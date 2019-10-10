New Jersey Church Organist RetiringCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the longtime church organist in New Jersey retiring after decades of service.

6 hours ago

4-Day Work Week Becoming A Popular Hiring PerkEmployers are embracing the four-day week week as a way to attract new workers with unemployment at historic lows.

7 hours ago

New MoMA Collection PreviewedThe Museum of Modern Art is previewing its new exhibits after a three-month makeover.

7 hours ago

Vietnam Veteran Returns To Do Humanitarian WorkCBS2's Jessica Moore speaks with a Vietnam veteran returning to the country after losing his son to the effects of agent orange.

7 hours ago

National Grid Ordered To Turn On Brooklyn Store's GasCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the Brooklyn pretzel store that will finally get their gas turned on after New York State ordered utility National Grid to comply.

7 hours ago

Major Drug Bust Made Near Bronx SchoolsCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the drug bust made near two Bronx schools.

7 hours ago

NYC Lowers West Side Highway Speed LimitCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the traffic changes coming to the West Side Highway.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/10 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 10 at 5 p.m.

7 hours ago

Fight Over Effort To Preserve Marion Carll FarmCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest on the fight over efforts to preserve a historic farm on Long Island.

7 hours ago

PATH Train Derailment Causing DelaysA PATH train derailment is causing delays for commuters between New York and New Jersey. Chopper 2 is over the scene.

7 hours ago

Bad Posture May Be The Cause Of Many Of Your PainsCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on how bad posture may be causing anything from back pain to headaches.

8 hours ago

Street Renamed For Fallen NYPD Officer Serving In IraqA Manhattan street was renamed to honor an NYPD officer who was killed while serving in the Army in 2005.

8 hours ago

Long Island Communities Get Infrastructure GrantsCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the grants given to two Long Island communities for infrastructure upgrades.

8 hours ago

Social Security Recipients Getting IncreasesSocial Security recipients will be getting a cost of living increase in 2020.

8 hours ago

New Jersey Schools Serving Free Dinner To StudentsCBS2's Scott Rapoport has the latest on the Paterson School District feeding dinner to hundreds of students in need.

8 hours ago

Manhole Explosion In MidtownChopper 2 is over the scene of a manhole explosion in Midtown Manhattan.

8 hours ago

Families Stress Awareness On World Mental Health DayCBS2's Cindy Hsu speaks with those advocating for suicide prevention awareness on World Mental Health Day.

8 hours ago

New Jersey Steps Up Effort To End Vaping DeathsCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the effort in New Jersey to stop vaping deaths and a warning from a survivor of vaping-related illnesses.

8 hours ago

Over 60 Climate Change Protesters ArrestedA climate change protest shutting down parts of Times Square ended with dozens of arrests.

8 hours ago

Longtime New York Congresswoman RetiringRep. Nita Lowey has announced her retirement after her term ends in 2020.

8 hours ago