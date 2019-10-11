Author Tawni O'Dell sat down with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler to discuss sharing her family's real life tragedy in the new off-Broadway show 'When It Happens To You.'
Tawni O'Dell Talks Real Life Tragedy In 'When It Happens To You'
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN New York HighlightsCategories: News, Live Performance, Google
Latest Videos
The Dig: Crown Height Cheese Aging CaveCBSN New York's Elle McLogan takes a tour of an abandoned tunnel that's become a cheese aging cave right in Crown Heights, Brooklyn in the latest edition of The Dig.
Tawni O'Dell Talks Real Life Tragedy In 'When It Happens To You'Author Tawni O'Dell sat down with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler to discuss sharing her family's real life tragedy in the new off-Broadway show 'When It Happens To You.'
Man Tries To Meet 10,000 Friends In PersonCBSN New York's Cindy Hsu speaks with a man on a mission to meet 10,000 strangers in person.
National Grid Ordered To Connect More Than 1,100 CustomersGov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered National Grid to immediately connect more than 1,100 homes and small business that were denied service.
#JusticeForJunior: Trinitarios Gang Members Sentenced In Teen's Murder"My son's not going to come back. I'm not going to have my son back anymore. I do not accept any apologies because the only thing I want is my son back. That's it. That's the only thing I want," Junior's mother Leandra Feliz said after the sentencing.
Beneath The Streets Of Brooklyn, Caves Of CheeseThirty feet underground in Crown Heights, CBS2's Elle McLogan finds tunnels from 1850, laden with cheese. It's all part of Crown Finish Caves.
Family Of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz Speaks After SentencingThe mother of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz speaks to reporters after some of her son's killers were sentenced.
Lonnie Quinn Action Figure CommercialWatch Lonnie Quinn weeknights at 5, 6 and 11 on CBS2.
New York Weather: 10/11 Friday Afternoon ForecastExpect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of today as our pesky low continues to spin offshore. There is a slight chance of a passing shower, but the best bet for that would be eastern Long Island. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
More Videos
Suspect In Brutal Bronx Machete Killing Arrested In PennsylvaniaAuthorities say U.S. Marshals and members of the NYPD found 63-year-old Victor Mateo in Pennsylvania and arrested him in connection with the death of Noelia Mateo last week in Throggs Neck. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Fast-Moving Fire In New Jersey Deemed SuspiciousAt least four homes were damaged by flames that erupted in Jersey City early Friday morning. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
1 Killed, 2 Seriously Hurt In N.J. Construction Site AccidentOne worker was killed and two others were seriously hurt when a scaffold hit a high tension wire around 8 a.m. at a construction site on Quincy Court in Woodbridge Township. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Murderer Gets Life In Prison, Another 25 Years To Life As 5 Sentenced In Lesandro Guzman-Feliz DeathA Bronx family is hoping for #JusticeForJunior unfold as suspected gang members face sentences in the brutal stabbing death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz at a Bronx bogeda. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Watch: Reina Ozby Sings The Star-Spangled BannerThe rising star kicks off the day on CBS2, singing the national anthem before the start of the 4:30 a.m. newscast.
Michael Shear & Julie Hirschfeld Davis On "Border Wars: Inside Trump's Assault On Immigration"The New York Times writers talk with DJ Sixsmith about President Trump's fascination with building a wall and what went down behind the scenes while families were being separated at the border.
Police: MTA Bus Driver Beaten With Umbrella In QueensAn MTA bus driver was attacked with an umbrella while on his route in Queens, police said. Katie Johnston reports.
Reports: Billy Porter Lands Role In James Corden's 'Cinderella'Multiple sources are reporting that Emmy-winner Billy Porter will be taking on the role of the fairy godmother in James Corden's new musical version of "Cinderella." CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Commuter Alert For NJ Transit RidersNJ Transit service is suspended on the Morris-Essex line due to a trespasser being hit by a train.
NYC Parks Dept. Hosts Foliage Hikes, Bike And Canoe ToursColumbus Day Weekend is a great time to check out the fall foliage. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation wants you to “Fall for NYC” with events all month across the five boroughs.
Five Men Face Sentencing In 'Junior' MurderFive Trinitarios gang members face sentencing for their roles in the brutal murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Man Accused Of Stalking Girl On SubwayPolice are searching for a man accused of stalking a 14-year-old girl on the subway.
Lion Cub Startles MomIt's never a good idea to startle a lion - unless she's your mom.
6-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Homeless Man In QueensA 6-year-old boy is in critical condition this morning after being attacked by a homeless man Thursday in Queens. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Rikers To Close By 2026Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Cory Johnson have reached an agreement to close the Rikers Island jail by 2026.
Court Appearance For Man Charged In Homeless KillingsRandy Santos will appear in court today on charges he killed four homeless men and injured another in Chinatown.
Meet The Voice Behind The National AnthemThe rising star kicks off the day on CBS2, singing the national anthem before the start of the 4:30 a.m. broadcast.
Multiple Homes Burning In Jersey CityFirefighters are battling a four-alarm fire in Jersey City. Chopper 2 is over the scene.
Homeless Man Charged With Attacking ChildA 6-year-old boy is in critical condition this morning after being attacked by a homeless man Thursday in Queens. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Nor'easter Brings Coastal Flooding ConcernsStreets are flooded on Long Island and in New Jersey as a coastal storm continues to churn off our eastern coast this morning. It's expected to stay put for most of the day.