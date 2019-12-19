NYC Holiday Markets: Food Vendors, Vintage Treasures Found Under One Roof In BrooklynCBSN New York's Elle McLogan tours the food vendors and vintage treasures in the latest installment of our holiday market series.

9 minutes ago

Westchester Police Get Creative In Pursuit Of Porch PiratesThe Westchester County Police Department is using an undercover operation to thwart thieves who steal holiday packages delivered to homes. CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports

48 minutes ago

Time Out New York's Concerts, Craft Fairs, Christmas Markets For This WeekendTime Out New York's Will Gleason joins CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez with details about the Winter Solstice Concert at Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, Renegade Craft Fair in Brooklyn and the Strasbourg-Alsace Christmas Market in Bowling Green Park.

1 hour ago

Lenox Terrace Developers Ready To Play BallDevelopers say they willing to make some concessions after controversial plans to expand Lenox Terrace in Harlem were denied. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports

1 hour ago

LI Teacher Tommy Sheehan Wins ‘Survivor’ In Season 39’s FinaleThe announcement of 26-year-old Tommy Sheehan‘s victory was shown on Wednesday night’s broadcast of the iconic reality TV series. He brings home a $1 million prize. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/19 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Expect very cold temperatures this afternoon with wind chills stuck in the teens. It will remain cold tonight, but the winds will ease up a tad. Expect temperatures will dip to around 20° with wind chills in the teens.

2 hours ago

Director Theo Anthony On ESPN 30 for 30 "Subject To Review" & Serena WilliamsThe director talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about tennis's Hawk-Eye instant replay system and how that impacted matches played by Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

2 hours ago

Doorbell Cam Shows Suspects Breaking Into Rockland Co. HomeA surveillance camera caught at least two people wearing face masks breaking into a Rockland County home. A doorbell cam captured the suspects as they busted through the front door of the home. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Jersey City Swears In New Group Of Police Officers Week After Cop KilledThe Jersey City Police Department swore in a new class of recruits Thursday morning. A moment of silence was held for slain Det. Joseph Seals during the ceremony. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

45-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In Rockaway Beach, QueensThe search is on for a suspect police say shot and killed a 45-year-old man in Queens. According to police, the victim was seen talking to someone in a red car when the passenger got out and allegedly shot him multiple times. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Police: Sleeping Woman Raped After Attacker Uses Brick To Smash Apartment WindowThe NYPD has released the face of a man they say is wanted for raping a 22-year-old woman inside her Bushwick apartment. The video was from a local convenience store, appearing to show the attacker dancing and even smiling after the assault. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Funeral For Woman Killed By Falling Debris In Times SquareFuneral services for 60-year-old Erica Tishman are taking place at the Central Synagogue on Lexington Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Extreme Cold Posing Dangerous RisksWhile New York City has issued a Code Blue warning people about the dangers of frigid temperatures, others are not letting the bitter blast slow them down. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

3 hours ago

Jersey City Police Swearing In CeremonyA group of 34 recruits were sworn into office Thursday in Jersey City, bringing the total number of officers on duty to 620.

5 hours ago

Murphy Set To Sign Driver's License BillNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign a law today, granting hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants access to drivers’ licenses. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

8 hours ago

Extreme Cold Takes Over Tri-State AreaTemperatures will only feel like the teens today as dangerous cold grips the area. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

8 hours ago

Funeral Today For Woman Killed By Falling DebrisA funeral will be held today for a prominent architect killed by falling debris from a building near Times Square.

8 hours ago

Murphy Restores Voting RightsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill yesterday restoring voting rights for convicts who are out on parole or probation.

8 hours ago

Man Wanted For Rape, RobberyPolice are searching for a man accused of raping and robbing a 22-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

9 hours ago

Dancing Angel Steals The SpotlightAn adorable angel stole the spotlight during a Christmas song at church.

9 hours ago

Highest Paid YouTube PersonalitiesYouTube stars are raking in the millions, according to Forbes.

9 hours ago

Public Memorial For Danny AielloA public memorial service will be held today for New York native Danny Aiello.

9 hours ago

JC Police Honor Det. SealsA moment of silence will be held for Det. Joseph Seals during today's swearing-in ceremony for Jersey City's newest police officers.

9 hours ago

Man Shot In Leg On Harlem StreetA 25-year-old man was standing on Lenox Avenue near West 127th Street when he was shot in the leg just before midnight.

9 hours ago