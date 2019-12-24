Gramercy Park Opens For One Night OnlyGramercy Park in Manhattan opens to the public for one night only.

46 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for December 24 at 11 p.m.

50 minutes ago

Bronxville Christmas Pageant Tradition ContinuesCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the Bronxville Christmas Pageant, which has been held for over a century.

57 minutes ago

St. Patrick's Hosts Christmas Eve Midnight MassCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the midnight mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

59 minutes ago

NYPD: 60-Year-Old In Critical After Vicious Beating Over $1Police in the Bronx are looking for the suspects accused of brutally attacking two people just to steal $1.

2 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Dancing Salvation Army Bell Ringer Livens Up The HolidaysCBSN New York's Jessica Moore meets the dancing Salvation Army worker bringing cheer to donors during the holidays.

3 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Escape Holiday Stress At Manhattan Winter WonderlandCBSN New York's Dana Tyler tours a winter wonderland that provides the perfect escape from holiday stress.

3 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Children's Museum Celebrates African Traditions Of KwanzaaCBSN New York's Dana Tyler heads to the Brooklyn children's museum celebrating African tradition during the holiday of Kwanzaa.

4 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Jewish Community Celebrates The Miracle Of ChanukahCBSN New York's Dana Tyler has the latest on the start of the Jewish festival of lights, Chanukah.

4 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Making A Big Impression With Your Gift WrappingCBSN New York's Valerie Castro has the tips you need before you start wrapping your holiday gifts.

4 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Holiday Window Displays Become More InteractiveCBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes a look at how the festive holiday windows at Macy's are created.

4 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Good Tidings, Ugly Sweaters Cover The Holiday SeasonCBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock takes a look at the tradition of wearing ugly sweaters during the holidays.

4 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Spectacular Shows Spread Holiday Magic In NYCCBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez takes a look at the spectacular holiday shows spreading cheer in New York.

4 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Behind The Scenes Of The Dyker Heights Christmas DisplayCBSN New York's Ali Bauman has a behind the scenes look at the Dyker Heights Christmas lights display.

4 hours ago

Celebrate The Season: Will Hudson Yards Become A Holiday Destination?CBSN New York's Dana Tyler takes you inside Hudson Yards as it vies to become a New York holiday destination.

4 hours ago

Heavy Coats Being Given Out Those In NeedCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the effort to distribute heavy winter coats to those in need across New York City.

6 hours ago

Judge Strikes Down Law To Limit For-Hire Drivers In NYCA New York judge has struck down a law limiting for-hire drivers in New York City.

6 hours ago

MTA Police Chief ResignsThe head of MTA police is resigning on Jan. 5, 2020.

6 hours ago

President Trump Orders Federal Offices Closed For Christmas EvePresident Trump gave federal employee the day off, ordering federal offices closed for Christmas Eve.

6 hours ago

L.I. Residents Move Into 'Zombie Homes' Made AffordableCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the Long Island residents moving to new houses, known as 'Zombie home' thanks to a program making them affordable.

6 hours ago

N.J. Town Mourns Death Of Soldier In AfghanistanWestwood, N.J residents reflect on the loss of Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, who was killed Monday in Kunduz province. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/24 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for December 24 at 5 p.m.

6 hours ago

Vietnam Veterans Given Service Dogs For ChristmasCBS2's Charlie Cooper has the latest on the Vietnam veterans receiving service dogs during the holiday season.

6 hours ago

Trader Joe's Recalling Potato Salad, Egg White SaladTrader Joe's is recalling their potato salad and egg white salads over a possible listeria contamination.

6 hours ago