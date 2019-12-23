Neil deGrasse Tyson On MasterClass, Hayden Planetarium, CareerThe astrophysicist talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his path to becoming a world renowned astrophysicist and how the Hayden Planetarium has grown over the past two decades.

1 hour ago

Vision Zero Crackdown To Focus On Safety Over Holidays After Spike In Pedestrians KilledThe plans come on the heels of a deadly week for pedestrians in New York City. Four people were struck and killed by vehicles in a span of 24 hours from Thursday to Friday. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

168th St. Station In Washington Heights Reopens After Elevator RepairsThe subway station reopened Friday night after nearly a year to have its elevators repaired. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

Violent Subway Incidents Prompts Call For Better SecurityCommunity leaders are calling for more safety measures on subways after violent incidents over the weekend, including two incidents along the Q subway line. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Wins Weekend Box OfficeThe final film in the "Skywalker" sage made its big screen debut this weekend, bringing $176 million in the United States.

4 hours ago

American Airlines Offering Non-Binary Gender Booking Options For PassengersInstead of being required to declare themselves male or female, customers will be able to choose either "undisclosed" or "unspecified" when booking a flight over the phone. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

5 hours ago

Line Of Hallmark Candles Recalled Over Fire FearsThe recall involves more than four thousand of the balsam soy blend jar candles. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, when the candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible cuts and fire hazards. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/23 Monday Morning WeatherCBS2's Elise Finch reports. Today starts off with a chill in the air but a shift in the winds and abundant sun will allow the temps to jump even higher...expect temps to peak right around 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon, which is about 10 degrees above normal!

5 hours ago

Driver Arrested After Hitting 9 Parked Cars In FlatbushPolice eventually caught up to the 33-year-old driver. Darryl Baker is now facing more than a dozen charges including reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Burglar Caught On Camera Entering Brooklyn Bar After HoursA man is seen going through a cellar door of the Douglass Bar on Fourth Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

5 hours ago

Man Who Accosted Girl, Sending Her Into Traffic, Appears In CourtAnother court appearance is expected Monday for the man accused of harassing a teenage girl, causing her to run into traffic where she was struck by a car. The suspect, 23-year-old Kevin Ramtahal, will appear in Queens. CBS2's Mary Calvi report.

5 hours ago

13-Year-Old Boy Charged In Killing Of Tessa Majors Due In CourtThe 13-year old, who police say confessed his involvement in the murder, told detectives a 14-year-old boy stabbed Barnard College student Tessa Majors during an attempted robbery in Morningside Park nearly two weeks ago. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

5 hours ago

Four wanted For Questioning In Death Of LIU QuarterbackPolice say they're looking for 23 year old Michael Mosley. They say he was one of the men seen outside a bar moments before Clayton Beathard was fatally stabbed. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Falling Ice Concerns In Midtown, No Injuries ReportedPolice have closed off various areas - including Central Park South between 5th and 7th avenues, 58th Street between 8th and 7th avenues and 57th Street between 5th and 7th avenues. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 Forecast At 11 p.m.CBS2's John Elliott is talking about a warming trend during Christmas week. He has everything you need to know in the 11 p.m. forecast.

11 hours ago

Cuomo Sets Sights On Ending 'Pink Tax'Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he strongly supports legislation that will end the so-called "pink tax," gender-based discrimination that impacts product pricing. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports

11 hours ago

Jersey City, Hoboken Show Unity In Menorah LightningsA menorah was lit at the site of the Jersey City shootout on Sunday, celebrating the first night of Chanukah, and honoring the lives of those lost. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports

12 hours ago

Cuomo Angers Republicans With Judges VetoGov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate weddings in New York state. TV 10/55's Jessica Moore reports

13 hours ago

At Long Last, A Miracle ReunionOn Sunday, a stem cell donor from Queens met the man whose life he saved through a stem cell transplant. TV 10/55's Christina Fan reports

13 hours ago

Menorah Ceremony Brings Light, Kindness To Jersey CityThe scene of the Jersey City shootout became a symbol of hope and perseverance on Sunday night, the first night of Chanukah. TV 10/55's Nick Caloway reports

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has your Christmas week forecast.

16 hours ago

Junior Firefighters Help Santa On Long IslandKids who have to spend the holidays in the hospital got a surprise visit Sunday on Long Island, and Santa Claus didn't just bring gifts. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports

16 hours ago

Sen. Schumer: Recalled Items Sold At TJ Maxx, MarshallsNew York Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the federal government to investigate T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Schumer cited a Consumer Product Safety Commission report that claims the chain stores sold hundreds of recalled products, up until last month. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

16 hours ago