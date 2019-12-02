Making The Most Of Cyber Monday's Online DealsShopping expert Trae Bodge joined CBSN New York's Valerie Castro with her tips to shop smart and find the best deals on Cyber Monday.

35 minutes ago

Westchester County Plans For First Winter Storm Of SeasonWestchester County Executive George Latimer and other officials give an update on the county's preparations ahead of the first winter storm of the season.

2 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Baby BroccoliTony Tantillo reports

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/2 Monday Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. Snow will fill in this afternoon and evening with locally heavier snow where banding sets up. That said, expect slippery conditions on the roads with a light snow accumulation; when all is said and done, 1-3″ is expected in the city with greater amounts north and west.

3 hours ago

Port Authority Still Wants To Cut GWB Carpool DiscountA New Jersey lawmaker is pushing back against a Port Authority plan to do away with a carpool discount at the George Washington Bridge. He says getting rid of the plan would cost drivers thousands of dollars, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reports

3 hours ago

Mayor Promises Action After Sewage Backups Up Into 74 Queens HomesThe Red Cross workers took down names as they scrambled to provide hotel rooms for the 74 families the Department of Environmental Protection says had sewage in their homes. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Readies For First Big Winter Storm Of The Season, Some Schools Already ClosedThe snow is falling in New Jersey, state offices are closed and people are being urged to stay off the roads. CBSN New York's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Police Seek Man Alledgedly Behind String Of Greenwich Village TheftsThe NYPD is asking the public for help in identifying the man who stole from at least four people all within about a block of each other. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

Jets’ 3-Game Win Streak Ended With Self-DestructionLe’Veon Bell’s 23-yard run was wiped out by a holding penalty. Bilal Powell’s 23-yard gain off a screen pass was called back because of an illegal block. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Dermot Shea Sworn In As New NYPD CommissionerDermot Shea is replacing outgoing Commissioner James O'Neill who spent three years on the job. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

New York, New Jersey Airports Starting To See Flight Delays Due To StormKennedy, LaGuardia and Newark's Liberty airports are starting to report flight delays as the first big winter storm of the season moves into the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

Losing Has Giants Coach Pat Shurmur In JeopardyPat Shurmur is quite aware keeping an NFL coaching job is largely decided on wins and losses. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

NYC Deploying 705 Salt Spreaders, 1,500 Plows For StormWith rain expected to change over to snow during the evening commute, Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads and use public transportation when possible. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

First Wave Of Snow Already Hitting Upstate New YorkSnowfall is already sticking to a lot of road north of New York City, in Orange County and around the area. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Bracing For First Storm Of SeasonPeople across New Jersey are stocking up on road salt and kitchen groceries in anticipation of the first big snowfall of the season. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

4 hours ago

Severe Weather Expected To Hit Tri-State AreaCBS2's Elise Finch has the forecast. Snow will fill in this afternoon and evening with locally heavier snow where banding sets up. That said, expect slippery conditions on the roads with a light snow accumulation; when all is said and done, 1-3″ is expected in the city with greater amounts north and west.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

NJ Officials Give Update On Storm PrepsGov. Phil Murphy provides update on storm preparations as snow approaches.

5 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio, Officials Update On NYC Storm PrepMayor Bill de Blasio was joined by other members of the Office of Emergency Management to share an update about New York City's preparations ahead of the first big winter storm of the season. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

6 hours ago

Supreme Court To Hear Case On Former NYC Gun Travel BanThe Supreme Court will hear its biggest gun control case in almost 10 years where New Yorkers challenged the city's former ban on carrying a licensed, locked and unloaded handgun outside the city limits either to a shooting range or second home. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

7 hours ago

Flights Back On Track Before Round 2Some flights were delayed for hours, others were cancelled altogether, stranding many holiday travelers on their way home from Thanksgiving. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports from Newark Airport.

8 hours ago

Pete Davidson Makes Fans Sign NDAIf you're headed to a Pete Davidson show, you won't be able to dish to your friends.

9 hours ago

Holland Tunnel Decorations Going UpNew holiday decorations will be put in place today on both sides of the Holland Tunnel.

9 hours ago

Suspects Wanted In Jewish Center VandalismPolice are searching for two suspects who vandalized a Jewish center in Suffolk County last month.

9 hours ago