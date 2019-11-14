'Evil' Star Katja Herbers Stops ByKatja Herbers, the star of the hit show "Evil" on CBS, stopped by to talk about the psychological mystery which examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

42 minutes ago

Things To Do This WeekendLooking for things to do this weekend? Time Out New York's Will Gleason stopped by with suggestions.

48 minutes ago

Dozens Of Foster Kids Get Adopted In Special Ceremony; More Adoptive Families Are NeededDozens of children in New York City are smiling like they never have before. All of them were officially adopted during special ceremonies. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

1 hour ago

Raccoon Sighting Startles West Village ResidentsLower Manhattan residents hope the city takes care of a potential raccoon problem after a big one was spotted recently in the West Village. CBSN New York's Tara Jakeway reports

2 hours ago

New Rochelle Parents Irate Over Suspensions Of Varsity Football CoachThere is a controversy brewing in New Rochelle after the high school's legendary football coach was reassigned just days before the team's state regional playoff game. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports

2 hours ago

8 Firefighters Injured In S.I. House FireEight firefighters were injured battling a two-alarm fire this morning on Staten Island. CBSN New York's Charlie Cooper reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 11/14 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. It won't be quite as harsh this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Expect highs in the mid 40s or so.

3 hours ago

Doctors Warn Of Complications Surrounding LASIK Eye SurgeryAn estimated 20 million LASIK procedures have been performed since 1998. The FDA website is filled with stories of complications, including pain, dizziness and detached retinas. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Queens Community Center To Be Named After Aamir GriffinThe 14-year-old was killed by a stray bullet last month while playing basketball at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica, where he lived. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Mayor Announces New Program To Increase Homeless OutreachUnder Outreach NYC, thousands of front-line employees from various city agencies will be trained to request homeless outreach assistance when they come across someone in need. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD Seeks Dirt Bike, ATV Riders Police Say Disrespected Officer In The BronxA group of suspects riding dirt bikes and ATVs surrounded and circled an NYPD police officer who tried to approach them for riding erratically. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Staten Island House Fire Injuries 8 Firefighters, 2 SeriouslyA house fire on Staten Island left eight firefighters injured, two seriously. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Unveils 'Outreach NYC' Program To Address HomelessnessUnder the new program, thousands of front-line employees from various city agencies will be trained to request homeless outreach assistance when they come across someone in need.

3 hours ago

Jury Deciding Deadly East Village Explosion CaseProsecutors say the building's landlord, general contractor and plumber created an illegal gas line in the basement to save money. Two people were killed and 13 others were injured. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

School Shooting In California Leaves Several InjuredPolice are still looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

New Rochelle High School Football Coach ReassignedNew Rochelle Superintendent of School Dr. Laura Feijoo held a news conference to discuss the reassignment of the New Rochelle High School football coach.

4 hours ago

Woman Sought For Spraying Unknown Substance On Bus DriverPolice are searching for a woman accused of spraying an unknown substance on an MTA bus driver in East Harlem. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Sneak Peek Of 'Salon Du Chocolat' ShowcaseChocolatiers from around the world are set to showcase their sweets at the Salon du Chocolat this weekend at the Javits Center.

8 hours ago

Alicia Keys To Host GRAMMYs AgainFifteen-time GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys says she's returning to host the star-studded event in January.

8 hours ago

NJ Lawmakers To Convene On Vaping CrisisNew Jersey lawmakers will attend Assembly committees today to discuss regulating the e-cigarette industry.

8 hours ago

Group On Bikes Appears To Terrorize OfficerNew video appears to show an NYPD officer being taunted by a group of dirt bike riders in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

Beautician Faces Sentencing For Deadly InjectionAn unlicensed beautician who pleaded guilty to killing a woman during a botched butt injection procedure in a Queens basement in 2015 will hear her sentence today.

9 hours ago

Opening Statements In Thomas Spota TrialOpening statements are scheduled today in the federal trial of former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota.

9 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Brooklyn Egg AttacksPolice have arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly throwing eggs at Jewish targets in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

10 hours ago