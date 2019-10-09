Disturbing Allegations Levied Against LauerA stunning new report reveals a rape allegation against former NBC News anchor Matt Lauer, and a claim it was ignored. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports

3 hours ago

Turkey Launches Airstrikes On Northern SyriaTurkey has started targeting Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, just days after President Trump pulled back U.S. troops from the area. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports

3 hours ago

Message Of Hate Found At Westchester Holocaust MemorialPolice are searching for suspects after a holocaust memorial in Westchester County was found desecrated. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports

3 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Midtown Rape SuspectPolice are searching for a suspect they say raped a woman who was just looking for directions in Midtown. The victim was lost when she asked the man for help. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

3 hours ago

Josh Pais Talks "Ray Donovan" & Liev SchreiberThe actor previews the new season of the hit Showtime series and explains what it was like to work on his New York based movie "Motherless Brookly" with Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin.

4 hours ago

Rep. Peter King, Islip Officials Discuss Plans to End Teen VapingCongressman Peter King and Islip officials were in Ronkonkoma on Wednesday to discuss plans at both local and federal levels to end teen vaping.

4 hours ago

Police Confirm Reports Of Child Separated From GuardianPolice are looking for a child who was separated from their guardian in Manhattan.

5 hours ago

Police: Woman Raped After Looking For DirectionsPolice are searching for a man they say raped a woman after offering her directions early Sunday morning in Hell's Kitchen. CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

7 hours ago

Bronx Teen Dies From Vaping-Related IllnessThe vaping crisis has claimed its first life in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday a 17-year-old boy died in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

8 hours ago

Suspects Wanted In Business RobberiesNew video shows two men wanted in a series of business robberies across three boroughs.

8 hours ago

Couple Finds Squirrel's Nest Under Car HoodSome unexpected car trouble drove a Pennsylvania couple nuts.

8 hours ago

Chance The Rapper Appears On 'Carpool Karaoke'Chance the Rapper appeared last night on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," who struggled to keep up.

8 hours ago

Search On For 'Bag Bandit' In NiagaraPolice say a man seen wearing plastic bags over his face and body tried to rob three stores within a 24-hour period this week.

8 hours ago

Police Chase Ends With Shots Fired On LIThree people are under arrest on Long Island after a wild chase through Nassau County ended in gunfire.

8 hours ago

Tory Burch Trying To Track Down Lost DogFashion designer Tory Burch is taking to Instagram to ask a couple she says has her missing dog to return it.

8 hours ago

Man Accused Of Groping Sleeping Woman ArrestedA 30-year-old man has been charged with sexual abuse, burglary and criminal trespass after he allegedly groped a woman while she slept inside her Brooklyn home.

8 hours ago

Police Investigate Possible Attempted Child LuringA 10-year-old boy told police a man asked him to get into his vehicle Tuesday morning in the Bronx.

8 hours ago

NYC Schools Closed For Yom KippurThe Jewish High Holy Day is a 24-hour period of fasting and prayer.

8 hours ago

Paul Manafort Due In Court On New ChargesPresident Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort is due back in court today for a pre-trial hearing.

8 hours ago

Driver Accused Of Killing Boy Scout Due In CourtA pre-trial hearing is expected to wrap-up today for Thomas Murphy, accused of driving drunk and crashing into 12-year-old Andrew McMorris on Long Island.

8 hours ago