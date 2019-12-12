Thomas Murphy Trial Continues Friday Over Death Of 12-Year-Old Boy Scout Andrew McMorrisThe defense continued its case Thursday in the drunk driving trial of Thomas Murphy, the Holbrook man accused of striking and killing 12-year-old Boy Scout Andrew McMorris, reports CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler On 'The Sopranos,' Battling MS & 'Mob Town'The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her run on The Sopranos as Meadow, going public with her fight against MS, and her new movie Mob Town.

Residents Fighting For Edgewater Traffic Light After Latest CrashThe crosswalk at River Road and Garden Place is still closed after the latest accident when the driver of an SUV slammed into two poles with safety signs. CBSN New York's Ali Bauman reports.

What's Happening In NYC This Weekend?Time Out New York's Will Gleason shares things to do in NYC, from a hip-hop Nutcracker to the "Hello Panda Festival" to Petcon.

Jersey City Shooting Being Investigated As Potential Act Of Domestic TerrorismAuthorities announced that they are investigating the deadly Jersey City shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism.

Schmidt’s Candy: Meet Margie Schmidt, The Beloved Candy Maker Behind A Woodhaven Icon"It is steeped in tradition, and we still do everything the way grandpa did it," owner and candy maker Margie Schmidt told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

New York Weather: 12/12 Thursday Afternoon ForecastSunshine dominates this afternoon, but don’t forget that coat! Highs today will only be in the low to mid-30s. CBS2's John Marshall reports.

Girls Who Code Showcase Putting Spotlight On Tomrrow's Programmers, CreatorsHundreds of girls from grades 6 to 10 are taking part in a new event showcasing their computer programming talents. CBS2's Charlie Cooper reports.

MTA President Takes Solidarity Ride After Rash Of ViolenceThe MTA is putting on a united front after an outbreak of violence against New York City transit workers. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Campus, Community In Shock After Barnard Campus Student Stabbed To DeathPolice say 18-year-old Tessa Majors was killed during a robbery on stairs in Morningside Park. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Nassau County To Step Up Security Around SynagoguesIn response to the deadly attack on the kosher grocery store in Jersey City, Nassau County is increasing protection around synagogues and other religious institutes as well as busy shopping areas. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Jersey City Shooting: NJ Attorney General To Share More Info About Deadly AttackRabbi David Niederman paid tribute to Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, who worked in the kosher grocery store where three civilians killed were killed in Tuesday's deadly attack, including Rodriguez. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Jersey City Shooting: Children Return To School Amid Aftermath Of Deadly AttackSchool officials worked to repair windows after two shooters stormed a kosher grocery store across the street in Jersey City. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Mayor de Blasio, Commissioner Shea Meet With Jewish Leaders In BrooklynNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and other city officials met with Jewish leaders in Brooklyn on Dec. 12, two days after a deadly attack in nearby Jersey City.

Search For Motive In Jersey City ShootingFunerals were held last night for two of the victims in the Jersey City shooting, hours after the attorney general’s office identified the suspects. This morning, community members are trying to wrap their heads around what happened as things slowly return to normal. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

Apartment Fire In East HarlemFDNY on scene of fire at East Harlem apartment building, Chopper 2 overhead.

Deliveryman Does Happy DanceDelivery guys work extra hard during the holidays, so why not show they some love.

Harry Styles Tries Crosswalk ConcertJames Corden made Harry Styles an offer he tried to refuse - a concert in the crosswalk of Beverley Boulevard.

Beware Of Fake Memorial FundsA warning for anyone trying to help in the wake of the tragic Jersey City shooting.

Hearing On NJ Transit IssuesThe New Jersey State Senate is set to hold a hearing on the challenges facing NJ TRANSIT.

NJ Hearing On Marijuana LegalizationToday New Jersey lawmakers will hold hearings on a proposed ballot question that could legalize marijuana in the state.

College Freshman Stabbed To Death In ManhattanAn 18-year-old Barnard College student was found brutally stabbed to death in Morningside Heights. CBSN New York's Christina Fan has the latest.

Customers Protest Con Ed Rate HikesProtesters are expected to show up to the New York State Public Service Commission's monthly meeting to try and get them to reject Con Ed's request for a rate hike.

Suspected Mail Thief Seen On VideoPolice need help identifying a man seen on video going through someone's mail in Midwood, Brooklyn.

