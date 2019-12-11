Jersey City Schools Delay Opening After ShootoutStudents returned to school after the Jersey City shootout forced lock downs and delays.

5 minutes ago

Jersey City Shootout: Funeral Services Held For Shooting VictimCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the funeral plans for one of the three civilians killed in the deadly Jersey City shootout.

9 minutes ago

Jersey City Shootout: Fallen Detective RememberedCBS2's Andrea Grymes has the latest on Det. Joseph Seals, who was killed in the deadly Jersey City shootout.

14 minutes ago

Jersey City Shootout: New Video Released Of Deadly AttackCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the deadly Jersey City shootout which killed a police officer and three civilians.

20 minutes ago

Jersey City Shooting: Mayor Gives Update On InvestigationMayor Steven Fulop said "there's no question this was a hate crime" against the Jewish community in Jersey City after two people killed a police officer and three people in a kosher grocery store on Dec. 10, 2019.

42 minutes ago

Jersey City Shooting: Anti-Defamation League Talks On Fear Gripping Jewish CommunityAssociate Regional Director Rachel Grinspan of the Anti-Defamation League joined CBSN New York's Dana Tyler to talk about the constant state of fear gripping the Jewish community in the wake of the deadly attacks targeting people in Jersey City. To report anti-Semitic incidents, see https://www.adl.org/reportincident

2 hours ago

New Jersey Officials Give Briefing On Jersey City ShootingGov. Phil Murphy was joined by other officials to give a briefing on the investigation into the deadly shooting in Jersey City that left six dead, including Det. Joseph Seals, two shooters, and three civilians.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/11 Wednesday Afternoon ForecastTemps are cold this afternoon dropping back into the lower 30s by sunset at 4:29 p.m. Vanessa Murdock reports.

4 hours ago

New Rochelle High School Football Coach To Resign After Reassignment, InvestigationEmbattled New Rochelle High School football coach Louis DiRienzo will resign at the end of the year, officials said Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein’s Bail Raised To $5 Million, Avoids Jail For NowHarvey Weinstein’s bail was increased from $1 million to $5 million on Wednesday over allegations he violated bail conditions by mishandling his electronic ankle monitor.

4 hours ago

Arson Suspected In New Jersey Church FireHours after the flames were put out, the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish church still smolders in Franklin Lakes, N.J. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

5 hours ago

Water Main Break Continues To Flood Streets In Fort Lee, NJCrews are working to repair a water main break that closed a section of Route 4. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: NYC Announces New Task Force Against Racial, Ethnic ExtremismResponding to Tuesday's attacks in Jersey City, neighboring New York City announced a new task force within the NYPD focused on stopping the spread of hate.

5 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: Children Return To School After Deadly GunfightAs schools reopened, some parents are using Tuesday's deadly gunfight as a teaching lesson for their kids about the world we live in. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

5 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: Police Praise Det. Joseph Seals, 1st To Die Amid Tuesday's KillingsThe Jersey City Police Department responded to Tuesday's call knowing one of their own had just been gunned down just over a mile away. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: Investigation Into Gun Battle ContinuesThe investigation continues into a fierce, hours-long firefight in Jersey City that left six people dead, including a police detective. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: NYC Officials Address Killings, Leaving 6 DeadResponding to Tuesday's attacks in Jersey City, neighboring New York City announced a new task force within the NYPD focused on stopping the spread of hate.CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

5 hours ago

Jersey City Shooting: Jewish Community Mourns Loss Of Killers' VictimsRabbi David Niederman spoke about the shooting in Jersey City that left an officer and three people dead before the deaths of two suspects believed to be behind the gunfight with police.

5 hours ago

Jersey City Mayor, Public Safety Chief Say Kosher Market Was Targeted In AttackJersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Director of Public Safety James Shea said surveillance video show the suspects driving slowly through the streets, parking and opening fire on the kosher market. They believe the attack was targeted and said two nearby officers saved many lives by immediately engaging the suspects.

9 hours ago

Man Shot And Killed On Staten IslandPolice are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man on Staten Island.

9 hours ago

Bronx Mother Collecting Toys For Shelter FamiliesYears after fighting addiction and homelessness, a Bronx woman is paying it forward to the agency that helped her out. CBSN New York's Valerie Castro reports.

9 hours ago

Forgotten Families: NYC Agrees To Stop Relocating SOTA Recipients To NewarkAfter months of CBS2's reporting on homeless families being sent out of the city to live in run-down conditions, there's a deal in Newark to finally make serious changes, Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Jersey City Schools Opening With Delays After ShootoutJersey City public schools have a delayed opening today, with classes starting at 10 a.m. Approximately 30,000 students were placed on lockdown during Tuesday’s deadly shootout. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

10 hours ago

Snow Threatens Messy CommuteCBSN New York's Kiran Dhillon checks on the conditions in Forest Hills, Queens.

10 hours ago