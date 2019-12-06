David Fizdale Out As Knicks Head CoachCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer has the latest on the reported firing of New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale.

Talking Points: What's Next For Criminal Justice Reform In New York?Saima Anjam, vice president of the Parkside Group, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss the effects of criminal justice reform on this week’s episode of “The Point.”

Point Of View: Incoming Queens DA Melinda Katz On Criminal Justice ReformIncoming Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”

Police And Superheroes Bring Hospitalized Children Holiday CheerCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the effort in Suffolk County to bring children at Stony Brook University Children's Hospital some cheer while they're away from home.

Amazon Opening Office At Hudson YardsAmazon is planning to open a new office at Hudson Yards which will be a base for 1,500 employees in 2021.

Woman Rescued From Staten Island CliffA woman stranded on a Staten Island cliff was rescued, but the dog she was searching for is still missing.

Deadly Crash Sparks More Concerns About Dangerous IntersectionCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on a deadly crash at a Jersey City intersection residents say is a dangerous location.

Police: Father Killed Wife, 2 Children Before Killing HimselfA Westchester County family of four was found dead Thursday in what police say was a murder-suicide committed by the father; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Brooklyn Holocaust Memorial Park VandalizedPolice are looking for suspects after Brooklyn's Holocaust Memorial Park was vandalized with spray paint.

Holocaust Memorial Center VandalizedCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the acts of vandalism covering a Holocaust memorial center on Long Island.

New Jersey Journalist Re-Arrested At Trial In NigeriaCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the New Jersey journalist re-arrested in a violent scene after a judge in Nigeria ordered him released.

Letters For Santa Keep Showing Up At Manhattan ApartmentCBS2's Dave Carlin meets the man who is receiving hundreds of letters addressed to Santa and is now trying to get them answered.

Elle Talks About Iraqi House Restaurant In BrooklynMohammed Almandalawi learned to cook watching YouTube videos. CBS2's Elle McLogan takes a closer look.

New York Weather: 12/6 CBS2 Evening Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has a look at the forecast.

Plastic Shopping Bags Could Be Banned In N.J.Lawmakers advanced a bill banning single use plastic bags, paper bags and styrofoam.

Sources: Premiere NYC Florist Abruptly Closes Its DoorsSources told CBS2 that after more than 70 years, Atlas Floral Decorations is closing, citing financial reasons.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, Secret Service Issue Alert About Counterfeit Money During Holiday Shopping SeasonYou may want to take a closer look at the cash in your wallet. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

NJ Church That Shelters Homeless Individuals On Cold Nights To Close Before New YearThe First Reformed Church on Broadway in Long Branch not only serves the community during Sunday worship; the protestant church is also a place for the homeless on the coldest nights. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Mother Of Missing N.J. Girl Appears On 'Dr. Phil'Noema Alavez Perez spoke to Dr. Phil about the last moments she saw her 5-year-old daughter Dulce. It's been more than two months since the little girl vanished.

Accused Ringleader Of GoFundMe Scam SentencedThe accused ringleader in a GoFundMe scam involving a phony story about a homeless veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Protesters Call For Action In Response To Violent Arrest Caught On Camera In FreeportThere’s outrage over a violent arrest caught on camera on Long Island. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Snapshot NY: Father & Son Raising Thousands For Charity With Photographs Of GhanaNew York is considered the art capitol of America, but to show in New York, you don’t need to be world famous. Alan and Michael Sloyer made it by simply showing the world. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

CBS2's Joel Goldberg HonoredWe want to congratulate a member of our CBS2 family for a professional milestone. Joel Goldberg is the senior vice president of operations here at CBS2 and for all CBS television stations.

Hiring Surged In November As Autoworkers Ended GM StrikeBusinesses in the U.S. hired 266,000 people in November, sending down the nation's unemployment rate a notch to 3.5%, the Labor Department said Friday. Diane King Hall reports.

