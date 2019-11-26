New York Weather: CBS2 11/26 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 26 at 11 p.m.

3 hours ago

New Tools Allow Shoppers To Haggle For Better PricesCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the websites allowing shoppers to haggle for the best prices this holiday season.

3 hours ago

Elizabeth Ends E-Scooter ProgramElizabeth, New Jersey has ended their e-scooter partnership with Lime after a teen's death.

3 hours ago

Arrests Made In Lincoln Tunnel Drag Racing AccidentPolice have arrested a father and son accused of drag racing through the Lincoln Tunnel and causing an accident.

3 hours ago

Dozens Arrested During Airline Worker ProtestCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the arrests at JFK Airport during a protest for higher wages by airline workers.

3 hours ago

Will The Thanksgiving Day Parade Have Its Balloons?CBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the possibility high winds will keep the giant balloons grounded for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

3 hours ago

120,000 Bees Found Inside Long Island HomeCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the Long Island house that is home to an 8-foot tall bee hive and 120,000 bees.

8 hours ago

Rally held For Jailed Nigerian JournalistA rally was held for the New Jersey journalist held by authorities in Nigeria.

8 hours ago

NJ Transit Report Details Delays And CancellationsNJ Transit reveals a new online customer service system tracking delays and cancellations.

8 hours ago

Plans To Expand Teterboro Airport Faces OppositionCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the plans to expand Teterboro Airport onto preserved lands.

8 hours ago

Group Of Burglars Wanted For Queens RobberiesCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the robbery pattern targeting a Queens neighborhood.

8 hours ago

Con Edison Reveals Their Own Gas MoratoriumCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the Con Edison gas moratorium revealed just a day after National Grid came to a deal to lift their service freeze.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/26 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 26 at 5 p.m.

8 hours ago

Lonnie Quinn Receives AwardCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has received the Catholic Faith Network Broadcast Leader Award.

8 hours ago

Double Hand Transplant Recipient Now Needs New KidneyCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez speaks with the woman who received a groundbreaking double hand transplant, but now needs a new kidney.

8 hours ago

Police Chase Reveals Woman Was In LaborPolice in New Jersey found out that a car they pulled over for speeding had a woman in labor inside.

8 hours ago

FAA Reviewing Airline Seat SizesThe FAA is reviewing airline seat sizes, which may affect safety in evacuations.

8 hours ago

Wrongfully Convicted N.J. Man Gets New LifeCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the release of a man who spent over 20 years in prison for a crime officials now say he didn't commit.

8 hours ago

Guards Maced During Bloomingdale's RobberyCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the robbery at Bloomingdale's after security guards were attacked.

8 hours ago

Avoiding Holiday StressCBS2's Kiran Dhillon speaks to experts about how you can avoid holiday stress.

8 hours ago

Balloons In Question Thanksgiving Day ParadeWill the Thanksgiving Day Parade have to ground its famous balloons due to high winds?

9 hours ago

Grandfather Speaks After Cruise Ship AccidentCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the exclusive interview given by the grandfather accused of homicide in a fatal cruise ship accident that killed his granddaughter.

9 hours ago

Private Water Company Cutting Ties To Long IslandCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the Long Island water company selling their business to another provider.

9 hours ago

NYC Lawmakers Propose City Agencies For Pedestrians, BikesCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on city lawmakers pushing for new agencies for pedestrians and bike riders.

9 hours ago