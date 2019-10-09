Thursday, Oct. 10, is World Mental Health Day, a day the World Health Organization urges action and conversations to raising awareness about mental health issues and suicide prevention. Bob Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins CBSN New York's Dana Tyler.
'World Mental Health Day' Encourages Discussions About Suicide Prevention, Other Mental Health Issues
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN New York HighlightsCategories: Health & Fitness, News
Latest Videos
'World Mental Health Day' Encourages Discussions About Suicide Prevention, Other Mental Health IssuesThursday, Oct. 10, is World Mental Health Day, a day the World Health Organization urges action and conversations to raising awareness about mental health issues and suicide prevention. Bob Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, joins CBSN New York's Dana Tyler.
4-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Manhattan Found SafeA 4-year-old child who was reported missing Wednesday morning has been found safe; CBSN New York's Andrea Grymes reports.
Some LI School Districts Buying Technology That Helps Detect VapingOfficials on Long Island have announced plans to combat the vaping crisis; CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.
4-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing In Manhattan Found SafeA 4-year-old child who was reported missing Wednesday morning has been found safe; CBSN New York's Andrea Grymes reports.
Festival Del Libro Encourages Latinx Children To Embrace SpanishHispanic Heritage Month is often recognized as a time to celebrate the Latinx and Hispanic communities. It's also a time to promote unity. An organization in East Harlem took that a step further Wednesday; CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports.
17-Year-Old Student Accused Of Making School Shooting Threat In Westchester CountyA teenager is facing charges after allegedly making a school shooting threat in Westchester County.
Tip Of The Day: Italian Flat Leaf ParsleyIt's time to think differently about Italian flat leaf parsley. It's more than just an appetizing garnish, it can add flavor and depth to your dishes. Here's CBS2 fresh grocer Tony Tantillo
New York Weather: Rain To Stick Around Until FridayCBS2's Elise Finch has your Wednesday afternoon forecast, filled with talk or rainy and windy conditions.
Healthwatch: Pregnancy And VaccinesThe Centers for Disease Control says most pregnant women in the U.S. are not getting two recommended vaccines that could protect them and their babies. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports
More Videos
Disturbing Allegations Levied Against LauerA stunning new report reveals a rape allegation against former NBC News anchor Matt Lauer, and a claim it was ignored. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports
Turkey Launches Airstrikes On Northern SyriaTurkey has started targeting Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, just days after President Trump pulled back U.S. troops from the area. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports
Message Of Hate Found At Westchester Holocaust MemorialPolice are searching for suspects after a holocaust memorial in Westchester County was found desecrated. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports
NYPD Searching For Midtown Rape SuspectPolice are searching for a suspect they say raped a woman who was just looking for directions in Midtown. The victim was lost when she asked the man for help. CBS2's Christina Fan reports
Josh Pais Talks "Ray Donovan" & Liev SchreiberThe actor previews the new season of the hit Showtime series and explains what it was like to work on his New York based movie "Motherless Brookly" with Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin.
Rep. Peter King, Islip Officials Discuss Plans to End Teen VapingCongressman Peter King and Islip officials were in Ronkonkoma on Wednesday to discuss plans at both local and federal levels to end teen vaping.
Police Confirm Reports Of Child Separated From GuardianPolice are looking for a child who was separated from their guardian in Manhattan.
Police: Woman Raped After Looking For DirectionsPolice are searching for a man they say raped a woman after offering her directions early Sunday morning in Hell's Kitchen. CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.
Bronx Teen Dies From Vaping-Related IllnessThe vaping crisis has claimed its first life in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday a 17-year-old boy died in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Suspects Wanted In Business RobberiesNew video shows two men wanted in a series of business robberies across three boroughs.
Couple Finds Squirrel's Nest Under Car HoodSome unexpected car trouble drove a Pennsylvania couple nuts.
Chance The Rapper Appears On 'Carpool Karaoke'Chance the Rapper appeared last night on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," who struggled to keep up.
Search On For 'Bag Bandit' In NiagaraPolice say a man seen wearing plastic bags over his face and body tried to rob three stores within a 24-hour period this week.
Police Chase Ends With Shots Fired On LIThree people are under arrest on Long Island after a wild chase through Nassau County ended in gunfire.
Tory Burch Trying To Track Down Lost DogFashion designer Tory Burch is taking to Instagram to ask a couple she says has her missing dog to return it.
Man Accused Of Groping Sleeping Woman ArrestedA 30-year-old man has been charged with sexual abuse, burglary and criminal trespass after he allegedly groped a woman while she slept inside her Brooklyn home.
Police Investigate Possible Attempted Child LuringA 10-year-old boy told police a man asked him to get into his vehicle Tuesday morning in the Bronx.
NYC Schools Closed For Yom KippurThe Jewish High Holy Day is a 24-hour period of fasting and prayer.
Paul Manafort Due In Court On New ChargesPresident Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort is due back in court today for a pre-trial hearing.
Driver Accused Of Killing Boy Scout Due In CourtA pre-trial hearing is expected to wrap-up today for Thomas Murphy, accused of driving drunk and crashing into 12-year-old Andrew McMorris on Long Island.