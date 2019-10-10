Search For Suspect In Jewish Center ArsonThe arson squad is investigating a fire at a Jewish center in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

4 hours ago

Vigil Today At Vandalized MemorialA prayer vigil will be held today at a Holocaust memorial in Westchester County that was vandalized with anti-Semitic stickers on the eve of Yom Kippur. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports from White Plains.

5 hours ago

Who Killed Queens College Student?A 19-year-old college student was shot and left on the street to die in Queens. Now, police are searching for a car that was caught on camera leaving the scene. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

5 hours ago

Karate Instructor Charged With Raping StudentA Queens karate instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting and raping a 12-year-old student.

5 hours ago

Woman Found Dead In New Windsor ApartmentPolice in Orange County are investigating the second homicide in less than a month.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Another Wet DayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 9 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

Teen May Have Saved Victim Of Chinatown Murder SuspectCBS2's Valerie Castro speaks with a Good Samaritan who may have helped save another victim of the Chinatown murder spree suspect.

11 hours ago

Girl Saved From Bronx Subway Tracks Speaks At NYPD EventThe little girl saved by Good Samaritans on a Bronx subway platform spoke during an NYPD event honoring Hispanic heritage.

11 hours ago

New Rape Allegations Made Against Matt LauerCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the rape allegations against former news anchor Matt Lauer.

11 hours ago

Teen Shot To Death, Dumped On Queens StreetCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on a teen's killing in Queens.

11 hours ago

NYPD Commissioner Opens Up About Spike In SuicidesIn one of his first interviews about officer suicides, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill opens up about the epidemic in his department. Nine officers have taken their own lives this year - seven since June. The commissioner sat down with CBSN New York's Jessica Moore to explain what's being done to help officers and how the department still needs to improve.

15 hours ago

Federal Lawsuit Filed Against E-Cigarette VendorsCBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the deaths linked to vaping-related illnesses and the lawsuit against e-cigarette vendors.

15 hours ago

Missing Child Found Safe At DaycareA 4-year-old child was reported missing on the subway, but found safe at daycare

15 hours ago

Hawks Being Burned By New Jersey Landfill FiresCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the hawks being badly burned by a New Jersey landfill trying to burn its waste.

16 hours ago

Union Want E-Cigarettes Banned From PlanesThe Flight Attendants Union wants e-cigarettes banned from airplanes over the risk of battery fires on board an aircraft.

16 hours ago

MTA Replaces Bridge In One WeekendCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest on an MTA construction project that replaced an entire railroad bridge in one weekend.

16 hours ago

NYPD Commissioner Addresses Officer SuicidesCBS2's Jessica Moore sits down with NYPD Commissioner O'Neill to discuss the mental health crisis and suicides within his department.

16 hours ago

Lawsuit To Be Filed Against Fortnite Video GameCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the class action lawsuit filed against the popular video game Fortnite, claiming its makers don't warn consumers it can become addictive.

16 hours ago

Festival Del Libro Focusing On Benefits Of Being BilingualCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest on the Festival Del Libro and the benefits of bilingual.

16 hours ago