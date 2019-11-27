Watch 'Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration' Tonight At 7 On CBSN New YorkThe sights, the anticipation, the larger-than-life balloons... Join us live as the final finishing touches come together TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m. on CBSN New York.

Entertainment Tonight's Keltie Knight On Thanksgiving Day ParadeThe ET host and reporter talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about ET's coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Kevin Frazier and the top entertainment stories of the year.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Sneak PeekMacy's Creative Director Rick Pomer tells CBSN New York what to expect from this year's big event.

Concern Over Wind, Balloons For Macy's ParadeThe floats and bands will march in the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but will the balloons fly? Strong winds could weigh down the 16 large character balloons. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Thanksgiving Side Dishes By StateTurkey will be on the table tomorrow, but depending on where you live, some side dishes shine brighter than others.

NYPD: Jewish Teens Harassed In Crown HeightsThe NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is looking for five teens accused of harassing a group of Jewish teenagers in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

EMT Who Suffered Stroke Set To Be Released From HospitalAn FDNY EMS worker who suffered a stroke while on duty will be released from Mount Sinai Hospital today.

NJ Transit Now Showing Performance DataNew Jersey Transit has rolled out a new performance dashboard on its website.

4 Hurt In Queens FireFour people suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out last night in Ridgewood, Queens.

Brace For Record Thanksgiving Travel NumbersThe holiday rush has arrived. Travelers should brace for crowds on the roads, rails and area airports. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest.

New York Weather: Some ShowersCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

New York Weather: CBS2 11/26 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 26 at 11 p.m.

New Tools Allow Shoppers To Haggle For Better PricesCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the websites allowing shoppers to haggle for the best prices this holiday season.

Elizabeth Ends E-Scooter ProgramElizabeth, New Jersey has ended their e-scooter partnership with Lime after a teen's death.

Arrests Made In Lincoln Tunnel Drag Racing AccidentPolice have arrested a father and son accused of drag racing through the Lincoln Tunnel and causing an accident.

Dozens Arrested During Airline Worker ProtestCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the arrests at JFK Airport during a protest for higher wages by airline workers.

Will The Thanksgiving Day Parade Have Its Balloons?CBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the possibility high winds will keep the giant balloons grounded for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.

120,000 Bees Found Inside Long Island HomeCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the Long Island house that is home to an 8-foot tall bee hive and 120,000 bees.

Rally held For Jailed Nigerian JournalistA rally was held for the New Jersey journalist held by authorities in Nigeria.

NJ Transit Report Details Delays And CancellationsNJ Transit reveals a new online customer service system tracking delays and cancellations.

Plans To Expand Teterboro Airport Faces OppositionCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the plans to expand Teterboro Airport onto preserved lands.

Group Of Burglars Wanted For Queens RobberiesCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the robbery pattern targeting a Queens neighborhood.

