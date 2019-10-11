Suspect In Brutal Bronx Machete Killing Arrested In PennsylvaniaAuthorities say U.S. Marshals and members of the NYPD found 63-year-old Victor Mateo in Pennsylvania and arrested him in connection with the death of Noelia Mateo last week in Throggs Neck. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

Fast-Moving Fire In New Jersey Deemed SuspiciousAt least four homes were damaged by flames that erupted in Jersey City early Friday morning. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

1 Killed, 2 Seriously Hurt In N.J. Construction Site AccidentOne worker was killed and two others were seriously hurt when a scaffold hit a high tension wire around 8 a.m. at a construction site on Quincy Court in Woodbridge Township. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

Murderer Gets Life In Prison, Another 25 Years To Life As 5 Sentenced In Lesandro Guzman-Feliz DeathA Bronx family is hoping for #JusticeForJunior unfold as suspected gang members face sentences in the brutal stabbing death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz at a Bronx bogeda. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

5 hours ago

Watch: Reina Ozby Sings The Star-Spangled BannerThe rising star kicks off the day on CBS2, singing the national anthem before the start of the 4:30 a.m. newscast.

5 hours ago

Michael Shear & Julie Hirschfeld Davis On "Border Wars: Inside Trump's Assault On Immigration"The New York Times writers talk with DJ Sixsmith about President Trump's fascination with building a wall and what went down behind the scenes while families were being separated at the border.

5 hours ago

Police: MTA Bus Driver Beaten With Umbrella In QueensAn MTA bus driver was attacked with an umbrella while on his route in Queens, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Reports: Billy Porter Lands Role In James Corden's 'Cinderella'Multiple sources are reporting that Emmy-winner Billy Porter will be taking on the role of the fairy godmother in James Corden's new musical version of "Cinderella." CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

6 hours ago

Commuter Alert For NJ Transit RidersNJ Transit service is suspended on the Morris-Essex line due to a trespasser being hit by a train.

8 hours ago

NYC Parks Dept. Hosts Foliage Hikes, Bike And Canoe ToursColumbus Day Weekend is a great time to check out the fall foliage. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation wants you to “Fall for NYC” with events all month across the five boroughs.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Man Accused Of Stalking Girl On SubwayPolice are searching for a man accused of stalking a 14-year-old girl on the subway.

9 hours ago

Lion Cub Startles MomIt's never a good idea to startle a lion - unless she's your mom.

9 hours ago

6-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Homeless Man In QueensA 6-year-old boy is in critical condition this morning after being attacked by a homeless man Thursday in Queens. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

9 hours ago

Rikers To Close By 2026Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Cory Johnson have reached an agreement to close the Rikers Island jail by 2026.

9 hours ago

Court Appearance For Man Charged In Homeless KillingsRandy Santos will appear in court today on charges he killed four homeless men and injured another in Chinatown.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Nor'easter Brings Coastal Flooding ConcernsStreets are flooded on Long Island and in New Jersey as a coastal storm continues to churn off our eastern coast this morning. It's expected to stay put for most of the day.

11 hours ago