Bronx Christmas Display Goes Dark After 46 YearsA well-known Bronx Christmas display is dark for the first time in 46 years due to family health issues.

3 hours ago

Newark Girls Showcase Their Coding SkillsCBS2's Charlie Cooper has the latest on the young students in Newark showing off their computer skills thanks to the Girls Who Code computer science showcase.

3 hours ago

N.J. To Hold Hearing On Marijuana VoteNew Jersey lawmakers will be holding hearings to decide if legalizing marijuana should be put on the ballot for people to vote on.

3 hours ago

Transit Chief Rides With Conductors After AssaultsCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on Transit Authority President Andy Byford riding in solidarity with MTA employees after a string of attacks on transit workers.

3 hours ago

Jersey City Shootout: Investigation Suspects Domestic TerrorismCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the investigation into the gunmen in the Jersey City shootout.

3 hours ago

Singer Lizzo Talks To CBS About Body ImageCBS2's Jessica Moore looks at Lizzo's interview with CBS This Morning, discussing body image and staying positive.

3 hours ago

Students Make Cards For Long Island CopsLocal students are making Christmas cards for Nassau County police officers.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/12 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for December 12 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

Young Brother And Sister Missing In The BronxPolice are looking for an 8-year-old and 10-year-old pair of siblings who have gone missing in the Bronx.

3 hours ago

President Trump Holds Summit Promoting Paid Family LeaveCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on President Trump's summit to promote paid family leave for federal workers.

3 hours ago

New York Waterway Ferries Return To ServiceMost New York Waterway ferries taken out of service have returned to the water after inspections.

3 hours ago

New Drugs Show Promise Fighting Aggressive Breast CancerCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the new drugs showing promise in fighting an aggressive form of breast cancer.

3 hours ago

Port Authority Continues Debate Over Carpool DiscountCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the Port Authority's reversal regarding the carpool discount and how they now plan to keep it around.

3 hours ago

NYC Officials Discuss Protecting Jewish CommunityCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on Mayor de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Shea's meeting with Jewish leaders after the deadly Jersey City shootout.

3 hours ago

The Dig: Queens Candy Store Embraces The Holiday SeasonCBSN New York's Elle McLogan tours a candy shop in Woodhaven in the latest edition of The Dig.

4 hours ago

Residents Say Safety Changes At N.J. Intersection Are Not EnoughCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on a dangerous New Jersey intersection where accidents are still taking place after safety changes were made.

4 hours ago

Judiciary Committee Continues Impeachment DebateThe House Judiciary Committee continued their arguments over the article of impeachment brought against President Trump.

4 hours ago

Housing Discrimination Hearing Held On Long IslandCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the hearing on housing discrimination, after claims people of color received unequal treatment from real estate agents on Long Island.

4 hours ago

School Repaired After Being Damaged In Jersey City ShootoutCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the Sacred Heart School, struck by gunfire during the Jersey City shootout.

4 hours ago

Jersey City Shootout: Deadly Attack Investigated As Domestic TerrorismCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the investigation into the Jersey City shootout, now being investigated as a possible act of domestic terrorism.

4 hours ago

Police Searching For Teen's Killer After Deadly StabbingCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the college student stabbed to death in Morningside Park.

4 hours ago

Edgewater Continues To Push For Stoplight At Dangerous CrosswalkThe crosswalk at Edgewater's River Road and Garden Place is still closed after the latest accident where a driver of an SUV smashed through two poles with safety signs. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

5 hours ago

Thomas Murphy Trial Continues Friday Over Death Of 12-Year-Old Boy Scout Andrew McMorrisThe defense continued its case Thursday in the drunk driving trial of Thomas Murphy, the Holbrook man accused of striking and killing 12-year-old Boy Scout Andrew McMorris, reports CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff.

5 hours ago

Jamie-Lynn Sigler On 'The Sopranos,' Battling MS & 'Mob Town'The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her run on The Sopranos as Meadow, going public with her fight against MS, and her new movie Mob Town.

6 hours ago