The rising star kicks off the day on CBS2, singing the national anthem before the start of the 4:30 a.m. broadcast.
Meet The Voice Behind The National Anthem
Program: CBS2 News This MorningCategories: News, National News, WCBSTV
Man Accused Of Stalking Girl On SubwayPolice are searching for a man accused of stalking a 14-year-old girl on the subway.
Lion Cub Startles MomIt's never a good idea to startle a lion - unless she's your mom.
Updated Expected On Bus-Mounted CamerasThe cameras were introduced Monday on M15 buses traveling on First and Second avenues in Manhattan.
Rikers To Close By 2026Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Cory Johnson have reached an agreement to close the Rikers Island jail by 2026.
Court Appearance For Man Charged In Homeless KillingsRandy Santos will appear in court today on charges he killed four homeless men and injured another in Chinatown.
Multiple Homes Burning In Jersey CityFirefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in Jersey City. Chopper 2 is over the scene.
Homeless Man Charged With Attacking ChildA 7-year-old boy is in critical condition this morning after being attacked by a homeless man Thursday in Queens. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Nor'easter Brings Coastal Flooding ConcernsStreets are flooded on Long Island and in New Jersey as a coastal storm continues to churn off our eastern coast this morning. It's expected to stay put for most of the day.
Justice For Junior Sentencing DayFive Trinitarios gang members face sentencing for their roles in the brutal murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Dining Deal: Roasted MasalaIndian food is one of the most popular cuisines in New York City - you just have to know where to go for good, authentic preparations. CBS2's Tony Tantillo takes us to Roasted Masala on the Upper West Side for this week's Dining Deal.
New York Weather: Coastal Flooding ConcernsCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 10/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 10 at 11 p.m.
Manhattan Community Helps Homeless Man Rebuild LifeA Manhattan community is helping a homeless man get back on his feet and land a job.
Port Authority Tries To Defend Ending Carpool DiscountCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on Port Authority ending the carpool discount despite claiming they support green initiatives.
President Trump Holds Fiery Rally In MinnesotaCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on President Trump's Minnesota rally and the arrest of two associates of his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
Manhole Explosion Injures 2 WorkersA manhole explosion in Midtown injured two workers Thursday.
Fire Destroys Staten Island HomeNo one was hurt when a house in Tottenville went up in flames.
Nor'Easter Slams Long IslandCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the nor'easter bringing winds and flooding to Long Island's east end.
Young Boy Brutally Attacked By Homeless ManCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the unprovoked attack on a 7-year-old boy in Queens by a homeless man.
Child Attacked By Homeless Man In QueensPolice say a six-year-old was brutally attacked by a homeless man in Kew Gardens, Queens.
New Jersey Church Organist RetiringCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the longtime church organist in New Jersey retiring after decades of service.
4-Day Work Week Becoming A Popular Hiring PerkEmployers are embracing the four-day week week as a way to attract new workers with unemployment at historic lows.
New MoMA Collection PreviewedThe Museum of Modern Art is previewing its new exhibits after a three-month makeover.
Vietnam Veteran Returns To Do Humanitarian WorkCBS2's Jessica Moore speaks with a Vietnam veteran returning to the country after losing his son to the effects of agent orange.
National Grid Ordered To Turn On Brooklyn Store's GasCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the Brooklyn pretzel store that will finally get their gas turned on after New York State ordered utility National Grid to comply.
Major Drug Bust Made Near Bronx SchoolsCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the drug bust made near two Bronx schools.
NYC Lowers West Side Highway Speed LimitCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the traffic changes coming to the West Side Highway.
New York Weather: CBS2 10/10 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 10 at 5 p.m.