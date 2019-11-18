Breaking Down Bloomberg's Bombshell ApologyCBS New York's Urban Affairs Expert Mark Peters joined CBSN New York's Valerie Castro to break down the latest apology from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg regarding his reversal on the NYPD's "stop and frisk" policy.

31 minutes ago

Belleville, NJ Officials Warn Of Water ScamThe mayor and police chief in Belleville, N.J. are advising residents to be on the lookout for people knocking on doors and saying they were sent by the mayor to test the water. CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner reports

1 hour ago

White Scaffolding Sprouting Up Across NYCYou may have noticed something different about some of the scaffolding going up around the city. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin.

2 hours ago

Director Justin Pemberton On "Capital In The 21st Century" DocumentaryThe director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his film that premiered at DOC NYC and explains why New York is the financial capital of the world.

2 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Caribbean Red PapayaTony Tantillo reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 11/18 Monday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Expect a dreary afternoon with pockets of light rain and drizzle out there. And it will be another struggle in the temperature department with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

2 hours ago

Value Of Heart Stents Questioned When Compared to Drugs, Lifestyle ChangesA new study calls into question the medical care provided to tens of thousands of heart disease patients with blocked coronary arteries. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

2 hours ago

Counselors Helping Pleasantville High School Students After NJ ShootingGunfire erupted during Friday night's football game between Pleasantville and Camden in which three people were hurt, including a 10-year-old boy. Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Cab Driver Accused For Stabbing Passenger Turns Himself InThe driver is accused a stabbing a passenger he says skipped out on a fare and robbed him, and police now have to untangle the stories of everyone involved. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

For It Until He Was Against It: Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg Calls 'Stop And Frisk' A MistakeFormer Mayor Michael Bloomberg is now apologizing for years of supporting the NYPD's controversial "stop and frisk" policy which he said took guns off the streets and made the city safer. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

3 hours ago

Shooting Reported Inside Oklahoma WalmartPolice responded to reports of three people shot inside a Walmart in the Oklahoma Town of Duncan, about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Police Step Up Search For Missing Long Island Man Gontran JacquesA man who returned from an out of town trip but never made it home has been missing for nearly three weeks. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

'Butter Is My Thing': At Junda's Pastry Crust and Crumbs, Baking Is A Family TraditionCBS2's Elle McLogan visits a North Fork bakery where everything is homemade, from the raspberry-cheese strudel to the German chocolate danish.

3 hours ago

How To 'Strategize' Your Holiday ShoppingWhether you’re still making your list or have already started your holiday shopping, Anthony Rotunno, senior editor for New York Magazine’s “The Strategist”, has expert advice on how to strategize and find the best online deals.

7 hours ago

Cab Driver Says He Didn't Stab PassengerA cab driver accused of stabbing a passenger last month in the Bronx is expected to surrender to police today. The cabbie claims he never stabbed the man and says there’s more to the story. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

7 hours ago

Bloomberg Apologizes For 'Stop And Frisk'After defending the NYPD’s former stop-and-frisk policy for years, former mayor Michael Bloomberg is now apologizing for the controversial program. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

8 hours ago

4 Dead, 6 Wounded In Fresno Mass ShootingAt least four people are dead and six others wounded after a mass shooting at a backyard party in Fresno, California. CBS News' Laura Podesta has the latest.

8 hours ago

Plane Carrying Hillary Clinton Experiences Mechanical IssueA plane carrying former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had to return to its gate before takeoff due to mechanical issues.

8 hours ago

Group Sought In Deliveryman RobberyNew video shows a group of men police are trying to identify after a deliveryman was robbed on Halloween night in Manhattan.

8 hours ago

Charges In Staten Island Stabbing, FireA suspect is facing charges in a domestic incident that led to a stabbing and fire on Staten Island.

8 hours ago

Woman Robbed By Men On BikesPolice say a group of six men on bicycles surrounded a woman on Pier 84 and stole her purse.

8 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck By SUVA pedestrian was struck by an SUV overnight in Rockland County.

8 hours ago

Bloomberg Apologizes For Stop-And-FriskAfter defending the NYPD’s former stop-and-frisk policy for years, former mayor Michael Bloomberg is now apologizing for the controversial program. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

9 hours ago

Cab Driver Seeks To Clear His NameA cab driver accused of stabbing a passenger last month in the Bronx is expected to surrender to police today. The cabbie claims he never stabbed the man and says there’s more to the story. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

9 hours ago