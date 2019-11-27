CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn speak with the creative director of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rick Pomer.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - Parade's Director Previews The Show
Latest Videos
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - Parade TriviaCBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn asks the audience Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade trivia questions before the big day on Thursday.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - Parade's Director Previews The ShowCBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn speak with the creative director of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rick Pomer.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - Piloting The Big BalloonsCBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez speaks with Macy's balloon captain Kathy Kramer about what it takes to be a balloon handler in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - The History Of The ParadeCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer takes a look back at the history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - The Making Of The FloatsCBSN New York's Nina Kapur has a look at the making of the floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - A Look At The New BalloonsCBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn take a look at this year's new balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - NYPD Ready For ParadeCBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn looks at the NYPD's efforts to prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - Parade PreviewCBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn get you ready for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at the inflation of the balloons on the Upper West Side.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - Part 3CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn get you ready for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at the inflation of the balloons on the Upper West Side.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - Part 2CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn get you ready for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at the inflation of the balloons on the Upper West Side.
Thanksgiving Eve: A Celebration - Part 1CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez and Lonnie Quinn get you ready for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at the inflation of the balloons on the Upper West Side.
Sandy Schreier Collection Donation To The Met165 designer items have been gifted to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Clifton And Passaic High Schools Play On Thanksgiving For Final TimeCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the final Thanksgiving Day game between Clifton and Passaic High Schools.
Transit Leaders To Meet To Discuss ContractThe leaders of the MTA and the Transit Workers Union are set to meet to avoid a threatened worker slow down.
At Least 5 People Shot In The BronxCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the group of people shot while standing on a Bronx sidewalk.
Macy's Balloons Inflated For Annual Thanksgiving Day ParadeCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest from the inflation of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade balloons.
Snapshot New York: Meet Guy Bryant, Who Has Fostered 50 KidsCBS2's Steve Overmyer meets Guy Bryant, a man who has fostered 50 children in the latest edition of Snapshot New York.
New York Weather: CBS2 11/27 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 27 at 5 p.m.
What's The Best Black Friday Strategy?CBS2's Tony Aiello has the tips you'll need if you're going Black Friday shopping.
Marines Feed The Homeless On Long IslandCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the volunteers and U.S. Marines helping the homeless on Long Island.
School Board Member Speaks After Uttering Racial SlurCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the outrage in the Asian American community over a Brooklyn school board's defense of a member who used a racial slur.
The Long History Of Macy's Balloons And The WindCBS2's Vanessa Murdock takes a look at the role wind has played on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
Empty Storefronts Decorated For The HolidaysCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the empty Fifth Avenue storefronts being covered with decorations for the holidays.
Kidney Mix-Up At New Jersey HospitalThe wrong patient was given a kidney transplant meant for another patient with the same name.