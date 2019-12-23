New York Weather: CBS2 12/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 23 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

NYPD Helps With Early Christmas Celebration In The BronxThe NYPD and volunteers helped bring Christmas early to children in the Bronx.

1 hour ago

City Officials Warning New Yorkers To Stay Off The IceNYC officials are urging people to not walk on the ice in Central Park, especially as temperatures rise above freezing.

1 hour ago

Schumer Demands More Documents From White House In Impeachment FightSen. Schumer is demanding more documents from the White House before a Senate impeachment trial for President Trump.

1 hour ago

Shoppers Still Shopping As Christmas Draws CloserCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the packed stores open late as shoppers cram in last-minute Christmas gift-buying.

1 hour ago

School Bus Driver Pleads Guilty After Fatal AccidentA Paramus school bus driver has pleaded guilty to causing a fatal accident that killed a 5th grader and teacher.

1 hour ago

New Jersey Soldier Killed In AfghanistanA New Jersey native has been killed in combat in Afghanistan.

1 hour ago

81-Year-Old Struck By SUV In BrooklynCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the 81-year-old woman struck and seriously injured by an SUV in Brooklyn.

1 hour ago

Long Island Police Treat Children To An Early ChristmasCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on police on Long Island taking children to a local toy store to shop for early Christmas gifts.

6 hours ago

Brooklyn Laundromat Robbery Caught On CameraPolice are looking for an armed robbery suspect accused of stealing from a Brooklyn laundromat.

6 hours ago

Store Owners Say 14th Street Bus Plan Has Hurt Their BusinessCBS2's Mary Calvi has the latest on the New York's car ban on 14th Street and how local stores say its hurt business.

6 hours ago

Christmas Decorations Vandalized In New JerseyCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the Christmas decorations vandalized in a New Jersey neighborhood.

6 hours ago

Thousands Of NYC Buildings Found With Open ViolationsCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the thousands of New York City buildings found to have open violations in the wake of a deadly facade collapse in Midtown.

6 hours ago

Injured Marine Gets A Free HomeCBS2's Andrea Grymes has the latest on the injured Marine getting a free new home just in time for the holidays.

6 hours ago

New Jersey Waitress Gets $800 TipCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on a waitress's search for the group that gave her an $800 tip.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/23 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 23 at 5 p.m.

6 hours ago

Here's How To Avoid Fake Holiday Deals OnlineCBS2's Charlie Cooper has the latest on the social media scams targeting people during the holidays.

6 hours ago

Top Baby Names In NYCNew York City's health department has released the top baby names chosen in the city last year.

6 hours ago

Experts Say Social Media Tied To Drop In Teen SexCBS2's Cindy Hsu looks at the drop in teens having sex and the link to social media.

7 hours ago

Volunteer Firefighter In Need Of A New KidneyCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on a volunteer firefighter's search for kidney donor.

7 hours ago

Hudson Yards Vessel Adding AccessibilityThe Vessel at Hudson Yards is adding more accessibility for people with disabilities.

7 hours ago

Coyote Sighting In Central ParkNew York City's Parks Department says a coyote has been sighted in Central Park.

7 hours ago

New Jersey Serial Killer ConvictedA man has been convicted of murdering at least three women by a New Jersey court.

7 hours ago

Report Says Taxi Recalls Being Left UnfixedCBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the report detailing safety recalls which are allegedly not being fixed by cabs and ride-shares.

7 hours ago