Stephanie Kurtzuba On "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese, Robert De NiroThe actor talks with DJ Sixsmith about her role in the blockbuster movie The Irishman and explains the differences between working with Scorsese on this and "Wolf Of Wall Street."

20 minutes ago

NYC Clock Master Fixes Clocks Ahead Of Daylight Saving TimeNew York City's clock master hit City Hall on Friday to adjust every single mechanical clock, including the one in the tower, for Daylight Saving Time; CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports.

27 minutes ago

New York Comedy Festival Set To Kick OffOver 200 comedians, late night hosts, and podcast stars will be performing at more than 100 shows over the week-long event. Caroline HIrsch, founder of the festival and owner of famed comedy club Caroline's On Broadway, stopped by to talk with Dana Tyler about it.

32 minutes ago

Woman Suffers Minor Injuries After Falling Into Covered WellA woman was rescued after falling into a well in New Jersey on Friday.

45 minutes ago

New York Public Library's Statues Back On Display After CleaningTwo New York icons are coming back into full view Friday.

1 hour ago

New NY Law Requires Some Children To Be In Rear-Facing Car SeatsMany parents are unaware of a new safety requirement that involves infants and toddlers who are passengers in vehicles; CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

Valley Hospital Groundbreaking CeremonyNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was joined Friday by other officials at the groundbreaking for the new Valley Hospital in Paramus.

2 hours ago

Computers? Who Needs 'Em! Not The Owner Of Gramercy Typewriter CompanyFor Paul Schweitzer, who still carries a flip phone, the typewriter is modern enough.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 11/1 CBS2 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast for November 1.

2 hours ago

President Trump Changes Residency From New York To FloridaPresident Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are no longer residents of New York State.

2 hours ago

Woman Rescued From 15-Foot Well In Bergen County, NJA woman was rescued after falling 15 feet into a well in Bergen County, New Jersey, on Friday.

3 hours ago

Drone Force 2 Over Storm Damage In Maplewood, N.J.Strong winds gusted up to 60 miles an hour, taking down trees and power lines. Drone Force 2 checked out damage in Maplewood, N.J.

3 hours ago

Long Island Residents Clean Up Damage From Fallen TreesFriday's daylight revealed the extent of the storm damage on Long Island.

3 hours ago

Tree Crashes Onto Cars In BrooklynAn overnight storm brought trees down across the five boroughs, including in Flatbush, Brooklyn, where some unlucky car owners felt the storm's wrath; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

Tree Falls On Trick-Or-Treater In Westchester CountyA tree fell on a trick-or-treater in Westchester County on Halloween, sending her to the hospital; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Tree Crashes Through Roof Of Livingston, NJ HomeIn Livingston, New Jersey, a neighbor's tree crashed through the roof of a home just after midnight.

3 hours ago

State Of Emergency Declared In Madison, NJ, After Severe WeatherA state of emergency has been declared in Madison, New Jersey, where more than 3,600 PSE&G and more than 4,400 JCP&L customers do not have power; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

3 hours ago

Nestlé Recalls Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough For Possible Rubber ContaminationNestlé is voluntarily recalling it's ready-to-bake, refrigerated cookie dough for possibly rubber contamination. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Director Josh Aronson & Veteran Greg Kolodziejczyk On "To Be Of Service"The director and veteran talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the new documentary "To Be Of Service" and how service dogs have transformed the lives of veterans.

5 hours ago

Strong Winds Take Down Trees Across LILong Island was slammed by the Halloween storm. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports from Copiague, where a tree uprooted and fell onto a home and car on Vespucci Avenue.

7 hours ago

Severe Weather Leaves Thousands Without PowerThere were tense moments overnight as the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for counties in New Jersey. There have been no confirmed touchdowns, but firefighters and first responders had their hands full, though. CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports from Union.

7 hours ago

Trick-Or-Treater Struck By Falling BranchAt least one storm-related injury has been reported after severe weather slammed the area overnight. Police said a young girl was hurt while trick-or-treating in New Rochelle.

7 hours ago

Police: Robber Threatens USPS Employee In The BronxPolice are trying to track down a man accused of menacing a post office employee in the Bronx.

7 hours ago

Commuter Alert: Storm CleanupCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has a look at this morning's traffic conditions.

8 hours ago