which started on the third floor of a house at 85 Cooper Street in Bushwick. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Fire Tears Through 2 Homes In BushwickAn investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, which started on the third floor of a house at 85 Cooper Street. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
New York Weather: 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your forecast heading into a new work week.
Eye On The Bus Will Be Watching Starting MondayA crackdown on vehicles entering bike lanes in the city starts on Monday. Cameras have been installed on dozens of buses and are a new tool to help ticket drivers. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports
Vigil Held For 15-Year-Old Killed In Hit-And-RunMembers of the Lakewood community gathered on Sunday night to hold a vigil for the 15-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run on Friday night as he walked home from work. CBS2's Matt Kozar reports
Police Believe Deadly Attacks On Homeless Were RandomThe suspect accused of bludgeoning four men to death as they slept, faced a judge Sunday. The 24-year-old is charged with four counts of murder, and one count of attempted murder, and is being held without bail. CBS2's Reena Roy reports
Cameras On Buses Will Be Looking For Bike Lane ViolatorsStarting Monday, cameras mounted on certain city buses will be taking pictures and videos of vehicles that are in bus lanes, and eventually those drivers could be issued tickets. TV 10/55's Lisa Rozner reports
Vigil Held For Teen Killed In Lakewood, N.J. Hit-And-RunThe search continues for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Ocean County, N.J. On Sunday night, the community came together to remember the high school student fatally struck Friday night. TV 10/55's Matt Kozar reports
New York Weather: 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your Sunday evening forecast.
More Videos
CBS2 A Proud Sponsor Of Sunday's JDRF WalkThousands of people walked for a cure to Type 1 diabetes on Sunday. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hosted a fundraising event on Staten Island. CBS2's Christina Fan reports
Deer Crashes Through Hair SalonThe owner of a hair salon on Long Island had quite the scare, and is now assessing the damage. A deer crashed through the front window, and all the chaos was caught on camera. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports
Another Whistleblower Comes ForwardA second whistleblower has come forward claiming to have knowledge of President Trump's dealings with Ukraine. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
High-Tech Crackdown On Bus Lane Violators Set To BeginStarting Monday, cameras mounted on certain city buses will be taking pictures and videos of vehicles that are in bus lanes, and eventually those drivers could be issued tickets. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports
Man Faces 4 Counts Of Murder In Homeless SlayingsThe suspect in the killing of four homeless men in Chinatown has been charged with several counts of murder and faced a judge on Sunday. Police say he used a metal pipe to bludgeon the victims to death. CBS2's Reena Roy reports
Homeless Man Charged With 4 Counts Of Murder In Chinatown AttacksA homeless man accused of killing four other homeless men in Lower Manhattan is now facing murder charges; CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.
Man With Autism Who Went Missing In Manhattan Located, Reunited With FamilyThe NYPD says a missing man with autism has been found.
2nd Annual New York Pizza Festival Held In The BronxA one-of-a-kind pizza party is being held in the Bronx this weekend.
Tip Of The Day: Beefsteak TomatoesTony Tantillo reports.
Cooking Segment: Pork Belly & Octopus TacosThe New York City Wine And Food Festival features some of the biggest names in the culinary world, including Chef PJ Calapa, who stopped by to share a recipe for pork belly and octopus tacos.
American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Holding Community Walks Thoroughout OctoberDr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Dionne Monsanto, a board member for the NYC chapter of the foundation, discuss suicide prevention and Out of the Darkness community walks
New York Weather: 10/6 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.
Witness In Dallas Officer's Trial Killed In Drive-By ShootingA key witness in the trial against the Dallas cop convicted of murder has been killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in Texas.
Search For Man Accused Of Double Shooting In BrooklynThe NYPD has released new images of a man accused of shooting two women in Brooklyn.
'NYC Walk With Us To Cure Lupus' To Be Held Oct. 12Next weekend, CBS2 will join thousands of people in the fight against lupus at the NYC Walk With Us To Cure Lupus. Andrea O'Neill, executive director of the Lupus Research Alliance, talks about the event.
Second Whistleblower Reportedly May Come Forward As Impeachment Inquiry Heats UpA report in The New York Times says another intelligence official is contemplating filing a complaint over the president's dealings with Ukraine; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Missing Man Found Dead Days After Wife Found DeadA Poughkeepsie man wanted for questioning in the death of his wife has been found dead.
15-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In LakewoodPolice in New Jersey are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lakewood, Ocean County.
Search For Suspect Behind Double Shooting In BrooklynPolice are searching for the suspect who shot two people in Brooklyn.
Furry Friend Finder: Reginald & SamanthaReginald is a 5-month-old, 12-pound, standard-size, smooth-coat dachshund puppy, and Samantha is an 8-month-old, 7-pound Jack Russell terrier mix puppy.