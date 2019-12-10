Cleaning Products With Possible Carcinogen Banned In New YorkCBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on New York's efforts to ban cleaners that may contain a possible cancer-causing chemical.

3 hours ago

NJ TRANSIT Bus Riders Slam Agency In SurveyBus riders are slamming the performance of NJ TRANSIT in a new survey conducted by the agency.

3 hours ago

Former FBI Agent Discusses Investigation Into Jersey City ShootoutFormer FBI special agent Manny Gomez provides insight into the investigation that will unfold after a deadly shootout in New Jersey.

3 hours ago

Police Officer Among 6 Dead After Jersey City ShootoutCBSN New York's Alice Gainer has the latest on the shootout in New Jersey that left a police officer and three civilians dead.

4 hours ago

Officer Killed In Jersey City Shootout IdentifiedOfficials have identified the officer killed in Jersey City during a shootout with gunmen. Three civilians were also killed.

4 hours ago

Charges Dropped Against Man Accused Of Importing Illegal MarijuanaThe Brooklyn District Attorney has dropped the charges against a man accused of importing illegal marijuana, which turned out to be legal hemp.

4 hours ago

Port Authority Halts Plan To Canceling Carpool DiscountCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on Port Authority's reversal on its plan to cancel the carpool discount at toll booths.

4 hours ago

Witnesses React To Deadly Jersey City ShootingCBS2's Hazel Sanchez speaks with witnesses at the scene of a deadly shootout in Jersey City.

5 hours ago

Police Officer, Civilians Among 6 Killed In Jersey City ShootoutCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the Jersey City shootout, where a police officer, three civilians, and two suspects were killed.

5 hours ago

Holiday Gift Wrapping TipsCBS2's Valerie Castro has the tips you need before you start wrapping your holiday gifts.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/10 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for December 10 at 5 p.m.

5 hours ago

Suspect Charged After Anti-Semitic Rant, Threats In CostcoCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the charges facing a man caught on tape in an anti-Semitic rant inside a Long Island Costco.

5 hours ago

Former FBI Agent Discusses Deadly Jersey City ShootoutFormer FBI special agent Manny Gomez provides insight into the investigation that will unfold after a deadly shootout in New Jersey.

5 hours ago

Jersey City Officials Identify Officer Killed In Deadly ShootoutAuthorities in Jersey City have identified the officer who was among 6 people killed in a shootout Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Bill Clinton Talks Another Possible Run For HillaryCBS2's Marcia Kramer speaks with former President Bill Clinton about speculation Hillary Clinton will run again for president in 2020.

5 hours ago

Residents React To Jersey City ShootoutCBS2's Tara Jakeway speaks with local residents near the scene of a deadly New Jersey shootout that killed 6 people Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Witnesses Describe Terrifying Scene At Jersey City ShootoutCBS2's Hazel Sanchez speaks with witnesses at the scene of the New Jersey shootout that left 6 people dead Tuesday.

6 hours ago

6 People Killed In Jersey City ShootoutCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the deadly shootout in New Jersey that left one police officer, three civilians, and two suspects dead.

6 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: Mayor Says 'Multiple Deceased' At The Scene Of GunfightMayor Steven Fulop says one officer is dead, another suffered serious injury from a gunshot wound and two more officers suffered shrapnel wounds in the shootout with suspect in Jersey City on Dec. 10, 2019. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

7 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: Witness Recounts 'This Must Be Some Terrorism Stuff'Witness George Forge describes seeing police and SWAT officers forced back by gunfire during the shootout in Jersey City on Dec. 10, 2019. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

7 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: Bystanders Kept Indoors As Police Lock Down Firefight ZonePeople in Jersey City are on edge as the gunfight reaches a lull in shooting. CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

7 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: More Sound Of Gunfire In NeighborhoodResidents and business owners have been told to stay indoors as the ongoing gun battle between police and suspects continues in Jersey City, N.J., on Dec. 10, 2019.

7 hours ago

Gunfight In Jersey City: 'Warzone,' 'Like Something Out Of A Movie'CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez talks with witness Genesis Lorenz about what she saw and heard when a barrage of bullets were fired in Jersey City on Dec. 10, 2019.

8 hours ago

Julia Stiles On "Hustlers," Matt Damon, "10 Things I Hate About You"The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her movie with Jennifer Lopez, doing The Bourne Identity with Matt Damon, and life before 10 Things I Hate About You blew up. #Interview

8 hours ago