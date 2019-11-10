CBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast for November 10.
New York Weather: 11/10 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines
Boston Woman Books NYCHA Unit On Airbnb For $90 Per NightThe Housing Authority is investigating after a Boston woman unknowingly booked a NYCHA unit on Airbnb.
Furry Friend Finder: Rita & YasminRita is a 4-year-old, 13-pound terrier mix, and Yasmin is a 2-year-old, 12-pound chihuahua-hound mix.
Video Showing Officers Arresting Woman Selling Churros Goes ViralThe NYPD is responding to two viral videos showing officers arresting a woman for selling food inside a Brooklyn subway station; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
NYPD: One Man Dead After Dispute Inside Homeless ShelterA dispute between two homeless men turned deadly on the Upper West Side.
New York Weather: CBS2 11/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for November 9 at 11 p.m.
Couple Gets Engaged In N.J. 'Diamond Dash' RaceA couple won a free diamond ring during a New Jersey scavenger hunt - with one condition - they had to get engaged on the spot.
Instagram Removes 'Likes' From Public ViewInstagram is removing the ability to see how many "likes" another user's post receives.
Plane Crashes During Gender RevealA plane carrying 350 gallons of pink water in Texas crashed during a gender reveal stunt gone wrong.
Latest On The Trump Impeachment InquiryCBS' Weijia Jiang has the latest on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Car Slams Into Restaurant In BrooklynA car in Greenpoint slammed through the front of a chicken restaurant Saturday morning.
Veterans Participate In Annual Ruck March In NYCVeterans traveled through New York City as part of the annual Ruck March before Monday's Veterans Day parade.
30th Anniversary Of The Fall Of The Berlin WallGermany celebrated the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall Saturday, leading to the reunification of the country.
More Brush Fires Burn Near HollywoodAnother brush fire has broken out in the Hollywood Hills, close to the famous "Hollywood" sign.
Naked Man Commits Lewd Act In New JerseyPolice are looking for the suspect seen committing a lewd act in front of a New Jersey home while naked.
East Harlem Cyclist Fatally StruckCBSN New York's Christina Fan has the latest on another cycling death in New York City, as a family mourns the death of an aspiring wrestler.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree ArrivesThe giant spruce that will be this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in New York City.
British Marathon Runner FoundThe British man who was reported missing after running in the New York City Marathon has been found safe.
Special Needs Child Falls From Bronx WindowCBSN New York's Dave Carlin has the latest on the special needs child in critical condition after falling out a 9th-floor window.
Police: Brooklyn Burglar Gets Away With More Than $4,000 In BelongingsPolice say a burglar stole more than $4,000 in electronics and other items after breaking into a Brooklyn apartment last month. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
Tip Of The Day: Roma TomatoesTony Tantillo reports.
Nearly 100 Sears, Kmart Stores To Close In FebruaryNearly 100 Sears and Kmart stores are set to close after the holidays, including two in our area.
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives In NYCA 77-foot-tall Norway Spruce arrived in New York City early Saturday morning to take its place as this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
New York Weather: 11/9 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast for November 9.